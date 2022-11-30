Read full article on original website
Shreveport man accused of armed robbery with tree branch
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man is charged with armed robbery after Shreveport police say he attacked a store clerk with a tree branch. Willie Mandigo, 33, was arrested Tuesday morning after patrol units responded to a store in the 600 block of East 70th Street. The store clerk suffered multiple lacerations to his hands and arms.
Murderer pleads guilty in Texas couple's death
LINDEN, Texas -- A Texas man who shot and killed two people then burned their camper with their bodies inside has pleaded guilty to capital murder in Cass County, Texas. Charles Spraberry entered the murder plea Tuesday in the March 11 deaths of John Thomas Jr. and Jennifer Archer. Additionally,...
DeSoto Police Jury rescinds redistricting plan amid lawsuit threat
MANSFIELD, La. – DeSoto Parish police jurors voted unanimously Monday night to rescind a redistricting plan approved earlier this year. But the vote is not admission there is anything wrong with the plan, President Ernel Jones said. Police jurors worked hard and reviewed all laws related to redrawing the...
Dense Fog Advisory issued
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for southeast Oklahoma and south Arkansas until 6 a.m. on Tuesday. This area includes McCurtain county in Oklahoma plus Sevier, Little River, Howard, Hempstead, Nevada and Ouachita counties in southern Arkansas. The visibility is near zero...
Final 10 stranded Calif. chimps arrive at Chimp Haven
KEITHVILLE, La. – Having spent the last three winters in the empty solitude of a defunct wildlife refuge outside Los Angeles, Calif., the last of 40 stranded chimpanzees will spend the holidays surrounded by the sights and sounds of hundreds of chimpanzees living among the pine forests of the world’s largest chimpanzee sanctuary, Chimp Haven, in Caddo Parish.
