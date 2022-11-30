Read full article on original website
Related
Fox News ends Lara Trump's employment following father-in-law Donald Trump's 2024 announcement
Lara Trump will no longer be a paid contributor for Fox News after her father-in-law, Donald Trump, announced his 2024 presidential bid.
John Fetterman’s top aide called for Dems to brand Amy Coney Barrett’s SCOTUS nomination ‘illegitimate’
Sen.-elect John Fetterman's incoming chief of staff is a progressive activist who has openly supported eliminating the filibuster and expanding the Supreme Court.
Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says Herschel Walker will 'probably go down as one of the worst candidates in our party's history'
Walker, a former NFL player, struggled in the general election compared to the other statewide GOP candidates, who all won their respective races.
DOJ subpoenas officials in Wisconsin, Michigan and Arizona for communications with Trump around 2020 election
Special counsel Jack Smith has subpoenaed local officials in Wisconsin, Michigan and Arizona for any and all communications with then-President Donald Trump, his 2020 campaign and a number of aides and allies, multiple sources and county officials confirmed to CNN.
Trump Organization convicted of tax fraud in New York
Donald Trump's family business was found guilty of tax fraud by a New York jury Tuesday, dealing a blow to the ex-president as he eyes the White House again. In all, they were found guilty on 17 counts.
U.S. lawmakers ease proposed curbs on Chinese chips amid corporate pushback
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. senators have scaled back a proposal that placed new curbs on the use of Chinese-made chips by the U.S. government and its contractors, according to a recent draft seen by Reuters, amid pushback from trade groups like the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
Comments / 0