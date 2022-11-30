ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hartfordhawks.com

Women's Basketball Falls to Cornell at Home, 89-38

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. – Zaiha Minnis and Nayeli Dowding combined to score 16 points as the Hartford women's basketball team fell to Cornell at Chase Arena, 89-38, on Monday night. With the loss, the Hawks drop to 0-9, while the Big Red improves to 6-4 on the year. CORNELL...
hartfordhawks.com

Men's Basketball Bested by Brown

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. – Junior Briggs McClain was Hartford's leading scorer for the fourth game in a row with 19 points, but it wasn't enough to overcome Brown as the Hawks fell 65-51 on Sunday at Chase Arena at Reich Family Pavilion. BROWN 65, HARTFORD 51. The two teams...
