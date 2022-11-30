ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

msuspartans.com

Spartans Drop Overtime Thriller to Purdue, 76-71

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Despite fighting back from a 16-point second-half deficit, the Michigan State women's basketball team dropped a 76-71 overtime thriller against Purdue in its Big Ten opener at the Breslin Center on Monday. Graduate guard Kamaria McDaniel's layup after a steal with two second left in the...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
msuspartans.com

Malczewski Shines, Spartans Win Two at 2022 Garden State Grapple

NEWARK, N.J. – Michigan State wrestling redshirt senior and 16th-ranked Layne Malczewski published a pair of ranked victories at 184 pounds, and the Green & White defeated two challengers in dual competition on Sunday afternoon at the 2022 Garden State Grapple from Prudential Center. Following Sunday's action, the Spartans...
EAST LANSING, MI
msuspartans.com

Gophers Post 6-3 Win To Wrap Weekend Set

East Lansing, Mich. – No. 4/1 Minnesota finished off a weekend sweep of No. 13/11 Michigan State with a 6-3 win on Saturday at Munn Ice Arena. Battling the most talented team they had faced thus far on the season, the Spartans (11-6-1, 5-4-1 B1G) held their own and generated several more opportunities than they did on Friday – but the Gophers were just able to capitalize on mistakes and make the most of a pair of breakaway opportunities that gave them a 4-0 lead after 40 minutes having just a 29-26 lead in shots on goal.
EAST LANSING, MI
msuspartans.com

Spartan Women Open B1G Action Hosting Purdue Monday

EAST LANSING, MIch. - Michigan State women's basketball will open its 41st Big Ten season, hosting Purdue on Monday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. on the Big Ten Network. Sloane Martin and Krista Blunk will be calling the action for BTN. The Spartans are looking to snap a three-game losing streak against the Boilermakers.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
msuspartans.com

Michigan State Falls to Northwestern in Big Ten Opener

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State fell behind by nine points in the second half and cut the Northwestern lead to one in the final minute but could not get closer as the Spartans lost their Big Ten Conference opener, 70-63, at the Breslin Center on Sunday night. Junior...
EAST LANSING, MI

