Fryer’s Roadside at 12830 New Hampshire Ave in Colesville’s Meadowood Shopping Center has announced it will be reopening on Thursday, December 8. Fryer’s, which first opened as “a traditional walk-up window Chicken Shack/Ice Cream Stand” back in August 2021, was sold to the owners of All Set Restaurant & Bar back in September. According to the restaurant, the new overhauled menu will feature reimagined versions of some Fryer’s favorites, alongside unique new additions such as Catfish Nuggets, Whole Fried Chicken and Honey Sriracha Brussels Sprouts. The restaurant will also feature select BBQ items from All Set’s sister restaurant Money Muscle BBQ.

COLESVILLE, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO