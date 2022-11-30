A family member could be taking a trip down memory lane when a West Virginia commit takes his official visit to WVU. Quarterback Sean Boyle, who is the son of a WVU alum, announced on Twitter that his visit to WVU will take place next weekend. Boyle committed to the Mountaineers in late October less than a week after he received an offer from his mother’s alma mater. His commitment was WVU’s first, and still only, quarterback commit for the 2023 class.

