So, how goes it these days at Casa Swenson-McDonald?. “Well,” sighs Audra McDonald with well-earned weariness, “there’s been lots of coming and going this weekend—and very little sleep.” She spent Saturday night headlining her own concert at Carnegie Hall and Sunday night among the first-nighters at the Broadhurst, watching her husband of eight years, Will Swenson, turn into Neil Diamond for the musical biography A Beautiful Noise. “Thank God, we’re both actors and understand,” she says. “There’s a lot of empathy we’re sharing for what we’re both going through. We’re just trying to lean on each other to get us through.”

1 DAY AGO