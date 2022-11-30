ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WALB 10

Lowndes Co. Schools launches new anonymous alert system

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Parents all across Georgia and America are worried about their child’s safety at school. Lowndes County Schools is launching a new tool to help them get urgent information to school officials across all campuses. That announcement comes just days after a school shooting hoax at Valdosta High School.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
WJBF

These counties will decide who wins the Georgia Senate runoff

Georgia voters are heading to the polls one more time to weigh in on the consequential election between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and Republican Herschel Walker, and all eyes are on key counties in the Peach State to see how they perform. Warnock outperformed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams in predominately Democratic counties like DeKalb, […]
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

HBCU students in Georgia face an extra obstacle in voting

When Lauren Nicks, a senior at Spelman College in Atlanta, cast her vote in last month's midterms, she did so in her home state of New York. Nicks, a 21-year-old international studies major at the historically black college, had been told months earlier by fellow students about a law that does not allow students from private colleges and universities in the state to use their school ID as identification to vote — a rule she believed would prevent her from casting a ballot in Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
WMBF

Driver arrested after crashing into Georgia Southern dorm

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A driver faces charges after their car plowed into the entrance of a Georgia Southern dorm. A university spokesperson says it happened around 2am when a car struck an entrance to Centennial Place. Statesboro police say they arrested the driver and DUI and other charges are pending.
STATESBORO, GA
11Alive

Ex-girlfriend accuses Herschel Walker of domestic abuse: Reports

ATLANTA — Senate hopeful Herschel Walker is facing another accusation from a former relationship, according to reports. The Georgia candidate's ex-girlfriend Cheryl Parsa has publicly offered details of her five-year romantic relationship with Walker, NBC News reports, which includes moments of domestic abuse. The report comes days before Walker's bid for the U.S. Senate will be decided by voters in a runoff election. Incumbent Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock is looking to keep his seat.
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

1 arrested in Valdosta bank robbery

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man has been arrested after robbing a bank, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Rahmaan Ishmell Kates, 32, has been arrested for robbery by intimidation. The incident happened around 11 a.m. on Monday when an employee with the Bank of America on North...
VALDOSTA, GA
PBS NewsHour

The racist history behind Georgia’s runoff elections

Georgia’s Dec. 6 runoff election pitting Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock against Republican Herschel Walker is historic for having two Black candidates representing major parties on that state’s ballot. But the voting law that mandated a runoff when neither candidate won a majority in November’s election is actually a vestige of racist legislation.
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

VSU President, alumni featured on Georgia 500 list

VALDOSTA – VSU President and alumni have recently been featured on the Georgia 500 list of the state’s most influential leaders. Georgia Trend recently announced its inaugural Georgia 500, a comprehensive list of the state’s most influential leaders, each one working in their local community to positively impact economic and community development.
VALDOSTA, GA

