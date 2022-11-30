Read full article on original website
PNNL team proposes how storage as transmission could earn market compensation
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) researchers have investigated how energy storage used as a transmission asset could also be operated and compensated as a market participant, primarily in energy markets. As an example of storage used as transmission, Jeremy Twitchell, a senior energy analyst at PNNL, said on a webinar...
50 states of solar incentives: Oklahoma
Oklahoma is “where the wind goes sweeping down the plains,” with wind energy providing about 24% of the Public Service Company (PSC) of Oklahoma’s energy mix. However, despite strong levels of solar irradiance, the state has not yet matured its solar market, though recent procurement efforts may aid this.
Genie Energy to proceed with two New York community solar projects for 2023 construction
Genie Energy, a retail energy provider, obtained notice to proceed for a 4 MW community solar project in upstate New York and completed the interconnection review for its second project, also in upstate New York. Construction of its 4 MW community solar project is scheduled to begin in Q1 2023....
Renewable Properties acquires 40 MW community solar portfolio in Maine
Renewable Properties expands its portfolio in Maine with a third tranche of projects acquired from NextGrid, bringing its total Maine portfolio to over 42 MWdc of community solar projects in various stages of development, construction, and operation. Renewable Properties was founded in 2017, and it specializes in developing and investing...
Sunrise brief: Commerce Department tariff ruling seen as big mistake by solar industry
Commerce Department AD/CVD ruling calls for continued tariffs on solar imports The ruling is a mistake that the solar industry will have to deal with for the next several years, according to a solar trade group CEO. ReneSola posts 86% increased Q3 revenue, reflecting near-term addition of European IPP assets...
