ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Idaho student murders: Cars removed from crime scene to “more secure” location

By Nicole Bennett
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XW76S_0jSjMw4d00

Almost three weeks after the gruesome stabbings that left four University of Idaho students dead inside their home, authorities confirmed that detectives have moved multiple vehicles from the crime scene to a storage location.

“Today, as part of the ongoing homicide investigation and original search warrant, detectives relocated five vehicles from within the police perimeter to a more secure long-term storage location to continue processing evidence,” the Moscow Police Department announced in a news release this week.

Video posted on Twitter by Brian Entin, Senior National Correspondent for NewsNation, showed the snow-covered cars being towed away.

Police told reporters they are now looking for contextual details that might reveal more about the events and people involved in the murders. Detectives have asked anyone with information to call the department’s tip line at 208-883-7180.

University students and housemates Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle, along with student Ethan Chapin, were killed at the women’s residence near campus in the early morning hours of Nov. 13. There were two surviving roommates. According to The Associated Press, police said the two surviving roommates also slept in the house that night and called 911 upon finding one of the four deceased students unconscious the next morning.

Responding officers found the four students dead, two on the second story and two on the third, The AP reports. According to police, at least some appeared to have been attacked in their sleep and some had defensive wounds. “There were no signs of sexual assault,” The AP confirms. The Latah County Coroner has since ruled each of their causes of death to be “homicide by stabbing,” CBS News Correspondent Emily Mae Czachor reports.

Last week, investigators confirmed they had pursued tips that Goncalves had a stalker, but they hadn’t been able to identify one. “They also have knocked down rumors about other incidents — including a car break-in and a dog’s slaying — being potentially related to the case, as well as a rumor that the victims had been tied up or gagged,” The AP explains.

According to detectives, Mogen and Goncalves had been out at a bar and a food truck before returning home at about 1:45 a.m. that Sunday. The AP reports that Kernodle and Chapin had been at a fraternity house and returned home about the same time. “Two other housemates, whose names haven’t been released, got back about 45 minutes earlier,” The AP quotes investigators as saying during a recent press conference.

Initially, police called the killings “targeted” and said there was no general threat to the public. However, The AP explains authorities later walked that statement back, “conceding they could not say there wasn’t a threat.” Many of the university’s 11,000 students fled the campus in the lead up to Thanksgiving break. >> Read more here.

The Associated Press contributes to this article.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Former tenant of Idaho murders house tells why surviving roommates may not have heard killings

A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death has given insight into why two surviving roommates might have not heard the attack. Moscow Police’s announcement early in the investigation into the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen that two roommates had been in the home during the violent murders but were not “necessarily considered witnesses” raised questions about how they were seemingly able to sleep through it. The victims, whose bodies were found on the second and third floors of the residence at 1122 King...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Eight underage girls - alleged members of polygamist cult - found hiding in Airbnb after escape

Eight underage girls, who were rescued from an alleged polygamist cult, were found hiding in an Airbnb after escaping from group homes.Officials say that the girls had been removed from the homes of Arizona cult leader Samuel Bateman last September and placed in the custody of the Arizona Department of Child Safety.The girls, who are aged between 11 and 16, vanished from their new homes outside Phoenix last Sunday, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.Authorities found them four days later at the Airbnb in Spokane, Washington, with a cult member called Moretta Rose Johnson, whom they tracked via a credit...
SPOKANE, WA
Still Unsolved

Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch

Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSB Radio

Fight over officer testimony roils Proud Boys sedition case

A legal fight has erupted over a Washington D.C. police officer who was communicating with Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio in the run-up to the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack that could shape the outcome of the upcoming trial of Tarrio and other far-right extremists. Metropolitan Police Lt. Shane Lamond's...
WASHINGTON, DC
WSB Radio

Federal judge OKs Oregon's new high-capacity magazine ban

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — A federal judge in Portland, Oregon, ruled Tuesday that a new voter-passed ban on high-capacity gun magazines can go into effect Thursday, but placed a 30-day hold on a permit-to-purchase requirement after local and state law enforcement agencies said they could not have a permitting system ready in time.
OREGON STATE
WSB Radio

US judge gives initial victory to Oregon's tough new gun law

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — A federal judge in Portland delivered an initial victory Tuesday to proponents of a sweeping gun-control measure approved by Oregon voters, allowing a ban on the sale and transfer of new high-capacity magazines to take effect this week while giving law enforcement more time to set up a system for permits that will now be required to buy or transfer a gun.
OREGON STATE
WSB Radio

Maryland governor bans TikTok in state government

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland — (AP) — Maryland is banning the use of TikTok and certain China and Russia-based platforms in the state’s executive branch of government, Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday, citing an unacceptable cybersecurity risk to the state. The Republican governor announced an emergency cybersecurity directive to...
MARYLAND STATE
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
51K+
Followers
109K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy