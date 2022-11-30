Read full article on original website
Matt Hardy Explains Brutal Ladder Botch That Shattered Joey Mercury’s Face
AEW star Matt Hardy has recalled what went wrong during a ladder match that led to Joey Mercury having his nose busted open all over his face. Wrestling is most certainly not ballet and when things such as tables, ladders, and chairs are thrown into the mix, the risk of serious injury quickly escalates.
Claudio Castagnoli Explains Why He Left WWE
Claudio Castagnoli has commented that it was a tough decision to leave WWE, but there were a number of factors which led to him making the move to AEW. Following a glittering independent career Claudio Castagnoli, under the ring name Cesaro, finally joined WWE in 2011. After earning plenty of accolades with the company including United States and Tag Team gold, he allowed his contract to expire in February 2022 and quickly moved on to a new challenge with All Elite Wrestling.
Injury Update On Drew McIntyre After He Was Pulled From Title Match
A new report has shed light on the injury status of Drew McIntyre after he was pulled from a major upcoming match on SmackDown. While the Brawling Brutes were in action on the December 2nd episode of SmackDown, Drew McIntyre was nowhere to be seen, and despite being advertised for a tag team title match alongside Sheamus on the 9th, it now appears that his absence will continue for at least one more week.
WWE Star Thanks Triple H & Road Dogg For Family Moment At A Live Event
A SmackDown star has noted his appreciation of Triple H and Road Dogg for allowing them to have a very special moment with their father in a WWE ring. Santos Escobar is a second-generation wrestling star who previously competed as El Hijo del Fantasma for AAA, a name he carried with him into WWE when he joined the company in 2019. It was while NXT Cruiserweight Champion that the star morphed into Santos Escobar, taking off his luchador mask, and leading the group Legado del Fantasma as a nod to his past.
Kenny Omega “Laughs” At Ex-WWE Writer’s HOF/Seth Rollins Claims
Kenny Omega has fired back at a former WWE writer’s claims that Seth Rollins would only be in the WWE Hall of Fame by virtue of how long he’s been around. Following a successful run in Ring of Honor as Tyler Black, Seth Rollins joined WWE in 2010 as part of the company’s developmental system and he became the first-ever NXT Champion. Rollins famously debuted on the WWE main roster at Survivor Series 2012 as part of The Shield with Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns, and over the next decade, the star has done almost everything there is to do in the company.
How To Watch ROH Final Battle On Bleacher Report, Updated Card
All Elite Wrestling presents the final Ring of Honor pay-per-view of 2022 and it’s called Final Battle. The final AEW pay-per-view presentation of 2022 is called Final Battle. The main event will see eight-time World Champion and the current ROH World Champion Chris Jericho defending his title against the former champion, Claudio Castagnoli. When Jericho beat Claudio for the title at Dynamite Grand Slam on September 21st, it was a cheap win, so Claudio is hoping for a fair fight this time.
NWA Star Expected To Sign With WWE In 2023
One of NWA’s top stars is finishing up with the company this month and is expected to be WWE-bound!. According to a recent report from Cassidy Haynes Bodyslam.net, Colby Corino’s contract with NWA is set to expire at the end of this month and he will be a free agent as of January 1st. The company’s final television tapings of the year are taking place on December 5th and 6th, and Corino is not expected to appear for the company again once the set of tapings is complete.
Sasha Banks Won’t Join AEW Says Ric Flair
With seemingly unending speculation on Sasha Banks’ future continuing, Ric Flair says he thinks there’s no way she leaves WWE to join AEW. Sasha Banks has not been seen on WWE television since she and Naomi walked out of an episode of Raw back in May. Reports at the time stated that Banks and Naomi had handed their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship belts to the then-Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis before leaving due to frustration with their creative direction in the company.
AEW Star Reacts To Suggestion William Regal Was Underappreciated In AEW
A current member of the AEW roster has given his thoughts on assertions that William Regal’s advice was not well received in the company. Former WWE star EC3 recently hit the headlines when he suggested that William Regal admitted that he “immediately” regretted his decision to join AEW with their said to be what Regal considered “maturity issues” with the company’s management.
AEW Sources Hit Out At “Completely Inaccurate” William Regal Claims
Several sources within AEW have been reported to have taken issue with recent suggestions that William Regal’s advice was ignored in the company. William Regal has made headlines since it emerged he was likely headed back to WWE following his shorter-than-many-expected run in AEW. With that news circulating, former NXT star EC3 made comments suggesting Regal had “immediately regretted” his decision to join AEW due to “maturity issues” with the company’s management.
William Regal “Immediately Regretted” AEW Move
A former WWE Superstar has said that William Regal apparently regretted joining AEW due to a “maturity issue” with the company’s management. William Regal looks set to be heading back to WWE less than a year after he was released from the company. A lot has changed in the wrestling landscape in that time and Regal will return to a company now headed by his close friend and the man he helped to build NXT, Triple H.
Naomi Attends Atlanta Hawks Game With Jade Cargill (PHOTOS)
Naomi has shared pictures of herself alongside AEW’s Jade Cargill when both were in attendance for a recent Atlanta Hawks game in the NBA. Although the new images do not give away where her next destination in the wrestling business could be, it certainly shows she is still friends with plenty of people within the industry.
Juice Robinson Signs With AEW, Getting Title Match At ROH Final Battle
Juice Robinson has officially signed with AEW and he’s already getting a shot at one of the Ring of Honor titles. During the AEW Rampage broadcast on December 2nd, it was mentioned by AEW’s lead announcer Excalibur that Juice Robinson had signed a deal with All Elite Wrestling. As of this writing, AEW has not posted one of their customary “Juice Robinson Is All Elite” graphics on social media.
Matt Hardy Discusses How Vince McMahon Viewed Jeff Hardy
Matt Hardy has described how his brother Jeff Hardy was viewed by Vince McMahon during the prime years of the Hardy Boyz. The Hardy Boyz duo of Matt & Jeff Hardy are widely recognized as one of the greatest tag teams in wrestling history from their success in WWE along with many other promotions that they worked for. Matt Hardy recently celebrated 30 years in pro wrestling while his younger brother Jeff has wrestled for just as long.
WWE Raw News: Two Huge Women’s Triple Threat Matches Announced
There will be two women’s triple-threat matches taking place on the December 5th edition of WWE Monday Night Raw leading to an eventual championship match. It was announced by WWE that there will be two women’s triple threat matches taking place on Monday Night Raw to try to decide who should get a title shot in the future. Tonight’s episode of Raw takes place in Washington, DC.
Robert Roode Shares Hospital Photo Following Recent Neck Surgery
Robert Roode has shared a hospital photo after a recent neck fusion surgery. For nearly 20 years, Robert Roode has been wrestling regularly on television. He was a regular in TNA either using the name of Bobby or Robert Roode from 2004 as a young guy in Team Canada. During his TNA career, Roode would win everything in that company including two reigns as the TNA World Heavyweight Champion.
WWE Personality Proclaims Austin Theory As “The Future Of WWE”
When it comes to rising stars on the current WWE roster, Austin Theory stands out and a current announcer in the company is strongly behind him. Earlier this year, WWE really started to push Austin Theory (then known simply as Theory) with former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon at his side. It was Vince’s way of endorsing the 25-year-old Theory because Vince knew that the fans generally hated him for decades, so anybody associated with Vince would benefit from that heat.
Former WWE Champion Should Be MJF’s Next Challenger, Claims Jim Cornette
The new AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman aka MJF will have a lot of wrestlers coming after him for his title and Jim Cornette thinks a former WWE Champion needs one of the first guys to do it. After winning the AEW World Title at Full Gear thanks to...
The Undertaker Pictured Backstage With Recently-Returned WWE Stars (PHOTO)
WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker was snapped talking to some recently returned WWE stars that may have a score or two to settle with The Deadman. The Undertaker last competed in WWE in a Boneyard Match that headlined WrestleMania 36 alongside AJ Styles. The cinematic match came about as a result of the pandemic but the bout was met with almost universal acclaim as The Undertaker dug his last hole for his last soul and rode off into the sunset of his career.
Kevin Owens Talks Sami Zayn Getting The Credit He Deserves
Kevin Owens is an on-screen adversary of Sami Zayn, but he’s also praising his best friend for getting the credit he deserves. The careers of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will forever be linked because they both came up in pro wrestling together as two guys from the province of Quebec, Canada. They were stars on the indies that were friends and adversaries in Ring of Honor with Owens using his real name Kevin Steen while Zayn was known as El Generico wrestling under a mask.
