Second Day of Drone Attacks Means Invasion of Ukraine Has Now Brought War to Russia
For the second day in a row, an unmanned drone thought to be dispatched by Ukraine struck deep within Russian territory as the invasion Vladimir Putin underestimated turned sharply towards a war fought in both nations.On Monday, deadly twin strikes hit the Engels-2 airfield and the Dyagilevo military base less than 150 miles from Moscow. The strike Tuesday hit an oil storage tank in Kursk, not far from the Ukraine border, setting off a spectacular explosion sure to rattle Russians who have been brainwashed to believe the war would never hit home.The change in tack from Ukraine—which has not formally...
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Third Russian airfield ablaze from drone strike
Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military said Russia had pulled some troops from towns on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River from Kherson city, the first official Ukrainian report of a Russian withdrawal on what is now the main front line in the south..
Crowd gathers in New York City to bring an art installation to life and demand 'all eyes on Iran'
Chants of "Woman, Life, Freedom" echoed Sunday around Roosevelt Island in New York City as hundreds gathered to bring to life an art installation symbolizing solidarity with the women leading the uprising in Iran. At the center of Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms State Park, a massive portrait of an...
John Kerry Fast Facts
Here's a look at the life of former Secretary of State John Kerry. Marriages: Teresa Heinz (1995-present); Julia Thorne (1970-1988, divorced) Children: with Julia Thorne: Vanessa, 1976 and Alexandra, 1973. Education: Yale University, B.A., 1966; Boston College, J.D., 1976. Military Service: US Navy, 1966-1970, Lieutenant. Religion: Roman Catholic. Other Facts.
'Not how you treat friends.' Biden's climate plan strains trade ties with Europe
The world's biggest economic relationship has hit a rough patch. The European Union and United States — together responsible for one third of global trade — have been at loggerheads in recent weeks over US President Joe Biden's landmark $370 billion climate plan. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA),...
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
McConnell criticizes Trump's comments on the Constitution
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell criticized former President Donald Trump's comments in a post on Truth Social earlier this week that called for the "termination" of the Constitution. "Let me just say, anyone seeking the presidency who thinks that the Constitution could somehow be suspended or not followed, it seems...
DOJ subpoenas officials in Wisconsin, Michigan and Arizona for communications with Trump around 2020 election
Special counsel Jack Smith has subpoenaed local officials in Wisconsin, Michigan and Arizona for any and all communications with then-President Donald Trump, his 2020 campaign and a number of aides and allies, multiple sources and county officials confirmed to CNN.
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
Trump Organization convicted of tax fraud in New York
Donald Trump's family business was found guilty of tax fraud by a New York jury Tuesday, dealing a blow to the ex-president as he eyes the White House again. In all, they were found guilty on 17 counts.
Taiwan's 'living hell' traffic is a tourism problem, say critics
It's been nearly two months since Taiwan lifted its entry restrictions and ended mandatory quarantine, allowing most international tourists to visit the island. The government has since vowed to boost its tourism offerings and attract 10 million international visitors by 2025 after losing out on tourist revenue amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
House January 6 committee has decided to make criminal referrals, chairman says
The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol has decided to make criminal referrals to the Department of Justice, the panel's chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, told reporters Tuesday. Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, said the committee has not narrowed down the universe of individuals who...
U.S. lawmakers ease proposed curbs on Chinese chips amid corporate pushback
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. senators have scaled back a proposal that placed new curbs on the use of Chinese-made chips by the U.S. government and its contractors, according to a recent draft seen by Reuters, amid pushback from trade groups like the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
