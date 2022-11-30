Idaho student murders: Cars removed from crime scene to “more secure” location

Almost three weeks after the gruesome stabbings that left four University of Idaho students dead inside their home, authorities confirmed that detectives have moved multiple vehicles from the crime scene to a storage location.

“Today, as part of the ongoing homicide investigation and original search warrant, detectives relocated five vehicles from within the police perimeter to a more secure long-term storage location to continue processing evidence,” the Moscow Police Department announced in a news release this week.

Video posted on Twitter by Brian Entin, Senior National Correspondent for NewsNation, showed the snow-covered cars being towed away.

Police told reporters they are now looking for contextual details that might reveal more about the events and people involved in the murders. Detectives have asked anyone with information to call the department’s tip line at 208-883-7180.

University students and housemates Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle, along with student Ethan Chapin, were killed at the women’s residence near campus in the early morning hours of Nov. 13. There were two surviving roommates. According to The Associated Press, police said the two surviving roommates also slept in the house that night and called 911 upon finding one of the four deceased students unconscious the next morning.

Responding officers found the four students dead, two on the second story and two on the third, The AP reports. According to police, at least some appeared to have been attacked in their sleep and some had defensive wounds. “There were no signs of sexual assault,” The AP confirms. The Latah County Coroner has since ruled each of their causes of death to be “homicide by stabbing,” CBS News Correspondent Emily Mae Czachor reports.

Last week, investigators confirmed they had pursued tips that Goncalves had a stalker, but they hadn’t been able to identify one. “They also have knocked down rumors about other incidents — including a car break-in and a dog’s slaying — being potentially related to the case, as well as a rumor that the victims had been tied up or gagged,” The AP explains.

According to detectives, Mogen and Goncalves had been out at a bar and a food truck before returning home at about 1:45 a.m. that Sunday. The AP reports that Kernodle and Chapin had been at a fraternity house and returned home about the same time. “Two other housemates, whose names haven’t been released, got back about 45 minutes earlier,” The AP quotes investigators as saying during a recent press conference.

Initially, police called the killings “targeted” and said there was no general threat to the public. However, The AP explains authorities later walked that statement back, “conceding they could not say there wasn’t a threat.” Many of the university’s 11,000 students fled the campus in the lead up to Thanksgiving break. >> Read more here.

The Associated Press contributes to this article.

