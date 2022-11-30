Pelicans (15-8), Nuggets (14-9) The onslaught began with a barrage of Jose Alvarado three-pointers, continued with Trey Murphy’s third-quarter exhibition of dunks and ended with more Alvarado bombs from beyond the arc. In between, Zion Williamson found gaps in Denver’s interior defense. Add it all up, and New Orleans turned an early 14-point deficit into a 15-point victory, moving into second place in the Western Conference and posting a fourth straight win. Alvarado entered Sunday with career highs of 23 points and four three-pointers made, but zoomed past both by piling up 38 points and firing in eight treys. “It was a joy to watch,” Pelicans head coach Willie Green said. “His teammates did a great job of looking for him. We needed his production. He was off the charts.”

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO