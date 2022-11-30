East Lansing, Mich. – No. 4/1 Minnesota finished off a weekend sweep of No. 13/11 Michigan State with a 6-3 win on Saturday at Munn Ice Arena. Battling the most talented team they had faced thus far on the season, the Spartans (11-6-1, 5-4-1 B1G) held their own and generated several more opportunities than they did on Friday – but the Gophers were just able to capitalize on mistakes and make the most of a pair of breakaway opportunities that gave them a 4-0 lead after 40 minutes having just a 29-26 lead in shots on goal.

