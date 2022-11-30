Police arrest Marion, Illinois, man accused of putting gun to romantic partner's head and pulling trigger

Read full article on original website
McCracken County woman charged with burglary after guns stolen in June break in
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A McCracken County woman was charged Monday with first-degree burglary stemming from a home break that happened in the Farley community in June. On June 27, deputies responded to a burglary reported in Farley. Investigators learned that multiple guns were stolen from a home, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says, as well as power tools and two dirt bikes.
Man found dead in Paducah gazebo Tuesday morning, police say
PADUCAH — Paducah police say they are investigating after a man was found dead Tuesday morning in the gazebo on 2nd Street and Broadway. Officers reportedly found the 39-year-old Tennessee man slumped over the gazebo's railing with no pulse. According to a release from the Paducah Police Department, there...
Illinois State Police announce Roadside Safety Checks in Alexander County
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL — Illinois State Police will be performing Roadside Safety Checks in Alexander County in December, they announced in a Tuesday release. Troopers say they will be keeping an eye out for drivers who are violating traffic safety laws, including:. Driving under the influence. Driving with open...
McCracken County couple indicted on 25 counts of exploitation of an adult, attorney general says
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A McCracken County couple has been indicted on charges that they knowingly exploiting the finances of multiple vulnerable adults from 2006 to 2022, the Kentucky Attorney General's Office says. The AG's office says a grand jury on Friday indicted 68-year-old Kenneth Anderson and 63-year-old Gina...
Olivet Church Road closure postponed due to weather
PADUCAH — A planned closure on Olivet Church Road for an erosion-control and shoulder-widening project is being postponed due to the weather forecast. According to a Monday morning release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the project at mile point .89 is to allow sheet-piling to be placed along the right-away and widen about 180 feet of the road's shoulder near the Aberdeen Drive intersection.
12/5 Big Fish
PADUCAH, KY -- Check out this weeks edition of Big Ol' Fish. Send your fish pictures to: bigfish@wpsdlocal6.com.
Mug Monday: Kentucky Addiction Centers
PADUCAH — Over 100,000 people died of overdoses in the United States in 2021. According to the CDC, 67 percent of those deaths involved synthetic opioids. If you or a loved one are struggling with addiction — there is help. The Kentucky Addiction Centers have outpatient addiction treatment...
New edition of book highlighting Paducah's murals to debut on Dec. 8 at local business, Mayor Bray to make remarks
PADUCAH — "Paducah Wall to Wall: Portraits of our Past" is a culmination of the nearly two-decades of work displayed on Paducah's flood-wall murals. The new edition of the book will be debuted at With Love, From Kentucky in downtown Paducah from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with Mayor George Bray set to give remarks at 5:15 p.m.
Hardin County Water District 1 customers under boil-water order
HARDIN COUNTY, IL — Some Hardin County residents are under a boil-water order this morning. According to an early-morning phone call from water officials, the order impacts water customers in Water District 1. When under a boil-water order, community members should avoid using tap-water for consumption unless brought to...
Southern Illinois Health hospitals implement visitor restrictions due to spread of illnesses
CARBONDALE, IL — Southern Illinois Health is implementing visitor restriction policies at four hospitals due to the spread of flu, COVID, and respiratory viruses. According to a release from SIH, the four impacted hospitals are SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, SIH Herrin Hospital, SIH St. Joseph Memorial Hospital and SIH Harrisburg Medical Center.
Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital incorporates renew and recharge rooms for health care workers
PADUCAH — As the COVID-19 pandemic enters its fourth year, stress and burnout continue to be an issue for health care workers. That led Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital to create recharge and renew rooms for staff members in different departments of the hospital. After 12-hour shifts of helping...
Christmas parade lights up downtown Paducah
PADUCAH — 'Tis the season in Paducah. The city held its annual Christmas parade earlier this evening. The parade cut through the historic downtown. Cars and floats were decorated with Christmas lights and other festive decorations, as people throughout the city showed up for the event. Susan Draffen, who watched the parade with her family, says it's the perfect way to kick off the Christmas celebrations.
Wake up Weather: 12/05/2022
PADUCAH — Cool morning with lights showers this afternoon and high temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Rainy week ahead with rainfall totals possibly reaching two to three inches.
Health data shows increase in COVID-19 community levels for western Kentucky
The Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH) released COVID-19 data Friday that shows nine counties in western Kentucky are at a high community level. Ballard, Carlisle, Crittenden, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall and McCracken Counties are at a high community level. At this level, you're recommended to wear masks in indoor public settings and limit indoor in-person gatherings. If you're a high risk person, such as someone who is immunocompromise or 65 and older, consider avoiding nonessential indoor public activities.
Poshard Foundation's 2022 toy distribution set for Dec. 7
CARTERVILLE, IL — Southern Illinois social service agencies will gather at John A. Logan College on Wednesday for the Poshard Foundation for Abused Children's 2022 Christmas Toy Giveaway. About 2,000 new toys and gifts will be distributed among 600 abused, abandoned and neglected children from 12 southern Illinois counties,...
WKCTC Fall Commencement to be held at Carson Center Dec. 12
PADUCAH — "It's never too late to strive for more, and it's never out of reach!" Those words are from Jessica "Jae" Freeman, who is graduating from West Kentucky Community and Technical College with a 4.0 GPA — after dropping out of high school and getting her GED at age 16.
PTHS principal announces planned retirement
PADUCAH, KY — After a career in education spanning 31 years, Paducah Tilghman High School Principal Allison Stieg has announced her plan to retire. According to a release from Paducah Public Schools, Stieg intends to retire at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. Stieg worked at both Ballard...
Farmers welcome rain with open arms after facing drought during harvest season
It's a new week, and with it comes new rain chances. You might not be happy about that, but farmers in our region are welcoming the rain with open arms, especially as they combatted a drought that impacted crops throughout the area. Farmers are thankful for any precipitation, but they...
Bah humbug: 'A Christmas Carol' opening at Market House Theatre Dec. 8
PADUCAH — Bah humbug! Opening night for the Market House Theatre's production of "A Christmas Carol" is Dec. 8. In his classic novella "A Christmas Carol," Charles Dickens describes protagonist Ebenezer Scrooge as a "squeezing, wrenching, grasping, scraping, clutching, covetous, old sinner!" Over the course of the story, the miserly Scrooge finds redemption and happiness with the help of the ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future.
