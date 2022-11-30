Read full article on original website
Former Cincinnati CB Ja’Quan Sheppard Receives Offer from West Virginia
West Virginia, like many other college football programs, is looking to former Cincinnati players as viable options who could have an immediate impact. The latest offer presented by the Mountaineers to a recent Bearcat goes to cornerback Jaquan Sheppard. After earning a spot on the All-AAC team, Sheppard, announced he was entering the transfer portal on Dec. 5, soon after head coach Luke Fickell left to take over at Wisconsin.
Pitt Shows Interest in Former West Virginia WR Ali Jennings
Once a Mountaineer and then a Panther? Could that be the Ali Jennings story?. The former West Virginia wide receiver, who decided to enter the transfer portal for a second time after spending the past two seasons at Old Dominion, has received an offer from Pitt. Despite the interesting aspect...
WVU WR Nick Maher Enters Transfer Portal
Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Nick Maher has announced that he has entered the transfer portal. Maher leaves with three years of eligibility. He came to West Virginia in 2021 from North Catholic High School located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He was unrated at the time he committed, but was captain of an 8-1 North Catholic team and was academic honor roll in the Big 12.
WVU RB Markquan Rucker Enters Transfer Portal
Playing time is essential for any college athlete and if they don’t feel they can get enough of it at one school, looking elsewhere makes sense. That’s likely the case for the latest West Virginia transfer who decided transferring is the best decision for him. Running back Markquan...
West Virginia QB Commit Sean Boyle Set to Visit WVU
A family member could be taking a trip down memory lane when a West Virginia commit takes his official visit to WVU. Quarterback Sean Boyle, who is the son of a WVU alum, announced on Twitter that his visit to WVU will take place next weekend. Boyle committed to the Mountaineers in late October less than a week after he received an offer from his mother’s alma mater. His commitment was WVU’s first, and still only, quarterback commit for the 2023 class.
Mike Farrell Breaks Down WVU’s Current 2023 Recruiting Class
As I embark on my exciting journey to dive deep into everything West Virginia football with WVSportsNow.com, I'll start with an assessment of the current 2023 recruiting class. I've been intrigued by West Virginia recruiting for many reasons. When I started, it was Don Nehlen and then some very...
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – December 6
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. Former Cincinnati CB Ja'Quan Sheppard Receives Offer from West Virginia. Update (11:20 AM) – WVU RB Markquan Rucker Enters Transfer Portal. Update (10:30 AM) – Update (7:30 AM) – Update (7:00...
WVU President Gordon Gee, AD Wren Baker Detail Reasons to Retain HC Neal Brown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The hiring of a new athletic director was not the only big decision West Virginia fans were waiting for at the end of this past football season, and arguably it wasn’t even the decision they were most curious about. WVU’s new athletic director Wren Baker and university president Gordon Gee were asked about what led them to decide to keep head coach Neal Brown at Baker’s introductory press conference on Monday morning.
WVU AD Wren Baker: ‘You Gotta Find Opportunities to Celebrate Past’
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Not many programs have as many distinguished alums and former players that are still relevant in media and sports as WVU does, but is West Virginia leveraging those big names as well as they could be? This was a topic ask of new athletic director Wren Baker at his introductory press conference.
Report: WVU QB Will ‘Goose’ Crowder Enters Transfer Portal
Redshirt freshman quarterback Will ‘Goose’ Crowder has reportedly entered the transfer portal, according to 247’s EerSports. He leaves with three years of eligibility. Crowder entered this season in a four-man quarterback competition alongside Garrett Greene, Nicco Marchiol and JT Daniels. Daniels won the competition, but lost his starting job to Greene.
West Virginia Adds Commitment From 2023 4-Star DE Zachariah Keith
Zachariah Keith made an official visit to Morgantown over the weekend, and he couldn’t leave without making plans to come back. For the next four years. Keith, a 6-foot-5, 250-pound defensive end from Douglas County High in Douglasville, Georgia, officially committed to WVU Sunday afternoon over offers from Buffalo, Coastal Carolina, Liberty, Marshall, Maryland, Memphis, Michigan State, South Alabama, Temple, Tennessee, Tennessee State, UCF, Vanderbilt and Western Kentucky.
WVU WR Reese Smith Decides to Enter Transfer Portal
WVU wide receiver Reese Smith will now be on the hunt for another college to finish out his remaining eligibility. The Kentucky native announced his decision in a message he posted on Twitter Monday afternoon, the first official day players can enter the transfer portal. Smith thanked the coaching staff, everyone else involved with the West Virginia football program and even Mountaineer Nation before stating that after careful thought and prayer he has decided to transfer.
Watch: WVU Introduces Wren Baker as Vice President and Director of Athletics
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University formally welcomed Wren Baker as the newest Vice President and Director of Athletics on Monday morning. Baker was joined by WVU President Gordon Gee. Baker talked about what this job means to him as well as taking a huge role in the new...
West Virginia Extends Offer to Western Michigan DL Braden Fiske
It wasn’t a glamorous recruiting process for Braden Fiske the first time around, but it promises to be a much more involved experience the second time around. Fiske, a 6-foot-5, 300-pound senior defensive lineman from Western Michigan, entered the transfer portal this week after five seasons in Kalamazoo — four seasons on the field, three seasons starting.
All Three Phases: Rasheed Marshall Sees Both Sides to WVU’s Relationship with Alums
With so much talk about the state of relationships between the West Virginia athletic department and former notable athletes, this final episode of All Three Phases for the 2022 season gives Mountaineer Nation a chance to hear from a legend about where he feels he stands with the football program and his thoughts on why others might be upset at their school.
Late Run by Xavier Enough to Defeat WVU 84-74 in Big East-Big 12 Battle
CINCINNATI — In the annual Big East-Big 12 Battle, Xavier's end of the game run was enough to get passed West Virginia 84-74. The Musketeers went on an 11-2 run to close the game. West Virginia (6-2) just had an answer for every Xavier (6-3) run, except the...
Twitter Reaction to WVU AD Wren Baker’s Introductory Press Conference
On Monday morning, West Virginia University formally introduced Wren Baker as the new Vice President and Director of Athletics. Let's take a look at some of the Twitter reactions throughout the day.
Postgame Reaction from WVU WBB’s Win Over Delaware State
West Virginia women's basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit and players speak to the media following their win over Delaware State on Saturday, December 3, 2022.
