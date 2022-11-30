KEITHVILLE, La. – Having spent the last three winters in the empty solitude of a defunct wildlife refuge outside Los Angeles, Calif., the last of 40 stranded chimpanzees will spend the holidays surrounded by the sights and sounds of hundreds of chimpanzees living among the pine forests of the world’s largest chimpanzee sanctuary, Chimp Haven, in Caddo Parish.

KEITHVILLE, LA ・ 7 HOURS AGO