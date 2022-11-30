Read full article on original website
USS Nimitz and its strike group head out on deployment
The aircraft carrier Nimitz and its carrier strike group left San Diego Saturday for a deployment to the Pacific waters of U.S. 3rd Fleet, officials confirmed Monday. Nimitz is joined on this latest cruise by the guided-missile cruiser Bunker Hill and the guided-missile destroyers Decatur, Paul Hamilton, Chung Hoon, Wayne E. Meyer and Shoup, as well as the staffs of Destroyer Squadron 9, 3rd Fleet officials said in a statement.
In saving a Peruvian wildcat, this soldier learned how to save himself
British Army veteran Harry Turner had PTSD and was suffering from depression after leaving the service. Unable to see the forest through the trees after a deployment to Afghanistan — one that led to a medical discharge — Turner booked a flight to the Peruvian Amazon with no plans to return.
Living legend: WWII fighter pilot gets honorary promotion
Retired Col. Clarence E. “Bud” Anderson, a 100-year-old World War II flying ace, received an honorary promotion to brigadier general by Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown in a ceremony Friday at the Aerospace Museum of California. A flying or fighter ace is a military aviator...
The military fielded over 200 domestic extremism reports last year
The services took in 211 reports of domestic extremism between October 2021 and September 2022, 183 of which launched investigations, according to data in a recently released report by the Defense Department inspector general. Of those, 48 service members were subject to military legal action and 112 were referred to...
Army approves $162 million for new ‘terrain-shaping’ system
The Army has awarded a $162 million contract to Textron Systems to develop the first increment of its close terrain shaping obstacle. The company will, “design an advanced anti-vehicle, soldier-in-the-loop munition system.”. This is in part to both replace obsolete, treaty-restricted or banned devices and to increase terrain-shaping capabilities...
Satellite images show new Russian military facility in Mariupol
Newly released satellite imagery shows a new Russian military compound in Mariupol, Ukraine, complete with a Russian Army slogan atop the roof, according to Maxar Technologies. According to Maxar, the military compound is in the north-center of the city. The company released the images Friday, along with images taken in...
How Army commands are responding to ‘targeted’ N.C. power outage
CARTHAGE, N.C. (AP) — Tens of thousands of people braced for days without electricity in a North Carolina county, which includes an area where residents assigned to one of the Army’s largest and busiest bases live. Authorities say two power substations were shot up by one or more people with apparent criminal intent.
Army plans ‘dramatic’ ammo production boost as Ukraine drains stocks
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. ― As donations to Ukraine strain allied munitions stockpiles, the U.S. Army is seeking a “dramatic” ramp up in monthly production of 155mm artillery shells over the next three years, its chief weapons buyer said Saturday. Those plans hinge on emergency spending for Ukraine...
Remains of Army Air Forces private, WWII POW identified
BOSTON (AP) — An American service member who survived the notorious Bataan Death March during World War II but later died in a Japanese prisoner of war camp has finally been accounted for, military officials announced on December 2. The remains of Army Air Forces Pvt. Joseph E. Lescaut,...
Fort Riley soldier sentenced to 8 years in fellow soldier’s death
A Fort Riley, Kansas soldier received a sentence of more than eight years in prison following a guilty plea to charges of voluntary manslaughter in the death of a fellow soldier. Spc. Jalen Thomas, 21, pleaded guilty to that lesser charge on Dec. 2, Stripes.com reported. Thomas had faced a...
Senator vows hold on military nominees over Pentagon abortion policy
A prominent Republican senator is threatening to hold up all Defense Department nominations over senior leaders’ decision to provide leave and travel expenses to help troops access abortion services. The move comes as senior Pentagon officials express concerns over several unfilled leadership spots, including the assistant secretary of defense...
Veterans urge Congress to pass the Afghan Adjustment Act
This holiday season, more than 70,000 Afghans in the United States, many of whom American service members rescued last year, are living in limbo, with no guarantee they will be allowed to stay in the U.S. beyond next year. Many of these Afghans fought alongside American troops in our longest...
Fog machines, short lenses, no iPhones: Managing the B-21′s rollout
PALMDALE, Calif. — When it came time to roll out the Air Force’s new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider, the line between public transparency and revealing too much information was barely visible to the naked eye. “Down 2 inches,” a Northrop Grumman-jacketed security official firmly said to one...
Navy lowers entrance exam requirements in bid to get more recruits
As the military struggles to attract new recruits, the Navy on Monday began a pilot program that will let in those who have lower scores on part of the entrance exam used to gauge a recruit’s ability to serve. Potential sailors are required to take the Armed Forces Qualification...
Midshipmen drop leaflets, Ping-Pong balls on cadets ahead of big game
The U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen have taken to the skies in an early assault on their Army brethren dubbed “Operation Black Knight Falling,” with a kind of psychological operations mission that would make many an intelligence officer proud. In an official statement released Tuesday, the Naval Academy confirmed...
Air Force chief: Military must ‘pick some winners’ among startups
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. — To take advantage of the needed capabilities offered by technology startups, the military has to focus more specifically on a smaller number of companies to nurture, the Air Force’s top officer said Saturday. Gen. CQ Brown, speaking here on a panel at the Reagan...
Camo ‘Elf on the Shelf’ can carry out covert Christmas ops
As the late, great Bing Crosby once crooned, “It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.”. ‘Tis the season for frenzied shoppers, excess egg nog, and dreaded visits to the in-laws who only serve fruit cake for dessert. It’s also the time of year when parents break out their Santa Claus-themed spyware: The “Elf on the Shelf.”
Russia burning through ammunition in Ukraine at ‘extraordinary’ rate
SIMI VALLEY, California — Russia is burning through its munitions stockpiles at an “extraordinary” rate as its invasion of Ukraine grinds on into its tenth month, the nation’s top intelligence official said Saturday. And Russia does not have enough ability to replace those weapons on its...
Navy seizes more than 50 tons of ammo, illegal weapons in Gulf of Oman
Navy personnel from expeditionary sea base Lewis B. Puller halted the delivery of 50 tons of ammunition rounds, fuses and propellants for rockets from a fishing trawler to Yemen in the Gulf of Oman last week. Personnel found the items during a flag verification boarding of the fishing vessel, which...
US Army makes largest helicopter award in 40 years
UPDATE - This story has been updated to clarify how the legacy fleet will be replaced with Future Vertical Lift aircraft. WASHINGTON — Textron’s Bell has won the U.S. Army’s competition to build the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft, the service’s largest helicopter procurement decision in 40 years.
