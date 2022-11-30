ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesville, MD

Bay Weekly

Holiday Happenings: Festive Events in Calvert County

The holiday season has arrived, and Calvert County is full of events to get the community in the spirit the whole month through. Where will you find your holly jolly? CBM Bay Weekly has some ideas for you. Northern Calvert. Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. Boys and Girls Club.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Weekly

Watermark Hosts Queen of All Fund Drives

Get a front-row seat to the Eastport Yacht Club’s Lights Parade and be a special part of the season of giving at Watermark’s annual fundraiser at City Dock in Annapolis. Since 2011, Watermark has hosted a dockside fundraiser aboard the Harbor Queen for this year’s Queen of All Fund Drives.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Nottingham MD

2022 Perry Hall Lighted Jeep Parade route announced

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The second annual Perry Hall Lighted Jeep Parade will take place at 5 p.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022, and the parade route has been announced. Staging will begin at 4:00 p.m. and the parade will begin promptly at 5 p.m., rain or shine. Participants should meet in the Perry Hall Square shopping center, using the parking spots closest to Ebenezer Road. Management has asked that participants refrain from using the spots closest to business fronts. The parade will begin and end in the shopping center.
PERRY HALL, MD
mocoshow.com

Tacos Don Perez to Open a Kensington Location

Tacos Don Perez will be taking over the location that was home to K-Town Bistro at 3784 Howard Ave in Kensington for the last 12 years. Tacos Don Perez took over in early November and plan to open to the public late Spring 2023 (possibly sooner) with a taqueria quick-service concept. Photos of the food available below.
KENSINGTON, MD
wypr.org

New Annapolis kayak launch, boardwalk and ‘living shoreline’ secures federal grant funding

More than 100 restoration projects across the Chesapeake Bay watershed are in the works supported by $33.8 million in grants from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, officials announced on Friday. The grants can leverage another $30 million in federal money from projects ranging from Cooperstown, N.Y. to Virginia Beach, Va. One of those projects would restore a cove just upstream from Annapolis’ City Dock.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
whatsupmag.com

Blue Crab Cupcakes

Blue Crab Cupcakes is a boutique bakery specializing in cupcakes, mini cupcakes, weddings, special occasion cakes, and macarons. The bakery is conveniently located off Route 50 in Annapolis Maryland. It’s an exciting visit to Blue Crab Cupcakes on Whitehall Rd. in Annapolis. Local Annapolitan and proprietor Carrie Olish leads her...
mocoshow.com

Anytime Fitness Has Closed its Rockville Location Permanently

Anytime Fitness has closed its Rockville location (9725 Traville Gateway) permanently, according to a representative from the Germantown location. We were told the 24-hour gym closed its doors in late November after over a decade in the location. Anytime Fitness has additional Montgomery County locations in Germantown (18319 Leaman Farm...
ROCKVILLE, MD
Johns Hopkins Newsletter

For stunning Mediterranean fare, dine at Café Filí

When my friends and I were surveying the Mount Vernon area for potential brunch spots, we happened upon Café Filí. Just a quick JHMI ride to Mount Vernon and a brisk five-minute walk to the restaurant, Café Filí is a convenient and valuable location that will satisfy your cravings for Mediterranean food.
BALTIMORE, MD
nomadlawyer.org

Rockville: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Rockville, Maryland

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Rockville Maryland. Located in the southern part of Maryland, Rockville offers visitors a range of things to do. The city is home to many galleries, parks and recreational centers. The city is also home to several major regional shopping centers. There are many small...
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Fryer’s Roadside to Reopen Next Week

Fryer’s Roadside at 12830 New Hampshire Ave in Colesville’s Meadowood Shopping Center has announced it will be reopening on Thursday, December 8. Fryer’s, which first opened as “a traditional walk-up window Chicken Shack/Ice Cream Stand” back in August 2021, was sold to the owners of All Set Restaurant & Bar back in September. According to the restaurant, the new overhauled menu will feature reimagined versions of some Fryer’s favorites, alongside unique new additions such as Catfish Nuggets, Whole Fried Chicken and Honey Sriracha Brussels Sprouts. The restaurant will also feature select BBQ items from All Set’s sister restaurant Money Muscle BBQ.
COLESVILLE, MD
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Hampstead, MD

Hampstead, MD, is a quaint farming community of no more than 7,000 people. But don’t let its small size fool you. This Baltimore suburb boasts an impressive food scene—if you know where to look. Below, we have curated a list of the 12 best restaurants in Hampstead, MD....
HAMPSTEAD, MD
WJLA

Gov. Hogan welcomes Marylanders to Government House for holiday festivities in Annapolis

Governor Larry Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan Saturday welcomed thousands of Marylanders to Government House in Annapolis for their final Holiday Open House. “For the past eight years, it has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as your Governor and First Lady, and we were proud to welcome a record number of Marylanders of all ages to Annapolis for our final Holiday Open House,” Hogan said. “We hope everyone enjoyed the decorations, live music, and the holiday cookies prepared by Government House chefs!”
ANNAPOLIS, MD
thegreyhound.org

Best and Worst: Lunch Locations

The following represents the opinion of the student reporter and does not represent the views of Loyola University Maryland, the Greyhound, or Loyola University’s Department of Communication. Originally, I was going to write about the overall best dining location but soon realized each location had different strengths and weaknesses...
BALTIMORE, MD

