City officials in Henderson, Kentucky, say they'll have a vacancy to fill after a successful candidate for a Board of Commissioners seat decided to decline the role. A news release from the city on Tuesday says that Jay Randolph, who was successfully elected to the Board of Commissioners in the Nov. 8 General Election, decided not to take the oath of office and will not serve the two-year term as commissioner.

HENDERSON, KY ・ 5 HOURS AGO