Police arrest Marion, Illinois, man accused of putting gun to romantic partner's head and pulling trigger

PADUCAH — 'Tis the season in Paducah. The city held its annual Christmas parade earlier this evening. The parade cut through the historic downtown. Cars and floats were decorated with Christmas lights and other festive decorations, as people throughout the city showed up for the event. Susan Draffen, who watched the parade with her family, says it's the perfect way to kick off the Christmas celebrations.

PADUCAH, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO