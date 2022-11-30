Read full article on original website
House Republican calls efforts to vacate Speaker’s chair a ‘stupid idea’
Rep. David Joyce (R-Ohio) on Sunday said he supports House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to be the next Speaker and said calls by far-right Republicans to include a motion to vacate the chair in next Congress’s set of House rules were a “stupid idea.”. Joyce told “This...
House Ethics: Cawthorn ‘improperly promoted’ cryptocurrency
The House Ethics Committee found that outgoing Rep. Madison Cawthorn “improperly promoted” a cryptocurrency in which he had a financial interest in violation of House conflict of interest rules, according to an 81-page report released Tuesday on the North Carolina Republican. The panel’s members were unable to “reach...
Jan. 6 Gold Medal ceremony gets awkward
A Congressional Gold Medal ceremony on Tuesday honoring Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police officers who defended the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was not without awkwardness. Honorees visibly avoided handshakes with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy during a receiving line, after exchanging warm greetings with Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer.
