Related
Nōka Ramen & Bar
From the restaurant team that made its brand aesthetic “too-many-faux tropical plants-and neon-lights” comes Noka Ramen. It’s located in Jack London Square, right around the corner from sister spot Farmhouse Kitchen. And while you can (and should) fill up on perfectly great bowls of tonkotsu ramen with the usual fixings, consider ordering the crispy brussels sprouts covered in sticky soy glaze, corn with spicy aioli, and a $56 dollar shio lobster ramen that’s large enough for two. As one might expect from a place that projects nature videos and anime on the wall, this place serves cocktails in Power Rangers mugs and cat copperware, and drinks garnished with salted caramel popcorn cones.
Mrs. P’s Bar & Kitchen
Though technically opened in 2021, the Wylie Hotel has a long history, dating back to the Great Depression. In the 1960s, the basement restaurant, Mrs. P.’s, reportedly became the city’s first openly gay bar. Today, the small Old Fourth Ward restaurant still brings a welcoming energy—you can vibe with a DJ spinning ’80s dance tunes over Sunday brunch cocktails and heaping bowls of cheesy grits topped with eggs and bacon and drenched with very tasty housemade hot sauce. But really, come whenever you’re in the mood for a good, Southern meal. Just tuck yourself into one of their velvety booths, order some drinks and the pimento cheese board—a polarizing Southern classic, yes. If you are into it, then the jar of pickled fennel and flat table crackers are just as nice as raiding your grandparents’ kitchen for the good stuff.
Naro
Naro, located right next to the rink at Rockefeller Center, is from the team behind Atoboy and Atomix. While it isn’t quite as exciting as those two places, you’ll have a very pleasant meal with impressive-looking dishes here. If you eat in the main dining room—which looks like a space station movie set from the 1970s—your only option is one of two eight-course $195 tasting menus. The vegetarian one has more aggressive flavors throughout, but we prefer the omnivore menu, which includes a refreshing octopus dish with a kimchi brine granita and some fluke wrapped in crispy fried dough. For a more casual experience, head to the bar for à la carte small plates like a bowl of crispy rice made with a greatest-hits array of ingredients: A5 Wagyu, trout roe, and golden kaluga caviar.
Bar Margot
There hasn’t been a single time we’ve dined at the Four Seasons’ restaurant in Midtown when we didn’t see a famous person—from Housewives stars to every living mayor. But this isn't even the main attraction at Bar Margot. The spacious mezzanine dining, located above the grandiose staircase, is just the place to get comfortable with our laptop, or you can head to a corner booth inside for more privacy. Above all, Bar Margot remains a city favorite because, from breakfast through dinner, it never disappoints. The culinary team is always at work tweaking dishes and crafting new menu items. Their vegan jollof rice, with meaty oyster mushrooms that have lattice grill marks, is a shining example. The juicy Bar Margot Burger, topped with crispy bacon and charred red onions, is a city treasure that should probably take the place of the Georgia peach in the RHOA openers.
Reverence
With a name like the Epicurean Hotel, certain expectations are cooked up early in guests’ minds. Does my room come with its own hibachi grill?Is everything on the premises edible?Can I swim in a vat of Nutella? As much as we’d love to say “yes” to those questions, sadly, we can’t. What we can tell you is that the Midtown hotel’s main restaurant, Reverence, tries its darndest to be the perfect fine-casual experience. With its polished wood tables and floor-to-ceiling vaults of wine, the place looks the part of a restaurant that can command $105 for a wagyu striploin with no sides. But then the actual steak gets to your table. It’s a decent cut and the taste is fine, but it won’t really move you—or feel worthy of the price tag. The garnish-topped branzino, while flavorful, sits alone on a white oval plate. No vegetables, no dainty puree, no nothin’. The entree, much like your overall dining experience here, will have entirely too much ehhhh and not nearly enough Epicurean.
Birria Taco
When it gets to the thermals-under-pyjamas level of cold, the hearty birria from Birria Taco, inside Dar Marrakech on Edgware Road, is the answer. It's a casual spot, with a shisha cafe past the toilets, and a dining room with big group tables and speedy service. The tacos are excellent, and are enough reason to pop in here for a laid-back, post-work dinner. And the rich broth, soft ramen noodles, and tender, stringy, slow-cooked beef birria is the kind of comforting dish that will warm you from the inside out. The birria here is also notorious for leaving its mark on whatever you’re wearing, so we’d recommend making a makeshift bib with tissues before getting started.
Coquette
This modern French spot in the West Loop comes from the same team as Beatnik and Bambola. Coquette’s interior is a little like sitting in a giant kaleidoscope. Bright pink circular tiles and tall stained glass panels surround the space, while globular chandeliers that look like grapes decorate the ceiling. Soft French music plays, creating a relaxing atmosphere for couples having dinner, or friends grabbing post-work drinks at the bar.
Jo's Coffee
Basically a walk-up coffee shop with a few outdoor tables occupied by people working on their startups and couples meeting up for first dates, Jo’s Coffee also functions as a great place to recharge for a bit with an espresso or an Iced Turbo (a creamy, chocolaty, hazelnut cold brew). If you’re visiting Austin for the first time, there are probably three images you’ve seen on the cover of every guide book about the city—the “Hi, How Are You” frog, the Paramount sign, and the “I love you so much” mural. And with a quick visit to Jo’s, you can easily check that last one off your bucket list.
South Soho Bar
Soho has plenty of boutiques, coffee shops, and boutiques with coffee shops, but the bar situation isn’t great. That’s why you should know about South Soho Bar. From the team behind The Tyger (right next door), this place feels like a secret clubhouse for people who aren’t just in the neighborhood to return something to Zara. Behind a discreet entrance on Centre Street, you’ll find a small, dark room with a long bar, a few booths, and a massive shelf of booze complete with a sliding ladder. The cocktail list is filled with variations on classics (daiquiris, old fashioneds, etc.), and there’s a small food menu with options like a grilled cheese, scallop crudo, and some crispy chicken nuggets. Bring a date or a friend you need to catch up with, and order those nuggets.
Loretta & The Butcher
This Argentinian restaurant is small—with the exception of its portions. The meat parrillada comes with two tender skirt steaks, two perfectly grilled short ribs, two chorrizos, two morcillas, two juicy chicken thighs, and could easily feed four. The creamy asparagus and mushroom risotto entree can be shared between two. And the apple pie—which is more like a delicious pastry covered in sweet caramelized apples—is the size of an entire dinner plate. The dining room looks like a Buenos Aires bistro—but the best seats here are outside on a tiny deck elevated about a foot off the ground. Sit there and you might feel like royalty as you watch everyone else eat at normal height. They also have the earliest weekday happy hour in the Grove, which goes from 3pm-6pm. So next time you’re in the mood to eat really great meat with a few friends, go to Loretta & the Butcher, sit on their outdoor deck, and practice your queen’s wave on passersby.
Anjappar Chettinad Restaurant
There are dozens of branches of this South Indian chain scattered across the globe, including this casual, booth-filled location in one of Little India’s many strip malls. Anjappar specializes in Chettinad cuisine which is known to be spicy and meat-heavy. You can still come here for vegetarian classics like dosas, idly, and uttapam, but the really good stuff involves a blazing hot clay oven. Anajppar serves some of the juiciest, chargrilled tandoori chicken we’ve ever had, with a spice level that skews north of 10/10. We’re also big fans of their parrotta special combo plate, which comes with a smoky mutton curry made up of tender goat chunks, ground masala, and red hot chili peppers.
Liuyishou Hot Pot
Liuyishou is one of the many Chinese hot pot chains that have opened in Chicago recently. What we really like about this particular spot is that their Chongqing soup base is very spicy—to the point where servers warn every table. They’re not exaggerating. The cute bear-shaped broth block that melts into the pot is foreshadowing. But the non-spicy broths, like the wild mushroom, are also flavorful. Our strategy is to get a two-flavor pot and take turns cooking in both. The large dining room is pretty minimal, with TVs and booths good for groups of all sizes. Another thing we really like about Liuyishou? They have a robust condiment station with a bunch of dipping sauce recommendations. Plus, they have sweets like sesame balls, which make a fantastic snack when your mouth is numb.
Liva
It might be located inside Chicago Winery, but you can still have a great time at Liva even if you don't care about wine. Liva’s perfectly cooked pastas are delicious, like pillowy ricotta ravioli or lamb tagliatelle with rich squash sugo. Their small plates are also great, like the smoky grilled shrimp, or the duck breast with porcini brodo. And if you are into wine, the knowledgeable staff is happy to talk about varietals and the ideal pairings for each dish. The spacious dining room is bright and good for a casual group dinner while still being nice enough for date night. But if you want some alone time with a bowl of pasta at the bar, that works too.
Seattle's Best New Dishes Of 2022
Meet our favorite new dishes of 2022. Seattle lost quite a bit in 2022. We lost Russell Wilson to the Broncos. We lost Kedai Makan. We most certainly lost the season of autumn—because who doesn’t want to jump right from wildfire smoke to windshield frost?. But we’d much...
Kinari
Kinari is a Japanese spot in West Hollywood with a massive sushi menu and tons of plant-based options, including vegan sushi and ramen. Their plant-based broths are pretty good, with the salty, rich miso ramen earning an honorable mention. But the creamy mushroom and onion ramen had us questioning what we were eating (in the best way): it was cloudy, creamy, and hearty like tonkotsu, but didn't coat our mouths with fat. However, we should note that only the broths are vegan, meaning you'll still get slices of a slice of chashu on top unless you request otherwise. Kinari is a solid option for plant-based eaters who feel left out at ramen and sushi night, plus, it's easy for walk-ins and there's a streamlined takeout operation if you just want to enjoy noodles on the couch.
Drawbar
The Interlock in West Midtown always seems to be buzzing. So if you’re trying to grab a good seat on the always busy Drawbar terrace patio in the Bellyard hotel, we suggest you come during off-hours or invite that mastermind friend who always finds a way to hustle up seats in packed spaces. Luckily, there’s plenty of seating inside spread out across the hotel lobby and at the large boardroom-sized tables just left of the bar. With a big menu that features everything from creamy, charred brussel sprouts to pork belly mac and cheese, you can order a bunch of small plates to split with friends. But if you must commit to one or two things, we recommend the Bellyard sliders and spicy crawfish hushpuppies.
Sinabro
Tweezered micro coriander, orange gels, and cauliflower velouté poured from a teapot gives the impression of boring fine dining food served in an equally dull setting. However, Sinabro, near Clapham Common, is anything but. The spot has an inviting, neighbourhood restaurant energy, and is the kind of great little place perfect for celebrating a special birthday or just the weekend. You’ll be treated with equal warmth either way. There’s a small, exposed brick dining area towards the back, but you really want to be at the sleek, white-tiled front on the stools, facing the open kitchen. That way you can watch the polished, French-leaning dishes from the monthly changing, four-course, £49 set menu being prepared. There might be a gel here and a mousse there, but dishes like tender guinea fowl and creamy rice pudding are still hearty.
Iki Ramen
Iki Ramen offers the type of zen, intimate experience you'll need after navigating their cramped strip mall parking lot—it's terrible. And unless you drive a Barbie Jeep, good luck finding a spot that doesn't require crawling out of your sunroof. Inside, this Koreatown noodle spot feels cozy, like a fancy sauna, with its light wooden interior, dim lighting, and low ceilings. And while its name implies ramen is their specialty, the bowls are just OK. Their signature burnt garlic tonkotsu isn't too heavy but lacks that pork-flavored punch. The mild garlic flavor feels like an afterthought, the chashu was room temperature, and the tamago egg was cold. That said, Iki's extensive sushi and sashimi options are what really captured our hearts, including a spicy tuna donburi with a heaping amount of salmon roe and broth-less mazemen noodles topped with truffle oil and Santa Barbara uni. And we'll definitely return to try their 10+ course Monday night omakase that's a solid deal for $105. Next time, though, we'll take an Uber.
Seto
A bowl of Seto’s delicate miso ramen is a perfect meal any night of the week. The low-key Japanese restaurant in Camden is a bustling hub of solo diners, students, and groups of friends on any given night. You'll want to call ahead as a free table is not a given. There's a multitude of options on its menu to match its diners, but it’s the noodle soups you should pay the most attention to. The carefully made broth is a pork and chicken mixture, and you can get it topped with chewy chashu pork, moist chicken breast, as well as piles of bamboo shoots, spring onion, and gooey ni tamago egg. With both light broths and creamy tonkotsu options covered, Seto is one of north London’s realest ramen destinations.
All Kaps Pizza
The alley next to The Shacklewell Arms in Dalston isn’t somewhere that’s typically frequented in daylight hours (or sober). But All Kaps Pizza—the Sunday-only, pie pop-up at Papo’s Bagels—makes this small strip of concrete next to the bins, the place to be on a weekend afternoon. It’s takeaway-only, and you could take a New York-style, 16-incher home in a box, but it’s fun to stick around. Lean against the wall holding a paper plate with a floppy, spicy pepperoni slice, or rectangle of focaccia-like tomato pie. Eat, order another, repeat.
The Infatuation
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
184K+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.https://theinfatuation.com
Comments / 0