Temporary Lane Closures on John Nolen Drive, S. Blair Street for Traffic Signal Installation

(MADISON, Wis.)—In preparation for the Blair Street South project to be finished for this year, the outside lanes for both northbound John Nolen Drive and southbound S. Blair Street will be temporarily closed Dec. 1, 2022, morning through Dec. 2, 2022, afternoon.

The temporary closures will be necessary for crews to assemble and install new traffic signals. Motorists will still be able to drive northbound John Nolen Drive and southbound Blair Street as only one lane on each street will be affected.

“The temporary lane closures are one of the final actions as this project moves closer to completion for the 2022 construction season,” City of Madison City Engineer Jim Wolfe said. “The installation of traffic signals will ensure the continued safety of the intersection.”

The entire project is slated to be completed by the fall of 2023 and the majority of the remaining work will be on E. Washington Avenue.

For more information about the project, please visit the project page on the City of Madison website: https://www.cityofmadison.com/engineering/projects/blair-street-south.