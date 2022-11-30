ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
seattlemedium.com

Seattle Office Of Labor Standards Announces Second Settlement With Trader Joe’s

The City of Seattle Office of Labor Standards (OLS) announces the second settlement in seven months with Trader Joe’s Company for alleged violations of Seattle labor laws. Following an OLS inquiry, Trader Joe’s Company agreed to a settlement under the Grocery Employee Hazard Pay (GEHP) and Wage Theft Ordinances and $55,009.51 in settlement payments to resolve claims for back wages, interest, liquidated damages, and civil penalties, to 95 employees who worked overtime in Seattle.
monovisions.com

Vintage: Regrading in Seattle (1900s)

Seattle’s first 58 regrades “consisted largely of cutting the tops off high places and dumping the dirt into low places and onto the beach”. The most dramatic result of this was along that former beach, filling the land that constitutes today’s Central Waterfront. Today’s Western Avenue and Alaskan Way lie on this landfill.
nwnewsradio.com

Why your neighborhood Cannabis store may be back to “cash only”

(SEATTLE) A creative work-around that allowed Washington cannabis stores to accept debit cards may be about to end. It’s called a “work around” because cannabis retailers were never allowed to accept debit or credit cards like other retailers, out of fear there would be federal retaliation against the banks issuing those cards.
The Center Square

Some Seattleites want to put a lid on I-5

(The Center Square) – The Seattle City Council is considering building a physical lid on top of Interstate-5 to re-join communities long ago separated by the construction of highways. Council Bill 120462 is an amendment to the Seattle Comprehensive Growth Plan that would seek to “reconnect Seattle's street grid...
wshsolympian.com

The West Seattle Specter

*The following story never happened…But I might just be saying that because Mr. Glover is telling me to…If you encounter the specter, at least I warned you. A week before Halloween, West Seattle’s own Natalie Wiebe had an encounter with a paranormal beast who has been stalking the school. Those who have encountered it call it The West Seattle Specter.
lhsledger.org

Jollibee Opening in Tacoma Mall

Jollibee, a fried chicken chain originated from the Philippines, will be opening up a restaurant in the Tacoma mall. This will be the second Jollibee in Washington, one restaurant is already established in Tukwila. They are expecting the fried chicken restaurant to open at the end of 2023/early 2024. What...
KOMO News

North Seattle business blasts music to deter growing homeless camp

SEATTLE, Wash. — A North Seattle business fed up with a growing homeless encampment, has been blasting music to get the people who are living there to leave. The encampment is stationed on a side street at N 128th St. and Stone Ave. North. Nearby business owners said the...
Ask Tacoma

Are backyard chickens allowed in Tacoma?

My mom and I just moved to Tacoma from Seattle, and we used to have 4 chickens in our backyard. But I'm not sure about the regulations here, though I found some articles saying that chickens are allowed too (just no roosters), but now I'm worried I'm going to get in trouble if I get chickens. Looking forward to hearing more suggestions from you here. Thanks.
MyNorthwest.com

Cliff Mass: Here’s where Seattle-area snow will hit this weekend

Another snow event is set to occur tonight into Saturday morning, but it won’t equal the volume and duration of snow seen earlier this week. “This is not going to be a replay of a few days ago when North Seattle and Snohomish County got buried,” said Cliff Mass, professor of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Washington, on The Jason Rantz Show. “So what’s going to happen is tonight, a weak front is coming in. There’ll be snow on the Olympics, and Kitsap County will get it. And I expect some snow, several inches, up in Whatcom County.”
KING-5

The Seattle market where your groceries are always free

SEATTLE — It looks like a typical neighborhood grocery store because it is — with one big exception. "The only difference is you don't pay," said Northwest Harvest CEO Thomas Reynolds. The SODO Community Market not only gives free food to anyone who needs it, but it also...
