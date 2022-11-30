Read full article on original website
Former AEW Star Reportedly Getting Tryout With WWE
After years of mass releases it seems that WWE is currently in recruitment mode as former stars have been returning to the company and it seems that WWE officials are keeping tabs on some fresh faces as well. PWInsider is reporting that WWE is currently holding tryouts at the Performance...
Former WWE Star Reveals Why William Regal Is Leaving AEW
William Regal joined All Elite Wrestling earlier this year, but it seems that his run with the company is already over. It was recently reported that Regal is no longer with AEW and he’s expected to return to WWE after the new year. Former WWE star EC3 spoke to...
AEW Star Takes A Shot At The Usos Being Ranked Top Tag Team Of The Year
There’s no denying that The Usos have been on a roll in 2022. They became the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions when they defeated RK-Bro back in May, and they recently became the longest reigning tag champions in WWE history. Pro Wrestling Illustrated recently released their PWI Tag Team...
Matt Hardy Reveals Who He Wants The Hardy Boys To Face In Their Last Match
There’s no denying that The Hardy Boys are one of the biggest tag teams of all time and earlier this year they reunited in AEW. Unfortunately they are not teaming up at the moment because Jeff Hardy was suspended due to his legal issues, but Matt recently indicated that he’s hopeful for the future of their team.
Former WWE Writer Reveals Idea That Was Pitched For The Undertaker To Have A Son On TV
In the world of professional wrestling a lot of crazy ideas are pitched from time to time, but that doesn’t mean all of them will end up making it to TV. Recently it was reported that WWE is discussing the idea of The Rock winning the Royal Rumble and challenging Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.
Possible Spoiler On WWE’s Next Signing
WWE has been signing a number of stars to contracts in recent months and it looks like an interesting name could be joining the company sooner than later. NWA is holding a set of TV tapings on Tuesday December 6th, in Nashville, and it looks like Colby Corino will be finishing up with the company as his deal expires in January.
Naomi Spotted With Top AEW Star
It’s been months since fans have seen Naomi on WWE programming, but that doesn’t mean that she’s been in hiding. On Monday night the former SmackDown Women’s Champion attended an Atlanta Hawks game, and she was spotted with current AEW star Jade Cargill. Back in May...
WWE Main Roster Star Wants To Return To Independent Wrestling
Fans have seen a lot of wrestlers who made name for themselves on the independent circuit go on to find success in WWE, but many of them never return to the indies. However, there seems to be at least one wrestler on the WWE roster who is interested in returning to where he came from.
Kurt Angle Reveals Why TNA Turned Down The Chance To Sign Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar is without a doubt one of the biggest names in the history of professional wrestling, but after he parted ways with WWE in 2004 he spent several years away from the business. Ultimately Brock returned to WWE in 2012, but it sounds like he was interested in signing with TNA at one point in time.
Former World Champion Returns On WWE Raw
The United States Championship picture has been heating up over the last few weeks, and on Monday night Austin Theory defended his belt against Mustafa Ali. Ali has had his sights set on the US Title, but his opportunity got derailed when former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler interfered in the match and attacked Austin Theory causing a disqualification.
WWE Star Pulled From Upcoming Title Match
This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw is set to be action packed, and The Usos will be putting the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles on the line against Riddle and Elias. Originally the winners of the match were set to defend the titles against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre on SmackDown this week, but it doesn’t look like that will be happening.
Triple H Reportedly Very Unhappy About WWE Star Getting Released
Over the last few years mass WWE releases became a regular thing, but in recent months Triple H has been rectifying the situation by bringing former stars back to the company. When Triple H was in charge of NXT he had put together a team of people he was comfortable with and William Regal was a key member of that team. In 2021, WWE relaunched NXT as NXT 2.0, and William Regal ended up joining AEW after he was let go earlier this year.
AEW Star Reportedly Gone From The Company
The last few weeks have been full of twists and turns in the AEW World Title scene as Wiliam Regal helped MJF defeat Jon Moxley to win the belt and then MJF turned on Regal. With MJF turning on Regal there’s been a lot of speculation that the former NXT General Manager was written off TV.
WWE Raw Star Hoping Fans Don’t Give Up On Him
There are a lot of wrestlers who are trying to make it to the top in WWE, and it seems that Mustafa Ali keeps running into obstacles. Ali has been chasing the United States Championship for some time now, but the title has eluded him and at this point it’s not clear when he could get a shot at the gold.
Blackpool Combat Club Member Reacts To William Regal Leaving AEW
Earlier this year William Regal joined AEW and he confronted Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley which eventually led to the creation of the Blackpool Combat Club. Eventually the Blackpool Combat Club recruited Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli as William Regal continued to work as a key figure in the group.
Backstage News On How Long WWE Has Been Discussing William Regal’s Return
William Regal was a key figure in Triple H’s regime when Triple H was in charge of NXT, but earlier this year WWE decided to cut ties with Regal. It wasn’t long before William Regal made his way to AEW, but it was recently reported that Regal is done with All Elite Wrestling and expected to return to WWE next month.
WWE Reportedly Nixed Plans For In-Ring Return
With all of the returns that have been taking place over the last few months you never know who you might see in the ring and it looks one WWE star was close to lacing up the boots once again. Fightful Select reports that originally there was a dark match...
Backstage News On Creative Plans Triple H Almost Never Talked About
Triple H took over WWE creative back in July and since then he’s been making a lot of changes to the WWE product. During Vince McMahon’s reign the WWE 24/7 Title was featured frequently on TV, but under Triple H the title hasn’t been featured much outside of live events and Nikki Cross even attempted to dump the belt in the trash a few weeks ago.
WWE Hall Of Famer Got Stoned Before Their Induction Speech
The WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony is one of the most anticipated events of the year, and back in 2015 Larry Zbysko officially became a Hall of Famer. Kevin Nash was also inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame that year and he revealed on a recent episode of his Kliq This podcast that Larry Zbyszko got stoned before his speech.
AEW Star Retiring Next Year
The All Elite Wrestling roster is home to many up and coming professional wrestlers, but the company also has its fair share of veterans as well. Dustin Rhodes has been with AEW since the beginning and at 53 years old he’s still able to go in the ring. However, recently Dustin has been hinting that his in-ring career is coming to an end and it looks like he’ll be making it official next year.
