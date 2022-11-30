Read full article on original website
Sudan: Protesters rally in Khartoum as parties and military sign transition deal
Military leaders and the main pro-democracy group in Sudan have signed a deal to establish a civilian-led transitional government. But the accord has already been heavily criticised by democracy activists. Also, the ANC says it will vote against any attempts to impeach South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in relation to allegations of money laundering and fraud. And as vigils are held in DR Congo following an alleged massacre last week, ceasefire talks between M23 rebels and the government grind to a halt.
French artist JR creates performance to support women in Iran
The French artist JR has presented his latest performance in New York – a powerful illustration of the struggle of women in Iran. The work shows the face of 16-year-old girl Nika Shakarami, who died during protests in September. Her hair is formed by volunteers. Iranians have been taking to the streets since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the morality police. The protests have been met with a fierce crackdown, with hundreds of demonstrators like Shakarami killed.
Capital of Ethiopia's Tigray region reconnected to electric grid after a year of war-related cuts
The capital of Ethiopia's Tigray region, Mekele, has been reconnected to the national power grid after more than a year of cuts caused by war, the country's electricity operator said on Tuesday. The announcement came a month after a peace deal between the federal government and Tigrayan rebels aimed at...
Guinea trial adjourned after ex-dictator pleads ill health
Survivors of the bloodbath and relatives of the dead had been eagerly awaiting the moment when Camara would take the stand. But the former military ruler, who appeared at the bar in civilian clothes and walking with some difficulty, said he was unwell. "With all the respect that I have...
Sudan's military, civilian factions sign framework deal aimed at ending crisis
Sudan's military and civilian leaders signed a preliminary deal on Monday aimed at ending a deep crisis that has gripped the northeast African country since a coup a year ago. Army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan seized power in October 2021, derailing a rocky transition to civilian rule that had started after the 2019 ouster of veteran autocrat Omar al-Bashir.
Iran activists brush off claim morality police abolished
There were also calls on social media for a three-day strike, more than two months into the wave of civil unrest sparked by the death of Kurdish-Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, 22, after her arrest by the morality police in Tehran. Amini was accused of flouting Iran's strict dress code demanding...
Iranian shops close in several cities after protesters’ call for nationwide strike
Iranian shops shut their doors in several cities on Monday, following calls for a three-day nationwide strike from protesters seeking the fall of clerical rulers, while the head of the judiciary blamed what he called "rioters" for threatening shopkeepers. Iran has been rocked by nationwide unrest following the death of...
Xi visit spotlights warming Saudi-China ties, and their 'limits'
Xi will arrive on Wednesday for a three-day visit including meetings with Saudi royals, the regional Gulf Cooperation Council and other Middle East leaders, Saudi state media said. It coincides with heightened tensions between Saudi Arabia and the United States over issues ranging from energy policy to regional security and...
Debunking claims that Chinese state TV is blurring maskless World Cup supporters
During massive zero-Covid protests that took place in China recently, Chinese state TV found witty ways to cut away from maskless football supporters in World Cup broadcasts. We tell you more in this edition of Truth or Fake.
‘We continue our revolution’: Iran protesters dismiss claims that morality police were ‘disbanded’
Iranian anti-regime protests that erupted in September after the death of Mahsa Amini in the custody of the “morality police” have continued despite widely reported remarks by an official suggesting that the controversial security unit has been disbanded. Our Observers in Iran say that the current unrest goes far beyond the morality police and strict Islamic dress code laws, underlining the fact that no rules have changed.
Iran to review mandatory headscarf law following Mahsa Amini protests
Iran said Saturday it is reviewing a decades-old law that requires women to cover their heads, as it struggles to quell more than two months of protests linked to the dress code. Protests have swept Iran since the September 16 death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian of...
Live: Russian missiles trigger air raid sirens in cities across Ukraine
Air alerts blared across Ukraine and officials urged civilians to take shelter from what they said was the latest in waves of Russian missile strikes since Moscow's February 24 invasion. The strikes, which killed two people and caused major power outages, come as a price cap on Russian oil agreed by G7 nations and their allies came into force on Monday, aiming to restrict Russia's main source of revenue to finance the war. Follow our liveblog for the latest updates on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).
Deal on displaced people reached with ELN rebels, says Colombia
Colombian President Gustavo Petro said Saturday the ELN rebel group has agreed to allow a displaced indigenous community to return to its lands in the west of the nation, the first significant achievement in 12 days of peace talks. The ELN, or National Liberation Army, is the sole leftist insurgency...
Iran to disband morality police amid ongoing protests, says attorney general
Iran has scrapped its morality police after more than two months of protests triggered by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, the country's attorney general was quoted as saying on Sunday, in remarks yet to be confirmed by other officials. There was no confirmation of the closure from the...
Shunned over war, Russians holiday on Venezuelan resort island
Isla de Margarita (Venezuela) (AFP) – Shuttled between tourist spots, posing for pictures on beautiful beaches, and dancing awkwardly to merengue: Russian tourists have found a friendly holiday destination on a Venezuelan island far from the motherland and its war with Ukraine. Isla de Margarita is a tropical gem...
No room for compromise? Iran general strike called as hopes for concessions fade
Can Iran's hardline theocracy make concessions? Since September, there has been no sign of it doing so. Now, though, is something afoot? The attorney general is floating the idea of scrapping the morality police, the force blamed for the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. Others hint at a repeal of the 1983 law that criminalised defiance of the mandatory headscarf for women. So far, there's been no follow-up. Are the authorities serious? And will it be enough?
DR Congo says 'around 300' civilians killed in massacre by rebels
Around 300 people died in an attack on villagers in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo last week blamed on the M23 rebel group, just days after the announcement of a fragile ceasefire agreement, government minister Julien Paluku said on Monday. The government has been locked in a months-long conflict with...
Head of UN agency seeks FIFA deal for World Cup labour rights role
After fierce criticism of the Qatar World Cup, the head of the UN labour agency on Sunday pressed FIFA's president for a greater role scrutinizing future World Cup hosts. International Labour Organisation director general Gilbert Houngbo told AFP before meeting with Gianni Infantino that Qatar has been a victim of "double standards" and has made significant progress but more needs to be done for its migrant labourers.
Iran’s protest movement: 'The tipping point isn't far away'
As the protest movement in Iran continues to grow in intensity following calls for another three-day strike, the prosecutor general made the surprise announcement on Saturday that the country’s morality police, the group responsible for the death of Mahsa Amini which sparked the protests, had been abolished. The declaration was initially seen as a retreat by the regime but has done little to pacify dissent.
Blinken pledges support for Israel's new government, backs two-state solution
The US plans to work closely with Israel's new government, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a left-leaning Jewish group in Washington on Sunday, and continues to support a two-state solution to end the decades-long conflict with Palestinians. The US administration expects "the new Israeli Government to continue to work...
