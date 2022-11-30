Read full article on original website
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Dollar General Locations Gets Shut Down By Health DepartmentBryan DijkhuizenBoonville, IN
Nearly 200 Dollar General Stores Vulnerable to Enforced ClosureJoel EisenbergNewburgh, IN
Health Department Forcibly Closes Dollar General StoreTy D.Newburgh, IN
Dollar General Shuts Down LocationBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, IN
wevv.com
City of Evansville designated as World War II Heritage City
The City of Evansville is among 18 communities that have been recently designated as "American World War II Heritage Cities." An announcement from the National Park Service (NPS) lists Evansville as one of the 18 newly-designated communities. The NPS says the new additions follow the inaugural designation of Wilmington, North...
wevv.com
Free hunter education course coming to Dubois County in January
There's a free Indiana Hunter Education Course scheduled to happen in Dubois County. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says the two-day course is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 20, and Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Dubois County 4-H Fairgrounds, located at 4157 SR 162 in Huntingburg. The classes will...
wevv.com
Anonymous donor 'Pete' drops off $3,000 gift at Evansville nonprofit
An Evansville nonprofit received a charitable gift for the 32nd year in a row on Monday. Officials with Easterseals Rehabilitation Center say the anonymous donor known only as "Pete" dropped off a $3,000 donation on Monday. This year, Pete left the gift inside a festive bag, tucked in the bed...
wevv.com
Evansville Salvation Army gets donation of valuable gold coin
Officials with the Evansville Salvation Army say they received a special donation. According to a news release, a special gold coin was dropped in one of the Salvation Army's Red Kettles, located at Evansville's west side Walmart. The Salvation Army says the gold "Krugerrand" coin was donated during one of...
wevv.com
New strip mall coming to Newburgh in 2023
Plans are in the works for a new retail center in Newburgh, Indiana. A listing on svnmartin.com says the retail strip center will be coming in spring of 2023. According to the listing, the building is 6,250 square feet altogether, with room for multiple tenants. Located minutes away from Evansville's...
wevv.com
Crash involving FedEx truck and semi closes Highway 60 East in Daviess County
Authorities say a crash involving a FedEx truck and a semi has completely blocked part of Highway 60 East in Daviess County, Kentucky. Officials with Owensboro-Daviess County Central Dispatch said at 1:17 p.m. that crews were responding to the crash in the 12210 block of Highway 60 East. We're told...
wevv.com
Another candidate emerges in the 2023 Evansville mayoral race
There's another contender seeking to lead the City of Evansville. Natalie Rascher says she is seeking to run as a Republican candidate for mayor in 2023. Rascher works in public accounting in human capital management and organizational development. Rascher held a public announcement this weekend at Kipplee's restaurant.
wevv.com
Cattle loose on I-64 in Warrick County after trailer overturns
Indiana authorities are cleaning up after a trailer hauling cattle overturned in Warrick County on Monday afternoon. Around 5 p.m. Monday, Indiana State Police officials said that an overturned semi hauling cattle had shut down I-64 near the 31 mile marker near the Lynnville exit. According to ISP, as many...
wevv.com
Truck hits train bridge in Henderson
Officials were at the scene of a truck-vs-bridge incident in Henderson on Tuesday. Around 9 a.m. Tuesday, the Henderson Fire Department responded to the train bridge at 4th Street and Main Street after it was hit by a truck. The fire department said it appeared as if the top of...
wevv.com
Upcoming Henderson commissioner decides to decline role, leaving seat vacant
City officials in Henderson, Kentucky, say they'll have a vacancy to fill after a successful candidate for a Board of Commissioners seat decided to decline the role. A news release from the city on Tuesday says that Jay Randolph, who was successfully elected to the Board of Commissioners in the Nov. 8 General Election, decided not to take the oath of office and will not serve the two-year term as commissioner.
wevv.com
Woman identified as victim in Evansville murder investigation
The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a victim in a weekend murder investigation. The coroner says 37-year-old Gamia L. Stuart is the woman who was shot and killed on Sunday. Police said they found Stuart shot multiple times at an apartment on Clayton Avenue Sunday morning.
wevv.com
New Donut Bank location now open on Evansville's west side
There's a new option for coffee, donuts, and more on Evansville's west side. Officials with Donut Bank announced the opening of their new west side location on Tuesday. The new location is open now at 4800 W. Lloyd Expressway. Hours of operations run from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday...
wevv.com
Burn ban lifted in Perry County
Officials in another local county have decided it's safe for residents to burn. The Perry County Sheriff's Office shared the news for residents Monday, and said that the burn ban previously issued for the county had been lifted. Many counties in our area had previously issued burn bans due to...
wevv.com
Defense for Henderson double-murder suspect argues mental instability
A double-murder suspect out of Henderson, Kentucky, appeared in court on Monday morning. Kenneth Gibbs, 37, appeared in court Monday after being accused of fatally shooting two people and injuring two others at the Harbor House Men's Center in August. Gibbs's defense attorneys were in the courtroom Monday. Attorneys defending...
wevv.com
Evansville man identified as victim in fatal tree trimming accident
An Evansville man has been identified as the victim in a fatal tree trimming incident that happened on Bickmeier Road on Friday morning. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office says 41-year-old Travis Lee Burkett died from internal crushing injuries from the work-related accident. As we reported Friday, authorities responded to a...
wevv.com
EPD: Woman facing neglect charge after child found outside in dangerously cold temperatures
A woman is being charged with neglect in Evansville after police say she was found pulling a young child in a wagon in dangerously cold temperatures. The investigation started on Dec. 1, when an employee at local nonprofit Patchwork Central reported that 45-year-old Aisha Cook came to the facility pulling a red wagon.
wevv.com
Three arrested on meth trafficking charges in Webster County
Three people are facing meth trafficking charges after an investigation in Providence, Kentucky. The Providence Police Department says it started when officers saw a suspicious vehicle late Saturday night around 11:30 p.m. Inside that vehicle was 52-year-old Tyffani Stone of Hanson, 32-year-old Frances Teem of Tennessee, and 45-year-old Brian Newton...
wevv.com
One man is in custody linked to an early Sunday morning murder investigation
An Evansville man has been arrested for murder following a Sunday morning shooting. Central Dispatch says, they received a call for a person who was shot shortly before 9:00 A.M. The incident unfolded along Clayton Avenue, on the city's southeast side. Police arrested Clifton Fletcher in connection to the murder...
wevv.com
Police investigating string of vehicle break-ins in Central City
Authorities in the Muhlenberg County, Kentucky community of Central City say they're looking into a string of vehicle break-ins. The Central City Police Department sent out a warning Tuesday, saying that a series of vehicle break-ins had occurred in multiple locations late Monday night. While police say several suspects have...
wevv.com
The purchase of nearly a dozen Owensboro properties could make room for new indoor sports complex
The Owensboro Board of Commissioners will meet again this evening. One item on the agenda is the potential purchase of nearly a dozen properties, to make room for a future indoor sports complex, and the continued revitalization of the downtown area. The properties owned by Gipe Enterprises include several along...
