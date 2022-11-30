Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Former Thompson Warrior in the Transfer Portal For Tide
The Alabama Crimson Tide unfortunately missed out on the 2022 College Football Playoffs and therefore must prepare to close its season with a Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State. Additionally, the transfer portal officially opened on Monday with the regular season officially ending, meaning players must decide if they want to stay for bowl practice or look for greener pastures.
Bill O’Brien And Pete Golding Should Be Back At Alabama In 2023
Wait, we didn't make the CFP in 2022 for only the second time. I believe we have a better team than TCU and it's not really close. The Offensive Coordinator and the Defensive Coordinator are to blame for every single bad thing in 2022. That seems to be the working...
Crimson Tide Recruit Sets Commitment Date
Three-star class of 2023 defensive player Tyler Scott has announced his commitment date. The senior will make his collegiate decision on Dec. 21. He will choose between Michigan, Auburn, Louisville, Tennessee, USC, Texas, and Alabama. The Ga., native ranks at No. 571 nationally, No. 60 in cornerbacks, and No. 51...
Nick Saban Speaks On Potential Opt Outs
The Alabama football team ends its season on New Years Eve in the Sugar Bowl against the Kansas State Wildcats, but how many individual players have ended their respective seasons already?. Nick Saban spoke with the media this week to preview the Sugar Bowl and the head coach talked about...
Kansas State Head Coach Chris Klieman Previews Sugar Bowl
After holding on to every ounce of optimism and hope for a playoff bid, Alabama fans everywhere were met with the announcement that the Crimson Tide would not be playing in the College Football Playoffs and will instead be playing in the Allstate Sugar Bowl in New Orleans against the Big 12 Champions, Kansas State.
Alabama Men’s Basketball Jumps in AP Poll
The Alabama men's basketball team jumped three spots to No. 8 in this week's AP Poll. This is is the first time this season Alabama has been in the Top 10. The Crimson Tide started the year ranked at No. 20, then moved up to No. 18 by Week 2, followed by a move to No. 11 last week.
Alabama Misses College Football Playoff
The College Football Playoff bracket has been set. Georgia holds the number one seed, Michigan two, TCU three, and Ohio State four. The first two out are Alabama and Tennessee. Alabama entered last week's college football regular season finale with its playoff hopes all but evaporated. A two-loss team has...
Will Alabama Resolve its Struggles in the Big Easy?
The Alabama Crimson Tide will head to New Orleans to face off against Big 12 champion Kansas State in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. However, the Crimson Tide has struggled playing in the Big Easy whenever a championship is not on the line during the Saban era. The Crimson Tide has...
Alabama’s Bowl Game Announced
The Alabama Crimson Tide football team narrowly missed a selection to the College Football Playoff, ranking at No. 5 on Sunday. The 10-2 program has found itself in one of six New Year's bowl games. The Tide is set to take on the Kansas State Wildcats in the Sugar Bowl on New Year's Eve.
Former Alabama Receiver Makes NFL Debut
Former Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams made his NFL debut today for the Detroit Lions against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Williams caught no catches and was targeted once in the Lions 40-14 win against the Jaguars. Williams tore his ACL against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 National Championship and has...
South Alabama Earns Third Bowl Appearance in Program History
The Crimson Tide won’t be the only team from Alabama spending its postseason in New Orleans. The South Alabama Jaguars will face conference rival Western Kentucky in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl, set to be played at 8 p.m. CT on Dec. 21. That game will be broadcasted on ESPN.
Tide 100.9 FM
Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
784K+
Views
ABOUT
Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0