Washington Post Lays off Legendary Pulitzer Prize-Winning WriterNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Oath Keepers Founder From Granbury Found Guilty of Seditious ConspiracyLarry LeaseGranbury, TX
Miners push a couple's electric car after it runs out of battery outside mineAmy ChristieWashington, DC
Washington D.C. named one of the best cities in America to be car-freeEllen EastwoodWashington, DC
The Ultimate Weekend Guide to Annapolis, MarylandA Daily Dose of MomAnnapolis, MD
Bay Weekly
Holiday Happenings: Festive Events in Calvert County
The holiday season has arrived, and Calvert County is full of events to get the community in the spirit the whole month through. Where will you find your holly jolly? CBM Bay Weekly has some ideas for you. Northern Calvert. Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. Boys and Girls Club.
Bay Weekly
Watermark Hosts Queen of All Fund Drives
Get a front-row seat to the Eastport Yacht Club’s Lights Parade and be a special part of the season of giving at Watermark’s annual fundraiser at City Dock in Annapolis. Since 2011, Watermark has hosted a dockside fundraiser aboard the Harbor Queen for this year’s Queen of All Fund Drives.
Upperco Yuletide Village ready for the holidays with Christmas light display
It’s the most wonderful time of the year and what better way to start it than at Upperco Yuletide Village, a Christmas light display constructed by the volunteers from the Upperco Fire Company.
Nottingham MD
2022 Perry Hall Lighted Jeep Parade route announced
NOTTINGHAM, MD—The second annual Perry Hall Lighted Jeep Parade will take place at 5 p.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022, and the parade route has been announced. Staging will begin at 4:00 p.m. and the parade will begin promptly at 5 p.m., rain or shine. Participants should meet in the Perry Hall Square shopping center, using the parking spots closest to Ebenezer Road. Management has asked that participants refrain from using the spots closest to business fronts. The parade will begin and end in the shopping center.
mocoshow.com
Tacos Don Perez to Open a Kensington Location
Tacos Don Perez will be taking over the location that was home to K-Town Bistro at 3784 Howard Ave in Kensington for the last 12 years. Tacos Don Perez took over in early November and plan to open to the public late Spring 2023 (possibly sooner) with a taqueria quick-service concept. Photos of the food available below.
wypr.org
New Annapolis kayak launch, boardwalk and ‘living shoreline’ secures federal grant funding
More than 100 restoration projects across the Chesapeake Bay watershed are in the works supported by $33.8 million in grants from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, officials announced on Friday. The grants can leverage another $30 million in federal money from projects ranging from Cooperstown, N.Y. to Virginia Beach, Va. One of those projects would restore a cove just upstream from Annapolis’ City Dock.
whatsupmag.com
Blue Crab Cupcakes
Blue Crab Cupcakes is a boutique bakery specializing in cupcakes, mini cupcakes, weddings, special occasion cakes, and macarons. The bakery is conveniently located off Route 50 in Annapolis Maryland. It’s an exciting visit to Blue Crab Cupcakes on Whitehall Rd. in Annapolis. Local Annapolitan and proprietor Carrie Olish leads her...
mocoshow.com
Anytime Fitness Has Closed its Rockville Location Permanently
Anytime Fitness has closed its Rockville location (9725 Traville Gateway) permanently, according to a representative from the Germantown location. We were told the 24-hour gym closed its doors in late November after over a decade in the location. Anytime Fitness has additional Montgomery County locations in Germantown (18319 Leaman Farm...
Johns Hopkins Newsletter
For stunning Mediterranean fare, dine at Café Filí
When my friends and I were surveying the Mount Vernon area for potential brunch spots, we happened upon Café Filí. Just a quick JHMI ride to Mount Vernon and a brisk five-minute walk to the restaurant, Café Filí is a convenient and valuable location that will satisfy your cravings for Mediterranean food.
popville.com
Update: Found! Long time Toki Underground bartender, Dan McCarthy, missing since Tuesday night
Update from MPD: “Daniel McCarthy has been located. Thank you for your help!”. Update from our Facebook page: “He was just found in the GW ICU – he’s conscious but was injured”. Thanks to all who passed on from Toki Underground: “Dan has been missing since...
The Best Place To Live In Maryland
In the heart of the mid-Atlantic region is Maryland, affectionately called "America in Miniature." But where is the best place to call home in Maryland?
nomadlawyer.org
Rockville: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Rockville, Maryland
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Rockville Maryland. Located in the southern part of Maryland, Rockville offers visitors a range of things to do. The city is home to many galleries, parks and recreational centers. The city is also home to several major regional shopping centers. There are many small...
mocoshow.com
Fryer’s Roadside to Reopen Next Week
Fryer’s Roadside at 12830 New Hampshire Ave in Colesville’s Meadowood Shopping Center has announced it will be reopening on Thursday, December 8. Fryer’s, which first opened as “a traditional walk-up window Chicken Shack/Ice Cream Stand” back in August 2021, was sold to the owners of All Set Restaurant & Bar back in September. According to the restaurant, the new overhauled menu will feature reimagined versions of some Fryer’s favorites, alongside unique new additions such as Catfish Nuggets, Whole Fried Chicken and Honey Sriracha Brussels Sprouts. The restaurant will also feature select BBQ items from All Set’s sister restaurant Money Muscle BBQ.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Hampstead, MD
Hampstead, MD, is a quaint farming community of no more than 7,000 people. But don’t let its small size fool you. This Baltimore suburb boasts an impressive food scene—if you know where to look. Below, we have curated a list of the 12 best restaurants in Hampstead, MD....
WJLA
Gov. Hogan welcomes Marylanders to Government House for holiday festivities in Annapolis
Governor Larry Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan Saturday welcomed thousands of Marylanders to Government House in Annapolis for their final Holiday Open House. “For the past eight years, it has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as your Governor and First Lady, and we were proud to welcome a record number of Marylanders of all ages to Annapolis for our final Holiday Open House,” Hogan said. “We hope everyone enjoyed the decorations, live music, and the holiday cookies prepared by Government House chefs!”
Family of fallen Howard County firefighter has home mortgage paid off
The wife and five kids of Lieutenant Nathan Flynn will no longer have to worry about paying their home mortgage.
popville.com
Massive Fire on St. Elizabeths Campus Saturday afternoon destroys historic “large wooden barn”
Photo by DC Fire and EMS 4:14pm Saturday: “Images from 2nd Alarm 2700 block King Ave SE. An exterior attack continues using heavy duty water streams from aerial ladders & other master stream devices. Collapse appears imminent”. The Washington Post reported: “The fire blazed on the campus of St....
thegreyhound.org
Best and Worst: Lunch Locations
The following represents the opinion of the student reporter and does not represent the views of Loyola University Maryland, the Greyhound, or Loyola University’s Department of Communication. Originally, I was going to write about the overall best dining location but soon realized each location had different strengths and weaknesses...
Bubbakoo's Burritos "Mexican fusion" chain coming to Maryland
A New Jersey-based Mexican-foot chain is coming to Maryland and opening its first store in Millersville, Anne Arundel County.
Here's When The International Space Station Will Be Visible In Baltimore This Week
It's a bird … It’s a plane ... It’s the International Space Station!. In Maryland, stargazers will get a special treat this week in Baltimore, when the International Space Station will be clearly visible, with the best viewing expected at 6:06 p.m. on Monday, Dec 5. On...
