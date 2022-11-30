Read full article on original website
NHL
Statement from the Montreal Canadiens
The Canadiens release a statement on the eve of the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women. On the eve of the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women, we reflect on the lives that were shattered 33 years ago in one of the worst mass shootings in Canadian history. Our thoughts are with the 14 women who lost their lives on December 6, 1989, at École Polytechnique, as well as with their families, friends, and the survivors of that tragedy.
NHL
State Your Case: Is Matthews or Robertson more prolific?
NHL.com writers debate the scoring ability of Maple Leafs center, Stars forward entering game in Dallas. When the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Tuesday (8:30 p.m. ET; ESPN+, HULU, SNO, SN NOW), it will feature two of the best young forwards in Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews and Stars forward Jason Robertson.
NHL
The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 12/5
For the second consecutive week, the Kings went 1-1-1 in their three scheduled games. Now 27 games into the 82-game season, the Kings hold a 13-10-4 record and remain third in the Pacific Division, trailing the Vegas Golden Knights and Seattle Kraken. Picking up three of a possible six points, the Kings did so in unique fashion. Having played in a 17-goal game, a multi-goal comeback and a tightly contested battle, Kings fans were treated to numerous types of hockey and plenty of drama.
NHL
MTL@SEA: What you need to know
SEATTLE - The Canadiens are looking to close out their four-game road trip on a high note as they get set to take on the Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. This will be the Habs' second game...
NHL
7 Facts: Hudson Fasching
Fasching made his Islanders debut on Dec. 4 vs Chicago. Hudson Fasching made his New York Islanders debut on Sunday night, filling in for the injured Cal Clutterbuck. Fasching played 13:04 with two shots, two hits and a block on a line with Matt Martin and Casey Cizikas. "It's always...
NHL
How the Great Wayne Gretzky Created a Devils Fan | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
Stan Fischler on the Devils game he will never forget. As far as I could determine, my younger son, Simon, never had any intentions of becoming a Devils fan until an afternoon during the winter of 1983-84. If anything, it made more geographic sense for him to root for the...
NHL
Why Jason Robertson has more than just hockey sense
The Stars goalie practices with Robertson every day and the two also spend summers in the Detroit area, working out together, and Wedgewood said they compete pretty hard. "Him and I have some fun," Wedgewood said. "We battle every day in practice and joke around. He shoots on me in the summer too. We spend some time in Michigan. He's good, he's a talented kid. I'm impressed with what he's doing, and it's nice to be on his side."
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 5, Kraken 1
Improving to 12-9-4, Florida moved back into a playoff spot with the win. Most impressively, the Panthers won despite being down three players for most of the night. "Short to start and a couple guys go down," Panthers defenseman Marc Staal said. "I thought Knighter made some big saves early when [Seattle] was buzzing. It calmed us down and our special teams came up big. It was a good team win."
NHL
BLOG: Yamamoto ready to return to the lineup against Washington
EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers will receive reinforcements in the form of forward Kailer Yamamoto's return to the lineup on Monday night against the Washington Capitals. The Spokane, Wash. product has missed the last 11 games since last appearing for the Blue & Orange in a 3-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning back on Nov. 8 at AMALIE Arena. Yamamoto also missed the Oilers season opener against the Vancouver Canucks before recording three assists, 15 shots and a +4 plus/minus in the following 13 games prior to coming down with his upper-body injury.
NHL
Dowd's late goal helps Capitals cool off Oilers
Skinner makes 47 saves, Draisaitl goal streak ends for Edmonton. Nic Dowd found the back of the net in the 3rd period to send the Capitals past the Oilers, 3-2 Nic Dowd scored the go-ahead goal at 7:13 of the third period, and the Washington Capitals held on for a 3-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Monday.
NHL
POWERING THROUGH
Make that two-and-oh in the Reverse Retros. Nazem Kadri scored late in the third period on the powerplay - their second man-up tally of the tilt - as the Flames won their second straight outing, beating the visiting Coyotes 3-2 Monday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome. NEED-TO-KNOW. STAT PACK. UPDATES.
NHL
Women in Hockey: Miranda McMillan
Canadiens data analyst looks for paterns, properties not obvious at first glance. The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week through April, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at Montreal Candadiens hockey data analyst Miranda McMillan:. Name: Miranda McMillan. Job...
NHL
Recap: Canes Extend Win Streak To Four In Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES, CA. - The Carolina Hurricanes earned a fourth consecutive win Saturday night, taking a 4-2 victory from the Los Angeles Kings. It took the Canes just 4:01 to get the evening's scoring started, as Jordan Martinook provided Brady Skjei with a beautiful setup. Martinook, following up on his...
NHL
Canada, U.S. announce rosters for 2023 World Junior selection camp
Connor Bedard and Adam Fantilli, potentially the top two picks at the 2023 NHL Draft, are among those invited to Canada's National Junior Team selection camp for the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. Bedard, the projected No. 1 pick, is one of 10 returning players for Canada. The 17-year-old center...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Malkin, Crosby each game-time decision for Penguins
Toews out for Blackhawks; Iafallo back for Kings; McDonagh out 2-4 weeks for Predators. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Pittsburgh Penguins. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin each will be a game-time decision with an...
NHL
SKATE SHAVINGS - News and Notes From Caps' Morning Skate
Squeezing Out Sparks -- Washington is 1-2-1 on the trip to date, dropping each of its last two games. The Caps are 1-5-3 in their last nine road games, scoring just 22 goals during that stretch, and with three players accounting for 15 of those tallies: John Carlson has scored six goals (in only seven games), Alex Ovechkin has five, and Conor Sheary has four.
NHL
Fitzhugh talks Kraken, radio play-by-play job in Q&A with NHL.com
In NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with …" we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. In this edition, we feature Seattle Kraken radio play-by-play announcer Everett Fitzhugh. Everett Fitzhugh is finally comfortable. In his second season as...
NHL
Game Preview: 12.6.22 vs.CBJ
PIT: 13-8-4 (30 points) | CBJ: 8-13-2 (18 points) WATCH: ATTSN (LOCAL), ESPN+ (NATIONAL) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Penguins take on the Blue Jackets at PPG Paints Arena for their second of four meetings in the 2022-23 season. Tonight, the Penguins are on their last game of a five-game homestand where they've gone 2-1-1 and on the season at home the Penguins are 6-3-2. Last season, the Penguins were a perfect 4-0-0 against the Blue Jackets and are 1-0-0 against them this year. Since the Metropolitan Division was formed for the 2012-13 season, Pittsburgh has dropped the season series with Columbus just once (2014-15). Pittsburgh is 16-3-1 in its last 20 games against Columbus dating back to Feb. 3, 2017.Pittsburgh is 33-10-4 all-time against Columbus. The Penguins all-time record at home versus the Blue Jackets is 19-4-0.
NHL
Recap: Lightning 4, Maple Leafs 3 - OT
Tampa Bay opens the homestand on a strong note, defeating Toronto in overtime on Saturday. Alex Killorn delivered the game-winning goal just 33 seconds into overtime to lead the Lightning to a 4-3 victory over the Maple Leafs at AMALIE Arena on Saturday. Killorn's goal capped a tight, back-and-forth contest...
NHL
Kings Loan Forward Aidan Dudas To Ontario
Dudas will re-join the Reign in advance of a 5 PM puck drop later on today. The LA Kings have loaned forward Aidan Dudas to the Ontario Reign, the Kings' primary affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Dudas, 22, has played in all 18 games for the Reign this...
