John Fetterman’s top aide called for Dems to brand Amy Coney Barrett’s SCOTUS nomination ‘illegitimate’
Sen.-elect John Fetterman's incoming chief of staff is a progressive activist who has openly supported eliminating the filibuster and expanding the Supreme Court.
Eight underage girls - alleged members of polygamist cult - found hiding in Airbnb after escape
Eight underage girls, who were rescued from an alleged polygamist cult, were found hiding in an Airbnb after escaping from group homes.Officials say that the girls had been removed from the homes of Arizona cult leader Samuel Bateman last September and placed in the custody of the Arizona Department of Child Safety.The girls, who are aged between 11 and 16, vanished from their new homes outside Phoenix last Sunday, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.Authorities found them four days later at the Airbnb in Spokane, Washington, with a cult member called Moretta Rose Johnson, whom they tracked via a credit...
Second Day of Drone Attacks Means Invasion of Ukraine Has Now Brought War to Russia
For the second day in a row, an unmanned drone thought to be dispatched by Ukraine struck deep within Russian territory as the invasion Vladimir Putin underestimated turned sharply towards a war fought in both nations.On Monday, deadly twin strikes hit the Engels-2 airfield and the Dyagilevo military base less than 150 miles from Moscow. The strike Tuesday hit an oil storage tank in Kursk, not far from the Ukraine border, setting off a spectacular explosion sure to rattle Russians who have been brainwashed to believe the war would never hit home.The change in tack from Ukraine—which has not formally...
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Third Russian airfield ablaze from drone strike
Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military said Russia had pulled some troops from towns on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River from Kherson city, the first official Ukrainian report of a Russian withdrawal on what is now the main front line in the south..
Hypebae
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
KEYT
Bulgaria rejects media report about refugee shot at border
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria has rejected accusations that its border guards shot a Syrian refugee in October. Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev said, “There are no cases of violence against migrants.” He spoke after a video released Monday showed a man being fired at on European country’s border with Turkey. The footage of an asylum-seeker being hit with live ammunition on Oct. 3 was part of a joint investigation by several European media outlets led by Lighthouse Reports. In the video recorded on the Turkish side of the border, a young man falls to the ground after a bullet goes through his hand and into his chest.
KEYT
Ex-Miami US Rep. David Rivera arrested in Venezuela probe
WASHINGTON (AP) — A former Miami congressman who signed a $50 million consulting contract with Venezuela’s socialist government was arrested Monday on charges of money laundering and representing a foreign government without registering. David Rivera, a Republican who has been marred by scandals stretching back to his days...
KEYT
Belarus opposition figure returned to prison after surgery
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Maria Kolesnikova, a prominent member of the Belarusian opposition serving an 11-year prison sentence for helping stage anti-government protests, has been returned to her prison cell after undergoing an operation for a perforated ulcer. Her father Alexander Kolesnikov told the Associated Press Monday that he was able to visit his daughter for about 10 minutes and found her weak but “her mood is good and she even tried to smile.” Kolesnikova has been in custody since September 2020, when she tore up her passport at the border to prevent her forced expulsion from Belarus amid massive protests challenging the reelection of the country’s authoritarian president Alexander Lukashenko.
KEYT
Spain’s former king wins latest stage in harassment lawsuit
LONDON (AP) — Spain’s former king has won the latest stage of a London court battle with an ex-lover who accused him of harassment after they split up. Danish socialite and businessperson Corinna Larsen unofficial partner of Juan Carlos I for years. She sued the former monarch in 2020, alleging he caused her “great mental pain” by spying on and harassing her after their relationship ended in 2012. Juan Carlos, 84, denies wrongdoing. A U.K. appeals court panel ruled on Tuesday that the alleged harassment that took place before Juan Carlos abdicated in 2014 was “immune from the jurisdiction of the courts of this country.”
Biden visits Arizona computer chip site, highlights jobs
President Joe Biden has visited the building site for an Arizona computer chip plant to emphasize how his policies are fostering job growth in what could be a challenge to the incoming Republican House majority
KEYT
Trump’s Constitution remarks put McConnell, GOP on defense
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell says anyone who thinks the Constitution should be suspended would have a “very hard time” becoming president in the United States. McConnell’s remarks Tuesday put him in direct confrontation with Donald Trump. It’s the second time McConnell has been forced to open his weekly press conference preemptively responding to questions about Trump’s behavior as the former president runs again for the White House. Over the weekend, Trump called for the “the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution” after new revelations of what he said was Twitter’s unfair treatment of him during the 2020 presidential election.
KEYT
Jesuit artist has ministry cut; Vatican doesn’t prosecute
VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican is under pressure to explain why it didn’t prosecute a famous Jesuit artist and merely let his order restrict the priest’s ministry following allegations that he abused his authority over adult women. Mosaics by the Rev. Marko Ivan Rupnik decorate the basilica at Lourdes, the Vatican’s own chapel and churches around the globe. The Jesuits announced in a statement made public this week that the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith had received a complaint against Rupnik last year but determined the statute of limitations had expired. The Jesuits didn’t specify the nature of the allegations but continued forbidding him from hearing confession or giving spiritual direction.
KEYT
Trump Organization convicted in executive tax dodge scheme
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s company was convicted of tax fraud Tuesday for helping executives dodge taxes on lavish perks such as Manhattan apartments and luxury cars, in a significant repudiation of financial practices at the former president’s business. A jury found two corporate entities at...
DOJ subpoenas officials in Wisconsin, Michigan and Arizona for communications with Trump around 2020 election
Special counsel Jack Smith has subpoenaed local officials in Wisconsin, Michigan and Arizona for any and all communications with then-President Donald Trump, his 2020 campaign and a number of aides and allies, multiple sources and county officials confirmed to CNN.
KEYT
Fight over officer testimony roils Proud Boys sedition case
A legal fight has erupted over a Washington D.C. police officer who was communicating with Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio before the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection that could shape the outcome of the upcoming trial of Tarrio and other far-right extremists. Lawyers for Tarrio say Metropolitan Police Lt. Shane Lamond’s testimony is crucial for the former Proud Boys national chairman’s defense against seditious conspiracy and other serious charges stemming from the U.S. Capitol attack. Lawyers for Tarrio have accused the Justice Department of trying to bully Lamond into not testifying because his testimony will hurt their case. Prosecutors have vehemently denied that charge.
Trump Organization convicted of tax fraud in New York
Donald Trump's family business was found guilty of tax fraud by a New York jury Tuesday, dealing a blow to the ex-president as he eyes the White House again. In all, they were found guilty on 17 counts.
KEYT
Holmes’ former partner faces sentencing in Theranos case
A former Theranos executive learns Wednesday whether he will be punished as severely as his former lover and business partner for peddling the company’s bogus blood-testing technology that duped investors and endangered patients. Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani was convicted in July of fraud and conspiracy. He will be sentenced less than three weeks after Elizabeth Holmes, the company’s founder and CEO, received more than 11 years in prison for her role in a scandal that threw a bright light on Silicon Valley’s dark side. Holmes could have gotten up to 20 years in prison — a penalty that U.S. District Judge Edward Davila could now impose on Balwani. He spent six years as Theranos’ chief operating officer.
Why advocates fear DeSantis’ statewide grand jury on immigration
Legal experts weigh in about where that probe should be after Florida’s Supreme Court approved Governor DeSantis’ request to impanel a statewide grand jury to investigate illegal immigration issues.
KEYT
Honduras suspends rights in 2 big cities amid gang crackdown
TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Honduras has become the second country in Central America to impose a state of exception suspending some constitutional rights to deal with street gangs. A decree took effect Monday that targets the capital Tegucigalpa and the northern business hub of San Pedro Sula, which have both struggled under the sway of powerful gangs like Barrio 18 and MS-13. Published Monday, the measures will last one month, but lawmakers will have the ability to extend them, something that has happened repeatedly in El Salvador since a state of exception was imposed in March. The Honduran measures affect constitutional rights of association, free movement, searches and arrests.
KEYT
Ex-DOJ official and former counsel in Trump Org. probe joins Manhattan DA’s office
Matthew Colangelo — who recently served as a senior official in the US Justice Department and before that served as an attorney on the Trump Foundation investigation with the New York attorney general’s office — will now serve as senior counsel to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, according to an announcement from the office.
