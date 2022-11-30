Over the last few years mass WWE releases became a regular thing, but in recent months Triple H has been rectifying the situation by bringing former stars back to the company. When Triple H was in charge of NXT he had put together a team of people he was comfortable with and William Regal was a key member of that team. In 2021, WWE relaunched NXT as NXT 2.0, and William Regal ended up joining AEW after he was let go earlier this year.

1 DAY AGO