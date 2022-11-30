ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
MilitaryTimes

USS Nimitz and its strike group head out on deployment

The aircraft carrier Nimitz and its carrier strike group left San Diego Saturday for a deployment to the Pacific waters of U.S. 3rd Fleet, officials confirmed Monday. Nimitz is joined on this latest cruise by the guided-missile cruiser Bunker Hill and the guided-missile destroyers Decatur, Paul Hamilton, Chung Hoon, Wayne E. Meyer and Shoup, as well as the staffs of Destroyer Squadron 9, 3rd Fleet officials said in a statement.
WASHINGTON STATE
MilitaryTimes

In saving a Peruvian wildcat, this soldier learned how to save himself

British Army veteran Harry Turner had PTSD and was suffering from depression after leaving the service. Unable to see the forest through the trees after a deployment to Afghanistan — one that led to a medical discharge — Turner booked a flight to the Peruvian Amazon with no plans to return.
MilitaryTimes

Living legend: WWII fighter pilot gets honorary promotion

Retired Col. Clarence E. “Bud” Anderson, a 100-year-old World War II flying ace, received an honorary promotion to brigadier general by Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown in a ceremony Friday at the Aerospace Museum of California. A flying or fighter ace is a military aviator...
ARIZONA STATE
MilitaryTimes

The military fielded over 200 domestic extremism reports last year

The services took in 211 reports of domestic extremism between October 2021 and September 2022, 183 of which launched investigations, according to data in a recently released report by the Defense Department inspector general. Of those, 48 service members were subject to military legal action and 112 were referred to...
MilitaryTimes

Army approves $162 million for new ‘terrain-shaping’ system

The Army has awarded a $162 million contract to Textron Systems to develop the first increment of its close terrain shaping obstacle. The company will, “design an advanced anti-vehicle, soldier-in-the-loop munition system.”. This is in part to both replace obsolete, treaty-restricted or banned devices and to increase terrain-shaping capabilities...
ARIZONA STATE
MilitaryTimes

Satellite images show new Russian military facility in Mariupol

Newly released satellite imagery shows a new Russian military compound in Mariupol, Ukraine, complete with a Russian Army slogan atop the roof, according to Maxar Technologies. According to Maxar, the military compound is in the north-center of the city. The company released the images Friday, along with images taken in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
MilitaryTimes

How Army commands are responding to ‘targeted’ N.C. power outage

CARTHAGE, N.C. (AP) — Tens of thousands of people braced for days without electricity in a North Carolina county, which includes an area where residents assigned to one of the Army’s largest and busiest bases live. Authorities say two power substations were shot up by one or more people with apparent criminal intent.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
MilitaryTimes

Army plans ‘dramatic’ ammo production boost as Ukraine drains stocks

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. ― As donations to Ukraine strain allied munitions stockpiles, the U.S. Army is seeking a “dramatic” ramp up in monthly production of 155mm artillery shells over the next three years, its chief weapons buyer said Saturday. Those plans hinge on emergency spending for Ukraine...
IOWA STATE
MilitaryTimes

Remains of Army Air Forces private, WWII POW identified

BOSTON (AP) — An American service member who survived the notorious Bataan Death March during World War II but later died in a Japanese prisoner of war camp has finally been accounted for, military officials announced on December 2. The remains of Army Air Forces Pvt. Joseph E. Lescaut,...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
MilitaryTimes

Fort Riley soldier sentenced to 8 years in fellow soldier’s death

A Fort Riley, Kansas soldier received a sentence of more than eight years in prison following a guilty plea to charges of voluntary manslaughter in the death of a fellow soldier. Spc. Jalen Thomas, 21, pleaded guilty to that lesser charge on Dec. 2, Stripes.com reported. Thomas had faced a...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
MilitaryTimes

Senator vows hold on military nominees over Pentagon abortion policy

A prominent Republican senator is threatening to hold up all Defense Department nominations over senior leaders’ decision to provide leave and travel expenses to help troops access abortion services. The move comes as senior Pentagon officials express concerns over several unfilled leadership spots, including the assistant secretary of defense...
ALABAMA STATE
MilitaryTimes

Veterans urge Congress to pass the Afghan Adjustment Act

This holiday season, more than 70,000 Afghans in the United States, many of whom American service members rescued last year, are living in limbo, with no guarantee they will be allowed to stay in the U.S. beyond next year. Many of these Afghans fought alongside American troops in our longest...
MilitaryTimes

Fog machines, short lenses, no iPhones: Managing the B-21′s rollout

PALMDALE, Calif. — When it came time to roll out the Air Force’s new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider, the line between public transparency and revealing too much information was barely visible to the naked eye. “Down 2 inches,” a Northrop Grumman-jacketed security official firmly said to one...
PALMDALE, CA
MilitaryTimes

Navy lowers entrance exam requirements in bid to get more recruits

As the military struggles to attract new recruits, the Navy on Monday began a pilot program that will let in those who have lower scores on part of the entrance exam used to gauge a recruit’s ability to serve. Potential sailors are required to take the Armed Forces Qualification...
MilitaryTimes

Midshipmen drop leaflets, Ping-Pong balls on cadets ahead of big game

The U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen have taken to the skies in an early assault on their Army brethren dubbed “Operation Black Knight Falling,” with a kind of psychological operations mission that would make many an intelligence officer proud. In an official statement released Tuesday, the Naval Academy confirmed...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
MilitaryTimes

Air Force chief: Military must ‘pick some winners’ among startups

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. — To take advantage of the needed capabilities offered by technology startups, the military has to focus more specifically on a smaller number of companies to nurture, the Air Force’s top officer said Saturday. Gen. CQ Brown, speaking here on a panel at the Reagan...
MilitaryTimes

Camo ‘Elf on the Shelf’ can carry out covert Christmas ops

As the late, great Bing Crosby once crooned, “It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.”. ‘Tis the season for frenzied shoppers, excess egg nog, and dreaded visits to the in-laws who only serve fruit cake for dessert. It’s also the time of year when parents break out their Santa Claus-themed spyware: The “Elf on the Shelf.”
MilitaryTimes

Navy seizes more than 50 tons of ammo, illegal weapons in Gulf of Oman

Navy personnel from expeditionary sea base Lewis B. Puller halted the delivery of 50 tons of ammunition rounds, fuses and propellants for rockets from a fishing trawler to Yemen in the Gulf of Oman last week. Personnel found the items during a flag verification boarding of the fishing vessel, which...
MilitaryTimes

US Army makes largest helicopter award in 40 years

UPDATE - This story has been updated to clarify how the legacy fleet will be replaced with Future Vertical Lift aircraft. WASHINGTON — Textron’s Bell has won the U.S. Army’s competition to build the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft, the service’s largest helicopter procurement decision in 40 years.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy