ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Second Day of Drone Attacks Means Invasion of Ukraine Has Now Brought War to Russia

For the second day in a row, an unmanned drone thought to be dispatched by Ukraine struck deep within Russian territory as the invasion Vladimir Putin underestimated turned sharply towards a war fought in both nations.On Monday, deadly twin strikes hit the Engels-2 airfield and the Dyagilevo military base less than 150 miles from Moscow. The strike Tuesday hit an oil storage tank in Kursk, not far from the Ukraine border, setting off a spectacular explosion sure to rattle Russians who have been brainwashed to believe the war would never hit home.The change in tack from Ukraine—which has not formally...
News Channel Nebraska

John Kerry Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of former Secretary of State John Kerry. Marriages: Teresa Heinz (1995-present); Julia Thorne (1970-1988, divorced) Children: with Julia Thorne: Vanessa, 1976 and Alexandra, 1973. Education: Yale University, B.A., 1966; Boston College, J.D., 1976. Military Service: US Navy, 1966-1970, Lieutenant. Religion: Roman Catholic. Other Facts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
News Channel Nebraska

McConnell criticizes Trump's comments on the Constitution

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell criticized former President Donald Trump's comments in a post on Truth Social earlier this week that called for the "termination" of the Constitution. "Let me just say, anyone seeking the presidency who thinks that the Constitution could somehow be suspended or not followed, it seems...
WASHINGTON STATE
Hypebae

North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas

North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
News Channel Nebraska

Taiwan's 'living hell' traffic is a tourism problem, say critics

It's been nearly two months since Taiwan lifted its entry restrictions and ended mandatory quarantine, allowing most international tourists to visit the island. The government has since vowed to boost its tourism offerings and attract 10 million international visitors by 2025 after losing out on tourist revenue amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
News Channel Nebraska

House January 6 committee has decided to make criminal referrals, chairman says

The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol has decided to make criminal referrals to the Department of Justice, the panel's chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, told reporters Tuesday. Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, said the committee has not narrowed down the universe of individuals who...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy