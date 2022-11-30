ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago's Best New Dishes Of 2022

Our 12 favorite new dishes from 2022. We visited an unbelievable amount of restaurants this year. And after hundreds of meals, lots of leftovers we accidentally forgot in the car, and countless coat check refusals, we present to you Chicago’s best new dishes of 2022. These are the bites...
11 Exciting Things To Eat & Do In December

From hot chocolate to ice skating, it’s time to get into the holiday spirit. It’s that magical time of year when the chill in the air feels invigorating, the snow is charming and freshly driven, and winter has yet to wrap its icy grip around our throats and not let go until April. So, it’s time to take advantage. Whether you want to drink mulled wine under twinkle lights, watch holiday movies, or throw an ax and go ice skating (please not at the same time), here are 11 bars, pop-ups, and special events where this will be possible.
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

