northbaybusinessjournal.com
Deep freeze kills Solano County olive harvest, but Napa–Sonoma fares much better
For some North Bay olive farmers, the weather brings a bitter taste and declines in yields for this year’s harvest. But from the Central Valley over to Napa and into Sonoma and Marin counties, those yields vary, improving the closer to the coast the groves are. Official value and yields will be determined when county agriculture departments come out with their official crop reports in late spring.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Solano County winemakers’ pitch for new grape pricing advances
For just over three years wine grape growers and vintners in a portion of Solano County have been petitioning the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) with a request: Move a boundary line on a map and, in doing so, fix a problem that was costing them profit from the sale of wine grapes.
goldrushcam.com
California Governor Gavin Newsom Awards an Additional $36 Million for New Homeless Housing – Includes City of San Jose Receiving $19.9 Million
All together, Homekey is creating 12,676 units of homeless housing. $36 million will create 132 homes for unhoused and at-risk Central Coast and San Jose residents. December 5, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Last week, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the final Homekey awards for 2022 totaling $36 million to four communities. All told, Homekey has awarded $2.753 billion to create 12,676 units across California. Homekey has been able to develop housing units for less money and more quickly than more traditional homeless housing and has become a national model.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Most are rejected, but Sonoma County COVID business damage case continues
Petaluma-based Amy’s Kitchen is being allowed by a judge to continue to pursue Fireman’s Fund Insurance Company to payout for damages and losses as the result of SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19, something few other companies nationally have been able to achieve. In its lawsuit, like thousands of across the...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Napa Valley College official moves to Napa County communications post
Holly Dawson has been appointed deputy county executive officer for communications, for the county of Napa. “Holly brings a wealth of experience to this important leadership position,” said David Morrison, the county’s interim CEO. “Not only does she have extensive experience leading communications efforts, Holly has lived in this community for more than 20 years. We are excited to have her lead the crucial work of developing and implementing a comprehensive communications strategy for the County.”
Historic Bay Area restaurant slated for demolition ahead of housing project
Developers plan to preserve parts of the historic building.
Is now the time to buy a Bay Area home?
SAN FRANCISCO -- Economists in recent months have been sounding the recession alarm.With interest rates heading up and housing prices trending down, the question a lot of people are asking: should I buy or should I wait?Some housing experts say that, if you're not in a rush, it may be wise to wait. According to the California Association of Realtors, the Bay Area housing market peaked in April. That was when people paid the highest median price for a single family home, $1,540,000. It dropped to $1,250,000 in October.San Francisco actually peaked in March of this year at $2,060,000. ...
Magnitude 2.9 quake centered near Mount Diablo rattles East Bay
DANVILLE -- Portions of the East Bay were shaken by a small earthquake late Saturday afternoon.The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the magnitude 2.9 earthquake was centered 3.1 miles north-northeast of Diablo, near Danville. The quake struck at 4:27 p.m.The quake was felt in Danville, San Ramon, Alamo and Walnut Creek.There are no reports of damage or injuries.
100-vehicle sideshow takes over Bay Bridge
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A sideshow with about 100 vehicles took over the Bay Bridge in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers were called to the eastbound side of Interstate 80 on the Bay Bridge around 1 a.m. on Saturday morning. According to CHP, about 100 vehicles blocked […]
northbaybusinessjournal.com
COVID-19 cases surging in Bay Area after Thanksgiving holiday
COVID-19 cases are surging in the Bay Area and California since Thanksgiving, as holiday gatherings appear to have fueled the virus’ spread among a pandemic-weary public no longer masking or lining up for the latest vaccine booster. Cases in the nine-county Bay Area have jumped from an average of...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Tesla plans to open Sonoma County service center, store
Work has started to transform a former furniture showroom in northwest Santa Rosa’s furniture retail district into a Tesla service center and store. The Austin, Texas-based electric vehicle maker signed a 10-year lease for a 32,000-square-foot space at 3286 Airway Drive on May 20, according to the building owner and deal broker.
Act now and get your money: London N. Breed giving away millions as guaranteed income for the next few months
It is part of a new and amazing program. The trans community in San Francisco is one of the most prominent communities in the United States. They have their specific rights and different activist and groups work for their betterment in one way or the other.
Burglars steal nine cars from business in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Burglars broke into a car dealership in San Francisco in the early hours of Saturday morning, and they made off with nine vehicles, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Officers received reports that a burglary had occurred at a business on the 1600 block of Howard Street around 4:30 a.m. […]
3.7-magnitude earthquake reported in South Bay
(KRON) — A 3.7-magnitude earthquake was reported at 3:13 p.m. by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) in the South Bay on Monday. The earthquake was reported in Joseph D. Grant County Park, just south of Mt. Hamilton Road. It is 11.4 miles east of San Jose. The quake’s depth was estimated at six kilometers […]
SFist
San Francisco Now the Only Major Metro Area In the U.S. Where Rents Are Still Below Pre-Pandemic Levels
Yeah, wow. Even though the city is far from the ghost town it was in the summer/fall of 2020, San Francisco is now the only one of 52 metro areas in the country with 1 million+ people where rents remain below March 2020 levels. It's probably not the case across...
ksro.com
Tesla Store Coming to Old Furniture Showroom in Santa Rosa
An old furniture showroom in northwest Santa Rosa is being turned into a Tesla store. Tesla signed a ten-year lease for the building back in May. It will also operate as a service center for the electric vehicles. More than 18-hundred new battery-powered electric vehicles were registered in Sonoma County in the first nine months of this year. Fifty-seven-percent of them were Tesla models.
NBC Bay Area
Neighbors Concerned About More Tiny Homes Coming to South San Jose
The San Jose City Council Tuesday approved using pieces of property in South San Jose as temporary locations for the unhoused. However, some neighbors are fighting back and said the area already has a disproportionate number of emergency housing projects. Resident Izzac Khayo and neighbors fought the plan to put...
The 3-minute heist wreaking havoc on the Bay Area is only getting worse
Skyrocketing catalytic converter thefts lead to monthslong backorders for Prius parts.
Driver killed after collision with Caltrain near Broadway Station in Burlingame, officials say
A bus bridge has been set up between Hayward Park and Millbrae after a deadly accident involving a Caltrain at Broadway Station in Burlingame.
