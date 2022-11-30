Read full article on original website
Natalie McLain
Natalie Annette McLain, 87, of Zanesville, formerly of New Lexington, peacefully passed away with her family by her side on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the Genesis Hospice Morrison House in Zanesville. She was born August 6, 1935 in Crooksville, the only daughter of the late Edgar and Izetta (nee:...
Kenneth “Kenny” A. LaFollette
Kenneth “Kenny” A. LaFollette age 63, of Sarahsville, OH passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022 at his home. He was born August 15, 1959 in Cambridge, OH a son of Donna Jean Young (Phillip) Doan of Caldwell, OH the late John Ronald LaFollette. He owned and operated LaFollette’s...
Nancie Bussey
Nancie Lee Bussey, 83 of Blue Rock, passed away peacefully on December 3, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Nancie was born in Zanesville on January 16, 1939. She is the daughter of the late Blanche Dale. Nancie is survived by her four daughters, April Ross of...
Adam E. Cole
Adam E. Cole, 44, of Philo, passed away unexpectedly, Friday December 2, 2022, at Genesis Healthcare Emergency Department. He was born January 7, 1978, in Zanesville to Becky Koehler Cole and the late Larry Cole. Adam was a friend to all with a heart of gold and was sure to light up the room on any appearance with his infectious grin. He was a former employee of multiple companies where he served on various drilling and boring projects and enjoyed meat cutter during layoffs. One of his most passionate positions held was being a house monitor for a short time at the New Hope Creation Center, in Malta, to help and oversee others also facing life challenges. Adam loved the outdoors and anything to do with it, from long drives in the fall on a back road, to gardening, fishing, and fiddling with his knives. Left to mourn his passing are his wife and best friend, Heather Patterson Cole; children, twins, Lane and Sophie, Jimmy Layton and Tairan (Kolton Talbott) Layton; mother, Becky Cole; sisters, Michele (Keith) Egloff, Corkey Unewitz and Carleen Haak; special nieces and nephews, Kenzie, Lizzy, Brenlee, Quincie, Cade, Andrew, Ava and several other nieces; aunt, Vicki Gussler; uncle, Jeff Koehler; great aunt, Creta Moore; father and mother -in-law, Jimmy (Teira) Patterson; brother-in-law, Justin (Heather Jo) Patterson; sister-in-law, Heidi (Kevin Wilkerson); grandparents, Joe and Loretta Roberts; Special friends, Uncle Todd and Jamie, Mike (Melissa) Wood, Jake (Taisha) Hina and Luke Steed. Welcoming him into Heaven were his father, Larry; maternal grandparents, Bud and Betty Koehler; grandma, Brenda Hunter; sister, Deena Procacci; lifelong best friend, Eric Abella and several other friends and classmates. Calling hours will be held Friday, December 9, 2022, from 2pm -4pm and 6pm -8 pm at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 33 N. Main Street. Roseville. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 11am with Pastor Jamie White of Mt. Olivet Church officiating. You can sign the online register book, light a candle, or share a note of condolence at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com.
William “Bill” McAuley
William “Bill” McAuley age 61, of Lewisville, OH passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the Waterview Pointe Skilled Nursing & Rehab in Marietta, OH, following a lengthy battle with Myasthenia Gravis. He was born November 14, 1961 in Marietta, OH a son of Frank (Carol) McAuley Jr. of Marietta and the late Sara Kay Bruce Stewart.
Adrian L Ramos, Sr. Memorial Skate at the Lind Arena
ZANESVILLE, OH – A memorial skate took place at Zanesville’s local skating rink on December 4th. In memory of Adrian Ramos, Sr. a memorial was held at the Lind Arena skating rink. Adrian Ramos, Sr. passed away December 5th, 2020, while attempting to cross the street to the...
Dog of the Week: Meet Buck
ZANESVILLE, OH- This week’s Dog of the week is someone who’s cuddly like a bear and is very active and full of energy. Meet Buck, he’s a Lab-Mix who is good with cats, kids and other dogs, rides well in the car and is very friendly. Canine...
Big Brothers Big Sisters and Pet Smart: Pet Smart’s Charity Donation Drive
ZANESVILLE, OH- It’s important to help those in need, especially near the Holidays when families and friends come together and celebrate the gift of giving. And Big Brothers Big Sisters and Pet Smart eight years ago, decided to partner up and have an annual event called Pet Smart Charity Donation Drive.
93rd Annual Handel’s ‘Messiah’ to be Performed
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Live performances, in many cases, showcase a group of people who work in tandem, as they follow a script that tells a story. Many of those works were so well written that they continue to withstand the test of time. Handel’s Messiah is an oratorio written...
Nursing Students Donate Blankets to Eastside Community Ministry
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Nursing students at Ohio University Zanesville are doing their part to keep the community warm this winter. The Student Nursing Association held a campus-wide blanket drive as part of the annual Good Samaritan Blanket Drive. Students took part in a multi-class competition to collect as many...
Cambridge Post Trooper of the Year
The Cambridge Post of the State Highway Patrol has announced their district trooper of the year. This year’s Trooper of the Year is Connor Nagel. According to Sgt. Todd Henry, Nagel illustrates what it takes to be an Ohio State Trooper, maintaining good morale, communicating clearly and demonstrating resourcefulness.
Muskingum Valley Park Society Hosting Holiday Lighting Ceremony at Westview Community Park
ZANESVILLE, Oh – If you’re looking for some holiday fun this weekend, head down to Westview Community Park Saturday evening where you’ll be able to join in the lighting of the park. From 4 PM until 7 PM, there will be plenty of fun and fellowship as...
Law Enforcement Scores Major Drug Bust
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville / Muskingum County Drug Unit recently conducted a major drug bust that stemmed from a traffic stop near Linden Avenue last Thursday. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz and Zanesville Police Chief Scott Comstock detailed how the arrest of 44-year-old David M. Giamarco for outstanding warrants led to search warrants that produced fentanyl, firearms, cocaine and materials to manufacture drugs.
Single Vehicle, Fatal Crash in Fairfield County
VIOLET TOWNSHIP,OH – Multiple emergency crews arrived on the scene of a fatal accident in Fairfield County. Early Sunday morning a single vehicle and fatal collision was reported in Fairfield County. 60 year old Robert Williams of Columbus, was driving west bound on Refugee Road in Violet Township. According...
John Glenn Cross Country and Trak & Field Boosters Hosting 3rd Annual Jingle Mingle 5K Run/Walk
NEW CONCORD, Oh – It’s time to get festive and have some fun!. John Glenn Cross Country and Track and Field Boosters are hosting their annual Jingle Mingle 5K Run and Walk and holiday attire is encouraged!. The family-friendly event, set for Saturday, December 17th, is open to...
Boil advisory issued for some water customers in downtown Zanesville
Due to an emergency water main repair located at 22 N. 5th Street the Zanesville Water Division is issuing a precautionary boil alert for customers in the affected area. Crews are working to restore service as soon as possible. This advisory is issued only for the customers experiencing low pressure...
I-70 Lane Closures Monday Night
Motorists can expect to see some lane closures on Interstate 70 this week. The Ohio Department of Transportation said overnight lane closures will take place on I-70 east between US 40 and State Street for concrete repairs. The work begins at 7pm. The work is part of the I-70 reconstruction...
