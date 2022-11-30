Read full article on original website
Mother left her baby with fractured skull home to die in 27C heat - as she went shopping
A mother has been jailed after leaving her baby home to die in 27C with a fractured skull - while she got a car wash and went shopping.Stacey Davis, 35, left one-year-old Ethan Davis in his cot for two hours - running errands and visiting a park.The tot was abandoned at home alone - trapped in a warm room with no windows open or fans on in hot weather.Davis - who regularly smoked cannabis around her son - returned to the property and then began texting a friend.She failed to check on him for at least another 30 minutes,...
BBC
Medieval necklace found near Northampton 'internationally important'
Archaeologists have found a "once-in-a-lifetime" gold necklace dating back to 630-670 AD and described as the richest of its type ever uncovered in Britain. The jewellery, found near Northampton, has at least 30 pendants and beads made of Roman coins, gold, garnets, glass and semi-precious stones. The 1,300-year-old object was...
Girl, 7, who eats so little ‘you can see her ribcage’ among children needing help in cost crisis
The cost of living crisis is having a deeply damaging impact on children’s play, with parents living on the breadline electing to cut back on children’s leisure activities, according to a west London community group.Susan Rudnik, founder and CEO of Latimer Community Art Therapy (LCAT), which provides art psychotherapy in 16 schools and runs a community centre on the Henry Dickens estate for children living in the shadow of Grenfell Tower, said: “The impact of tightening budgets means many parents cannot afford to take their children anywhere that is not free.”The 45-year-old arts psychotherapist who also lectures at Goldsmith’s, University...
BBC
Strep A: Mum warns of symptoms after child's illness
A mother is warning other parents to be aware of the symptoms of Strep A infections after both her daughters came down with the disease. Joanne Jones, from Llandudno, Conwy county, initially thought her daughter had a chest infection. "If something doesn't seem right, go straight to the doctor," Ms...
BBC
Scot dies after bar shooting in St Lucia
A 48-year-old man from Scotland has died after a bar shooting on the Caribbean island of St Lucia. Donnie McKinnon is understood to be from Lochaber in the Highlands. He was previously a manager at the Marcliffe Hotel in Aberdeen. Another British man, Peter Jackson from Lancashire, was hurt in...
BBC
Guns drugs and cash seized in Coventry police raids
Five people have been arrested and about £1m in cash and drugs were seized in a crackdown on organised crime. A Scorpion machine pistol and two shotguns were found by police hidden in walls during a raid at an industrial unit in Coventry on Friday. More than 11kg of...
BBC
Police arrest elderly Alabama woman over unpaid $77 trash bill
Police in the US state of Alabama have arrested an 82-year-old woman over an outstanding rubbish bill. Martha Louis Menefield said she was confused as officers handcuffed her and arrested her on Sunday. The amount that led to her arrest was reportedly $77.80 (£63.28). In a statement on Facebook,...
Man jailed for murder of mother after searching for life insurance pay-outs
A man who murdered his own mother in a fire after carrying out internet searches for life insurance pay-outs has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 27 years.Andrew Wilding, 42, set fire to the flat he shared with his bedbound mother Elsie Pinder in Southend, Essex, on July 3, last year.Wilding had been the sole carer for his 66-year-old mother who had suffered a stroke.Ms Pinder died in the fire, as Wilding went to a nearby McDonald’s restaurant to buy a drink.Neighbours raised the alarm and had to evacuate the building.Wilding told police he had left a...
BBC
Worthing crash: Family tribute to teen motorcycle enthusiast
The family of a teenager who died in a motorcycle collision has described her as a kind and caring girl who made everyone laugh. India Buchanan from Rustington, West Sussex, died on 18 November. In a tribute her family said: "India was a kind and caring 17-year-old with an infectious...
Boy, 16, released on bail after girl dies having taken drug
A 16-year-old boy who was arrested after a girl of the same age died having taken an unknown substance at a Devon nightclub has been released on bail.Police had held the teenager on suspicion of supplying a class A drug, such as ecstasy or LSD, in pill form.Officers went to the Move in Exeter at about 12.30am on Saturday after the girl fell ill, Devon and Cornwall Police said.She was taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital and medical staff later said she had died.Her next-of-kin have been told of her death and are being supported, the force said.I urge...
BBC
Kerala: Indian men jailed for rape and murder of Latvian tourist
A court in India has sentenced two men to life imprisonment for the rape and murder of a Latvian tourist in 2018. The 33-year-old woman, who was travelling with her sister, went missing from a resort in the southern state of Kerala on 14 March 2018. Her body was recovered...
BBC
Awaab Ishak death: Landlord sets up mould task force
The housing association that rented out a flat where a toddler died from exposure to spores says it has set up a specialist damp and mould task force. A coroner concluded Awaab Ishak died of a respiratory condition caused by mould and Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH) did nothing to solve the issue.
BBC
Halifax: Pet rhea dies after 'horrific' dog attack
A woman has spoken of her shock after her pet rhea died following an attack by dogs cheered on by men wearing camouflage kit. The large flightless bird named Mr was attacked in a field near the village of Shelf, near Halifax, on 30 November. Lucy Keegan said the bird...
BBC
'I had £8,000 stolen but Revolut won't refund it'
Deborah Wright was left devastated when she lost £8,000 of savings from her Revolut accounts to fraud in October. She expected the electronic money firm to refund her but it refused. Other fraud victims have also had difficulty getting refunds from Revolut. Unlike banks, Revolut is not signed up...
BBC
Ngozi Fulani: Dialogue held over Buckingham Palace remarks, BBC told
Dialogue is now taking place between Buckingham Palace and a black British charity boss who was repeatedly asked where she was "really" from during a royal reception, the BBC understands. Ngozi Fulani was questioned about her background by Lady Susan Hussey at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday - later likening it...
Energy Company Worker Mauled to Death by Two Dogs
A Bandog Bullmastiff and a Rhodesian Ridgeback cross were seized by animal control officers following the attack.
Murdered man ‘may have been shot as part of cross-border drugs feud’
A man shot repeatedly in Newry may have been murdered as part of cross-border criminal gang drugs feud, police said.A PSNI superintendent described Thursday’s killing in Co Down as “brutal and senseless”.The shooting happened in the residential Ardcarn Park area soon after 6pm.The 58-year-old victim died at the scene.Superintendent Norman Haslett said: “The subject of a cross-border organised crime group feud is something that the detectives will be looking at as a line of investigation.”He said a possible drugs link formed one line of inquiry.Mr Haslett said: “This was a brutal and a senseless attack on a defenceless man.“We believe...
Thameslink fined me for sitting in wrong seat even though I had a ticket
Can you please help me as I am currently being prosecuted by Thameslink for mistakenly sitting in a first-class carriage? I am an international student from South Africa and fear my scholarship could get revoked over this. I had a valid second-class ticket and simply made a mistake. Rather than...
BBC
Wombwell: £1m cannabis factory found by police
A cannabis factory containing plants with an estimated value of more than £1m has been found by police. Officers located the drugs in an industrial unit on Hemingfield Road, Wombwell, on Sunday afternoon. Sgt Kev Jenkins, of South Yorkshire Police, said the discovery would have "a significant impact on...
BBC
Greek Roma boy shot by police prompts outrage in Greece
A teenager is fighting for his life in a Greek hospital after a policeman shot him in the head as he fled a petrol station, allegedly without paying. The officer fired two shots at the 16-year-old Roma boy in the second biggest city Thessaloniki. Protesters took to the streets on...
