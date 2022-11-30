Read full article on original website
Wykoff man leads deputies in chase across Grand Meadow
Dec. 5—AUSTIN — A 20-year-old Wykoff man is facing several charges in Mower County District Court related to a November drunk driving pursuit that ended with sheriff deputies tackling him in a Grand Meadow apartment. Adam Scott Everson is charged with second-degree assault and fleeing a peace officer...
Prosecutor seeks to introduce evidence of former A.L. coach, counselor from previous school district
Dec. 6—A Freeborn County prosecutor has filed an intent to introduce evidence of alleged inappropriate communication between a former Albert Lea High School counselor and girls' basketball coach and underage females at his previous school district at South Washington County School District. Richard John Polley, who has been charged...
Today's Headlines: New owners paid $3.72 million for a hotel on Rochester's South Broadway
Dec. 6—Here's your headlines podcast for Tuesday, Dec. 6:. 1922: No additional federal income taxes are needed. New owners paid $3.72 million for a hotel on Rochester's South Broadway. *. Mohamed Sheik Nur shares language skills with Rochester community. *. Rochester council reviews proposal for added massage therapy oversight.
