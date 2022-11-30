Read full article on original website
Related
kggfradio.com
Fed Ex Driver Pulls Victim Out of Burning Home
One is injured in a structure fire. The Coffeyville Fire Department received the call of a structure fire on Cherokee between 3rd and 4th Street at around 1:20pm. Smoke was seen coming out of the front and back of the residence and crews battled the blaze from the inside and the outside. South Coffeyville and Dearing Fire Departments responded to assist and firefighters had the fire under control by around 1:45pm. One person was inside the home at the time of the fire and was transported to Coffeyville Regional Medical Center with unknown injuries.
kggfradio.com
Alleged Homicide Occurs Across County Lines With Multiple Jurisdictions Involved
A Petrolia, Kansas man is arrested for first-degree murder in Chanute. KBI agents, along with the Allen County Kansas Sheriff's Office, and the Neosho County Sheriff's Office are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead Saturday evening in Chanute, Kansas. At around 4:50 p.m., 43-year-old Casey M. Dye of Petrolia, Kansas, arrived at the Allen County Sheriff’s Office and provided a statement to sheriff’s deputies.
kggfradio.com
Chanute PD Pulls Over Bicyclist Results In Pot Distribution Bust
A Wellington man is arrested in Chanute after being pulled over on his bicycle. Late Sunday night, officers with the Chanute Police Department stopped a bicycle in the 300 block of W. Cherry St. Officers cited 25-year-old Donavon Knoffloch for riding a bicycle not equipped with a lamp when in...
kggfradio.com
County Emergency Response Unit And Others Train Caney Valley USD 436 Faculty
Caney Valley USD 436 gave students an extended weekend as a training class on active shooters was provided to the teachers and staff. Caney Police, the Montgomery County Sheriff, Coffeyville PD, and Montgomery County Emergency Preparedness teamed up yesterday in a proactive move to train the Caney Valley faculty on what to do if the unthinkable happens. The county emergency response unit was on hand to advise and answer questions as well.
kggfradio.com
BPD Officer Under Investigation
A Bartlesville Police Officer is under investigation. The officer has been accused of sexual misconduct with a confidential informant or witness. Chief Tracy Roles says they were made aware of the allegations in early November. You can hear Chief Roles's full statement here.
kggfradio.com
Drugs, Cash and a Handgun Seized During Stop
Drugs, cash and a handgun are seized during a traffic stop in Labette County. Late last week, while on routine patrol a Labette County Deputy conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle driving 75mph in a 55mph zone. The driver was identified as Shontes Wright and the passenger as Diego Cornelio. The deputy detected a strong odor associated with burnt marijuana coming from the car.
kggfradio.com
House Fire on North Park Boulevard in Coffeyville
A house on N Park Boulevard caught fire this morning in Coffeyville. The Coffeyville Fire Department, with the help of the Dearing and South Coffeyville Fire Departments, were able to control the flames around 9:30 a.m. The house was engulfed in smoke when responders arrived, and at least seven emergency...
kggfradio.com
Representative From Red Cross Addresses Chautauqua County Commissioners
A representative from the American Red Cross addressed the Chautauqua County Commissioners. During their regular session today, Deb Vinegar with the Red Cross spoke to the board about the various services that the Red Cross provides in Kansas and Chautauqua County in particular. Brinegar said most people only think about...
kggfradio.com
David Clarke Bumgarner, D.C.
David Clarke Bumgarner, D.C., passed away unexpectedly on December 5, 2022, at Ascension St. John, Jane Phillips Medical Center, Bartlesville, OK. He was 68. David was born in Tulsa, OK, on November 6, 1954, to Benton Clarke Bumgarner and Joan Dorsey Bumgarner. Theirs was a home filled with love, with younger three sisters who he alternately adored, loved, and annoyed.
kggfradio.com
Roy K Nace
Roy K Nace, 83 years old, of Coffeyville, Kansas went home to see his Lord on December 2, 2022. He was born to Gladys and Clarence Nace on September 13, 1939, in Wellington, Colorado. He graduated from Wellington High School in 1957 where he was an integral member of the...
kggfradio.com
Sedan's Christmas in the Hollow Packed With Events
Don’t miss Sedan’s Christmas in the Hollow as it will have something for everyone and it won’t break the bank to attend. This Saturday come see for yourself the beautiful light display that rivals that of much larger cities and stay for the soup dinner from 5 to 7 pm in the School Cafeteria by free-will donation.
kggfradio.com
Doris Ann (DePriest) Johnston
Doris Ann (DePriest) Johnston, 56, of Caney, KS, passed away on December 2, 2022 to go to her forever home in Heaven. She was born in Independence, Kansas to Marilyn and Charles DePriest. She was raised in Caney, Kansas, graduating from Caney Valley High School in 1984. She went on to graduate from Independence Community College, before completing her Bachelor’s degree at Pittsburg State University in 1988. Throughout her college years, she was happily involved in various activities, including her favorite, ICC Cheerleading, where she made several life-long friends.
kggfradio.com
Verna G. Hackleman
Verna G. Hackleman, 90, of Coffeyville, passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022 at her home following a long illness. She was born May 10, 1932, in Oklahoma City, OK to John and Hattie Jones of Chelsea, OK. They moved to Coffeyville when she was young and she graduated from Field Kindley High School in Coffeyville.
kggfradio.com
Local Food Pantries Hit Hard
A slow economy and rising prices have hit local food pantries hard. Prices at the supermarket have increased by 8.5% to 18% in the past year. That, combined with other factors such as scarcity of some food products has made things tough for pantries that try to keep people fed. The Director of Genesis Food Pantry Linda Follet says that they are seeing more people than ever in need of help with groceries.
kggfradio.com
Donna A. (Hackler) Allen
On Friday evening of December 2, 2022, in Edna, Kansas, Donna A. (Hackler) Allen the matriarch of our family passed away surrounded by the family she loved deeply. In the heat of the summer of 1953 on the 8th day of July, Donna was born to Edward and Reba (Sallee) Hackler in Coffeyville, Kansas. Donna had five siblings, Eldon, and Leonard who both passed as young children. Many childhood adventures were shared with her sisters, Lorene and Nona along with brother Gary. She attended school in Coffeyville completing her education at Field Kindley Memorial High School.
kggfradio.com
Army Awards Bell Textron $1.4 Billion Contract
Spirit AeroSystems, with manufacturing facilities in Wichita, Tulsa, and locally in Chanute will benefit from the US Army’s decision to award a $1.4 billion dollar contract to Bell Textron Inc. to build the Army’s future long-range assault aircraft. Although Bell Textron, based out of Wichita, will lead in...
kggfradio.com
Nado Split Season Opener
Field Kindley girls and boys basketball split their season openers at the Ty Hewitt Memorial Tournament in Nowata. The girls fell in the first game of the night 66-33 to Oologah and the boys pick up the win 63-41 over Chelsea. The girls were led in scoring by Taiylor Caron...
Comments / 0