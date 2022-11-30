Read full article on original website
NBA
8 candidates to be All-Star guards in the Eastern Conference
We explored the tough decisions regarding the selection of Western Conference backcourt players looming later this month once the league officially opens voting for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. So, naturally, it’s time to turn attention to the Eastern Conference, which added a couple of 2022 All-Star guards from the...
NBA
James Harden, Sixers Return to Action in Houston | Gameday Report 24/82
INJURY UPDATE: The 76ers announced pregame that James Harden and Jaden Springer were upgraded to AVAILABLE. Georges Niang (right foot soreness) is out. The next game for the Philadelphia 76ers (12-11) is Monday night on the road against the Houston Rockets (6-17). James Harden, who has missed the last 14 games for the Sixers with a right foot tendon strain, was upgraded to questionable on Sunday evening’s injury report.
NBA
Cavs' Dean Wade out 3-4 weeks with left shoulder injury
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers forward Dean Wade could miss one month with a sprained left shoulder, the latest injury for a Cleveland team that has been dealing with them all season. Wade got hurt in the first half of Friday’s win over the Orlando Magic. The Cavaliers said Sunday...
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo plays and strategy for Dec. 5
The NBA starts off the week with eight games on the schedule Monday. After a busy Sunday slate, four teams are playing the second game of a back-to-back set. That means we’ll need to monitor potential rest situations. As far as exciting matchups go, one that stands out is the Mavericks hosting the Suns in a rematch of last year’s Western Conference semifinals. Let’s dig into the options on Yahoo and highlight some players to consider for your lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.
NBA
Minnesota’s D’Angelo Russell Fined
NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 – Minnesota Timberwolves guard D’Angelo Russell has been fined $20,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred at the conclusion of the Timberwolves’ 135-128 loss...
NBA
Utah’s Jordan Clarkson Fined
NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 – Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson has been fined $15,000 for throwing his headband into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred with :01.6 remaining in the fourth quarter of Utah’s...
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 4, 2022
An intriguing Sunday matinee launches a four-game homestand for New Orleans this afternoon. The Pelicans (14-8) will host Denver (14-8) at 2:30 p.m., in a matchup of Western Conference second-place teams. Tickets are available here. injury report for Nuggets-Pelicans. Both teams will be without at least one starter, as forward...
NBA
Blazers Return Home, Lillard Returns To Lineup To Defeat Pacers
The Trail Blazers returned home to host the Pacers after spending nearly the last two weeks on the road, and Damian Lillard returned to the lineup after missing the last seven games due to injury. Both ended up being happy returns. All five of Portland’s starters scored in double figures,...
NBA
Jordan Clarkson fined $15K for throwing headband into stands
NEW YORK – Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson has been fined $15,000 for throwing his headband into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred with :01.6 remaining in the fourth quarter of Utah’s 116-111 loss to...
NBA
Anthony Davis Named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis has been named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week for games played Nov. 28 to Dec. 4, it was announced today. Davis averaged 37.8 points (.652 FG%, .625 3FG%, .857 FT%), 13.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.3 blocks as the Lakers finished the week 3-1 with victories over Portland, Milwaukee and Washington.
NBA
Daniel Gafford attacks the rim!
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Road Woes, LeBron Comes Home with Jordan Zirm
Jordan Zirm joins Carter to break down the Cavaliers poor offensive outing against the Knicks, break down the level of concern with Dean Wade's injury before previewing what to expect with LeBron and the Lakers coming to town on National TV on Tuesday. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The...
NBA
"Unfortunate Moments That Can Happen" | Utah Falls To Portland In Physical Game
The NBA wasn’t kind to Utah when it scheduled Portland on Saturday night. The Blazers entered Vivint Arena well-rested, playing their first game in four days. Meanwhile, not only were the Jazz on the tail-end of a back-to-back, they were playing their third game in four days. Despite the...
NBA
Cavs at Knicks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview
The Cavs got two wins at home this week and hit the road for a quick one game, traveling to face the New York Knicks at The Garden this evening. The Knicks have dropped five of their last seven. Cleveland beat the Knicks at RMFH, 121-108, back on October 30.
NBA
POWER RANKINGS >> Trail Blazers Split Week Seven Leading To Slight Decline In Ranks
Week seven consisted of a pair of back-to-backs for the Portland Trail Blazers with two at home and two on the road. The Blazers split the week dropping the first two against the Clippers and Lakers, but then bounced back with two wins against the Jazz and Pacers. Portland finished the week 2-2 bringing their season record to 13-11 heading into week eight.
NBA
D'Angelo Russell fined $20K for directing inappropriate language toward game official
NEW YORK – Minnesota Timberwolves guard D’Angelo Russell has been fined $20,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred at the conclusion of the Timberwolves’ 135-128 loss to the Oklahoma...
NBA
Stats Leaders: Who are top clutch scorers so far this season?
Each Tuesday throughout the season, we’ll break down the leaders in a specific statistical category — digging into player tracking, play-type and shot-type data to go beyond the box score to highlight some of the game’s top performers. This week we’ll focus on the league’s top scorers...
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 121, Nuggets 106
Pelicans (15-8), Nuggets (14-9) The onslaught began with a barrage of Jose Alvarado three-pointers, continued with Trey Murphy’s third-quarter exhibition of dunks and ended with more Alvarado bombs from beyond the arc. In between, Zion Williamson found gaps in Denver’s interior defense. Add it all up, and New Orleans turned an early 14-point deficit into a 15-point victory, moving into second place in the Western Conference and posting a fourth straight win. Alvarado entered Sunday with career highs of 23 points and four three-pointers made, but zoomed past both by piling up 38 points and firing in eight treys. “It was a joy to watch,” Pelicans head coach Willie Green said. “His teammates did a great job of looking for him. We needed his production. He was off the charts.”
NBA
Jose Alvarado 38-point eruption the latest chapter in rise of Pelicans fan favorite
Asked to describe how far he’s traveled in just the past 18 months – going from undrafted to undisputed champion of the New Orleans fan base – Jose Alvarado replied Sunday, “It’s amazing. It’s a story you can’t (make up). I’d be lying if I said when I was a kid, this is what I thought it was going to be. It’s something I really couldn’t explain.”
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Lakers
The Cavaliers have been the best at home so far this season – and they’ll need to be on Tuesday when LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the red-hot Lakers come to town. Last week’s story was a familiar one: the Wine & Gold bounced back from a rough road game to take two straight one-sided wins at home. But they fell flat back on the road on Sunday evening in New York, with the Knicks going wire-to-wire, evening the season series and sending the Cavaliers to a 5-8 mark off their home floor. Neither team shot well, but New York outdid Cleveland on the boards, in the paint and in second-chance scoring.
