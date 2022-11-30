Read full article on original website
Related
740thefan.com
Speeding motorcyclist arrested after crashing in high speed pursuit in Harwood
HARWOOD, N.D. (KFGO) – A Fargo man was arrested Sunday afternoon after fleeing authorities in a high-speed chase on a motorcycle. A state trooper was attempting to stop 29-year-old Chase Dubord who was headed north on I-29 from the 19th Avenue exit in Fargo, traveling at speeds that reached 120 mph.
740thefan.com
Man rescued from railroad bridge over I-94 in Moorhead
MOORHEAD (KFGO) – A man was taken to a hospital after he was rescued from the top of a railroad bridge, about 25 to 30 feet above the westbound shoulder of I-94 in Moorhead Monday. Around 4 p.m. police were dispatched to a report of a suspicious man and...
740thefan.com
Treacherous roads in the F-M metro during Tuesday commute
FARGO (KFGO) – State patrol on both sides of the North Dakota/Minnesota border, along with police and fire crews in Fargo and Moorhead are responding to a number of traffic accidents due to slippery and snow-covered roads Tuesday morning. The region is under a winter weather advisory until 1pm.
740thefan.com
State Board of Pharmacy sues Moorhead-based THC businesses
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy on Monday sued a Moorhead-based manufacturer of THC-laced gummies, saying the company’s candies contain far stronger doses of the chemical that gives marijuana its high than state law allows. The lawsuit alleges that Northland Vapor Co. and its stores...
voiceofalexandria.com
Tree of Lights event held Sunday
The Tree of Lights Open House and Memorial Service, a compassionate community Christmas event, returned Sunday, Dec. 4 to the Twin Towns Area. Hosted by a quartet from CHI Health at Home and Hospice, the open house took place at Heritage Square in downtown Wahpeton. It included music, meditation and prayer. Friends and colleagues Colette Barton, Alicia Blaufuss, Courtney Krump and Jena Tolbert were available to share angel ornaments, cookies and cider and time with visitors.
740thefan.com
Shania Twain bringing Queen of Me tour to Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – Shania Twain is bringing her “Queen of Me” world tour to Fargodome next November. The Nov. 5 concert will be part of Twain’s 2023 tour that will kick off April 28 in Spokane, Washington and make stops on over 70 dates across the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. Other Midwest dates include St. Paul May 17, Milwaukee Oct. 31, Omaha Nov. 2, and Des Moines on Nov. 3.
Comments / 0