WXIA 11 Alive
Watch live | As polls close, election officials provide update on Georgia Senate runoff
ATLANTA — Here we go again, Georgia. For the second time this year, and the sixth time in the last two years, voters in the Peach State are headed to the polls to cast their votes for U.S. Senate. The hugely consequential race pits Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock...
WALB 10
Lowndes Co. Schools launches new anonymous alert system
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Parents all across Georgia and America are worried about their child’s safety at school. Lowndes County Schools is launching a new tool to help them get urgent information to school officials across all campuses. That announcement comes just days after a school shooting hoax at Valdosta High School.
fox5atlanta.com
Group to deploy armed guards near Georgia polling places during Senate runoff
ATLANTA - Voters heading to the polls for the Georgia Senate runoff could see armed guards near their voting precincts. The organization The New Black Panther Party and other Black armed groups say they will position armed patrols at several polling places in the Atlanta and Savannah areas. Along with...
WALB 10
Valdosta City Schools reviewing district’s response to school shooting hoax
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta City Schools leaders said Monday they’re reviewing their response following a reported active shooter hoax at Valdosta High School. Many parents came to the school frantic after learning about the rumors on social media. Although law enforcement arrived quickly after the initial call, some...
13 people facing charges in drug ring case spanning several Georgia counties
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — 13 people in Laurens, Johnson, Treutlen, Emanuel, and Washington counties have received multiple charges relating to a heroin and methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy. That's according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice - Southern District of Georgia. A federal indictment was unsealed Monday...
These counties will decide who wins the Georgia Senate runoff
Georgia voters are heading to the polls one more time to weigh in on the consequential election between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and Republican Herschel Walker, and all eyes are on key counties in the Peach State to see how they perform. Warnock outperformed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams in predominately Democratic counties like DeKalb, […]
Georgia Senate Runoff results for Dec. 6, 2022
Results will begin to come in after polls close at 7 p.m.
8 Georgians charged with defrauding $30M in unemployment benefits from Department of Labor
ATLANTA — Eight people are facing charges for conspiring to defraud the Georgia Department of Labor of more than tens of millions of dollars in federal funds intended for unemployment benefits. Of the eight, seven have been indicted, and one defendant has already pleaded guilty to her role. According...
HBCU students in Georgia face an extra obstacle in voting
When Lauren Nicks, a senior at Spelman College in Atlanta, cast her vote in last month's midterms, she did so in her home state of New York. Nicks, a 21-year-old international studies major at the historically black college, had been told months earlier by fellow students about a law that does not allow students from private colleges and universities in the state to use their school ID as identification to vote — a rule she believed would prevent her from casting a ballot in Georgia.
Georgia Residents Must Have a REAL ID Star on Their Driver's License by May 3, 2023, In Order to Fly on a Plane
If you live in Georgia, your driver's license must have a gold or black star in the upper right-hand corner, signifying passing the REAL ID requirements, in order to fly by May 3, 2023. It also is required by May 3, 2023, in order to enter a federal building with security or a military or nuclear facility.
News Channel Nebraska
Georgia county ordered to extend absentee ballot deadline in runoff election
A superior court judge in Georgia has ordered Cobb County to extend its deadline for accepting absentee ballots in the US Senate runoff after a lawsuit claimed that numerous voters who had applied for absentee ballots had not received them. The suit, brought by the Southern Poverty Law Center and...
WMBF
‘A Tree for the Fallen’: McMaster, S.C. National Guard honor fallen service members
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Governor Henry McMaster was joined Monday by Gold Star families and representatives from the S.C. National Guard’s Survivor Outreach Services to install “A Tree for the Fallen.”. The Christmas tree commemorates the sacrifices made by South Carolina’s Gold Star families and their loved ones....
WMBF
Driver arrested after crashing into Georgia Southern dorm
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A driver faces charges after their car plowed into the entrance of a Georgia Southern dorm. A university spokesperson says it happened around 2am when a car struck an entrance to Centennial Place. Statesboro police say they arrested the driver and DUI and other charges are pending.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police issue Mattie's Call after teenage girl disappears from Waffle House
ELLENWOOD, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia have issued a Mattie's Call for a missing 17-year-old girl. According to the Clayton County Police Department, Jarkira Brown was last seen Wednesday, November 30 at 11:30 a.m. at a Waffle House on Anvil Block Road in Ellenwood.
Ex-girlfriend accuses Herschel Walker of domestic abuse: Reports
ATLANTA — Senate hopeful Herschel Walker is facing another accusation from a former relationship, according to reports. The Georgia candidate's ex-girlfriend Cheryl Parsa has publicly offered details of her five-year romantic relationship with Walker, NBC News reports, which includes moments of domestic abuse. The report comes days before Walker's bid for the U.S. Senate will be decided by voters in a runoff election. Incumbent Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock is looking to keep his seat.
WALB 10
1 arrested in Valdosta bank robbery
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man has been arrested after robbing a bank, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Rahmaan Ishmell Kates, 32, has been arrested for robbery by intimidation. The incident happened around 11 a.m. on Monday when an employee with the Bank of America on North...
The racist history behind Georgia’s runoff elections
Georgia’s Dec. 6 runoff election pitting Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock against Republican Herschel Walker is historic for having two Black candidates representing major parties on that state’s ballot. But the voting law that mandated a runoff when neither candidate won a majority in November’s election is actually a vestige of racist legislation.
Employees suspected of stealing over $200,000 in merchandise from Target distribution center
TIFTON, Ga. — Two people were arrested after deputies said they stole merchandise valued at over $200,000 from a Target distribution center in Tift County. Tift County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and Target’s Asset Protection Operations were investigating thefts at the facility in Tifton. Their investigation...
valdostatoday.com
VSU President, alumni featured on Georgia 500 list
VALDOSTA – VSU President and alumni have recently been featured on the Georgia 500 list of the state’s most influential leaders. Georgia Trend recently announced its inaugural Georgia 500, a comprehensive list of the state’s most influential leaders, each one working in their local community to positively impact economic and community development.
arizonasuntimes.com
VoterGA Reports Proof of Herschel Walker’s 20,000 Vote Loss in the General Election
VoterGA reported further evidence Friday that the organization said substantiates the more than 20,000-vote decline in Herschel Walker’s U.S. Senate election vote count at 10 p.m. on the night of Election Day last month. According to a press release from the nonprofit coalition of citizens working to restore election...
