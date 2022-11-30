WEST HARTFORD, Conn. – Zaiha Minnis and Nayeli Dowding combined to score 16 points as the Hartford women's basketball team fell to Cornell at Chase Arena, 89-38, on Monday night. With the loss, the Hawks drop to 0-9, while the Big Red improves to 6-4 on the year. CORNELL...

