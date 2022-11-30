Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How the Seattle Seahawks Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Des Moines Small Business Awarded $10K Grant Through Comcast RISEAndy ColleyDes Moines, WA
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year OldStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
Washington rattled after barbershop owner shot and killed when cutting an 8 year old's haircretePuyallup, WA
Related
seattlemedium.com
Seattle Office Of Labor Standards Announces Second Settlement With Trader Joe’s
The City of Seattle Office of Labor Standards (OLS) announces the second settlement in seven months with Trader Joe’s Company for alleged violations of Seattle labor laws. Following an OLS inquiry, Trader Joe’s Company agreed to a settlement under the Grocery Employee Hazard Pay (GEHP) and Wage Theft Ordinances and $55,009.51 in settlement payments to resolve claims for back wages, interest, liquidated damages, and civil penalties, to 95 employees who worked overtime in Seattle.
monovisions.com
Vintage: Regrading in Seattle (1900s)
Seattle’s first 58 regrades “consisted largely of cutting the tops off high places and dumping the dirt into low places and onto the beach”. The most dramatic result of this was along that former beach, filling the land that constitutes today’s Central Waterfront. Today’s Western Avenue and Alaskan Way lie on this landfill.
nwnewsradio.com
Why your neighborhood Cannabis store may be back to “cash only”
(SEATTLE) A creative work-around that allowed Washington cannabis stores to accept debit cards may be about to end. It’s called a “work around” because cannabis retailers were never allowed to accept debit or credit cards like other retailers, out of fear there would be federal retaliation against the banks issuing those cards.
Some Seattleites want to put a lid on I-5
(The Center Square) – The Seattle City Council is considering building a physical lid on top of Interstate-5 to re-join communities long ago separated by the construction of highways. Council Bill 120462 is an amendment to the Seattle Comprehensive Growth Plan that would seek to “reconnect Seattle's street grid...
wshsolympian.com
The West Seattle Specter
*The following story never happened…But I might just be saying that because Mr. Glover is telling me to…If you encounter the specter, at least I warned you. A week before Halloween, West Seattle’s own Natalie Wiebe had an encounter with a paranormal beast who has been stalking the school. Those who have encountered it call it The West Seattle Specter.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Seattle Mayor’s top staffer slams judge for creating ‘fentanyl festival’
An influential member of Mayor Bruce Harrell’s inner circle excoriated a judge for helping turn Seattle into a “fentanyl festival,” according to an email exclusively obtained by the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office (KCPAO) spokesperson emailed three members of Harrell’s team...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Seattle Fire hired ‘anti-male’ partisan to investigate gender discrimination
The Seattle Fire Department’s new Equal Employment Opportunity Investigator (Strategic Advisor 2) has a controversial history. She’s been involved in two lawsuits for allegations of gender bias, with one lawsuit labeling her “anti-male.”. Jyl Shaffer landed in Seattle after holding two controversial positions at two separate colleges....
This Is Washington's Top Seafood Restaurant
Cheapism pinpointed the best seafood restaurant in every state, and a Seattle restaurant got the spotlight.
lhsledger.org
Jollibee Opening in Tacoma Mall
Jollibee, a fried chicken chain originated from the Philippines, will be opening up a restaurant in the Tacoma mall. This will be the second Jollibee in Washington, one restaurant is already established in Tukwila. They are expecting the fried chicken restaurant to open at the end of 2023/early 2024. What...
AdWeek
KCPQ Reporter Steve Kiggins Says Station Declined to Renew His Contract
Seattle reporter Steve Kiggins told viewers his contract has not been renewed by Fox owned station KCPQ. “That’s probably a good thing,” Kiggins said in an emotional thank you video he posted to Twitter. “I’ve done this a long time.”. Kiggins started his career as a...
KOMO News
North Seattle business blasts music to deter growing homeless camp
SEATTLE, Wash. — A North Seattle business fed up with a growing homeless encampment, has been blasting music to get the people who are living there to leave. The encampment is stationed on a side street at N 128th St. and Stone Ave. North. Nearby business owners said the...
King County retail theft arrests spike 100% as businesses seek accountability
SEATTLE — The King County Prosecutor's Office said it is seeing a dramatic increase in retail thefts being charged. Local businesses say they’re experiencing more break-ins than ever before. “We’ve been in business for 17 years and we have two locations and up until this last year, we’ve...
Seattle in the Winter: 17 Unique And Fun Things To Do
Many people talk about Seattle being a dreary and rainy place, but I, for one, can vouch that that’s not always the case. Seattle has its fair share of nice days, and I mean REALLY nice days.
Are backyard chickens allowed in Tacoma?
My mom and I just moved to Tacoma from Seattle, and we used to have 4 chickens in our backyard. But I'm not sure about the regulations here, though I found some articles saying that chickens are allowed too (just no roosters), but now I'm worried I'm going to get in trouble if I get chickens. Looking forward to hearing more suggestions from you here. Thanks.
“Kids Seem to Be a Paycheck”: How a Billion-Dollar Corporation Exploits Washington’s Special Education System
Universal Health Services collected more than $38 million in tax dollars for special education services that families and former teachers say it largely didn’t provide
Forget something? Driver busted with $553 ticket for driving with snow-covered windshield
Snowfall might be rare in western Washington, but after a few inches of snow fell around the Puget Sound region last week, common sense also seemed in short supply.
emeraldcityjournal.com
Seattle’s Department of Transportation Prepares Around Fifty Snow Plows in Preparation for the Impending Snow Storm
As the first blizzard of the season begins to pound the City of Seattle, the Seattle Department of Transportation has begun to set up plans to account for a shortage of resources. The majority of the city is only forecast to receive around an inch of snow from the storm,...
KING-5
Washington salvage company discovers location of famous shipwreck nearly 150 years later
In November of 1875 the steamship S-S Pacific was traveling from Seattle to San Francisco when it collided with another ship. It is believed that 325 people died.
MyNorthwest.com
Cliff Mass: Here’s where Seattle-area snow will hit this weekend
Another snow event is set to occur tonight into Saturday morning, but it won’t equal the volume and duration of snow seen earlier this week. “This is not going to be a replay of a few days ago when North Seattle and Snohomish County got buried,” said Cliff Mass, professor of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Washington, on The Jason Rantz Show. “So what’s going to happen is tonight, a weak front is coming in. There’ll be snow on the Olympics, and Kitsap County will get it. And I expect some snow, several inches, up in Whatcom County.”
KING-5
The Seattle market where your groceries are always free
SEATTLE — It looks like a typical neighborhood grocery store because it is — with one big exception. "The only difference is you don't pay," said Northwest Harvest CEO Thomas Reynolds. The SODO Community Market not only gives free food to anyone who needs it, but it also...
Comments / 11