PIT: 13-8-4 (30 points) | CBJ: 8-13-2 (18 points) WATCH: ATTSN (LOCAL), ESPN+ (NATIONAL) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Penguins take on the Blue Jackets at PPG Paints Arena for their second of four meetings in the 2022-23 season. Tonight, the Penguins are on their last game of a five-game homestand where they've gone 2-1-1 and on the season at home the Penguins are 6-3-2. Last season, the Penguins were a perfect 4-0-0 against the Blue Jackets and are 1-0-0 against them this year. Since the Metropolitan Division was formed for the 2012-13 season, Pittsburgh has dropped the season series with Columbus just once (2014-15). Pittsburgh is 16-3-1 in its last 20 games against Columbus dating back to Feb. 3, 2017.Pittsburgh is 33-10-4 all-time against Columbus. The Penguins all-time record at home versus the Blue Jackets is 19-4-0.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO