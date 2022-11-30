FARGO (KFGO) – Shania Twain is bringing her “Queen of Me” world tour to Fargodome next November. The Nov. 5 concert will be part of Twain’s 2023 tour that will kick off April 28 in Spokane, Washington and make stops on over 70 dates across the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. Other Midwest dates include St. Paul May 17, Milwaukee Oct. 31, Omaha Nov. 2, and Des Moines on Nov. 3.

FARGO, ND ・ 6 HOURS AGO