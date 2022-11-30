Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
The Best Artificial Christmas Tree Deals to Shop Now for Last-Minute Holiday Decor
Christmas is less than three weeks away, making now your last chance to save big on the centerpiece of your holiday décor. Much like last year, supply-chain disruptions and global inflation have affected the supply and prices of Christmas trees, but artificial Christmas trees are a great way to save money year after year. The best artificial Christmas trees look just like the real thing, but without all the hassle that comes with live Christmas trees such as sweeping up the shedding branches and needles.
ETOnline.com
The 40 Best Amazon Deals on Holiday Gifts to Shop Right Now: Save On Apple, UGG, Keurig and More
Epic deals at Amazon have officially dropped with massive discounts on thousands of items for the big holiday shopping season. Whether you're hunting down a new piece of furniture, kitchen appliances, tech gifts, or need to restock your skincare routine for the winter, Amazon has incredible markdowns to help you spend less this holiday season.
ETOnline.com
These 1 Carat Diamond Earrings are Under $400 Right Now at Amazon — Shop Jewelry Gifts
Jewelry is the perfect gift for any occasion, especially during the holidays. With the gifting season officially here, your holiday shopping begins now with these Amazon deals on diamonds and jewelry. If you want to add some sparkle to the special people in your life, you can skip the trip to the jewelry store and get deep discounts on diamonds in a variety of settings and styles. There are multiple options for 1 ct diamond earrings and rings for under $600. Whether you prefer lab-grown diamonds or prefer natural diamonds, Amazon has multiple steals and deals on diamonds for any budget even under $100 .
Costco Allowing Shopping Without a Membership
A partner program will allow for delivery but not in-store shopping. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com and EatThis.com.
Hypebae
Parade x Coca-Cola Drop a Bubbly New Collection of Intimates
Gen-Z favorite lingerie brand Parade has debuted suprising, yet welcome collection with Coca-Cola. The classic American soda is synonymous with laughter and playfulness as it has served as our refreshment of choice for years, making it the perfect partner for the fun-loving intimates label. The collaboration is grounded in the...
ETOnline.com
Peloton Bikes and The Peloton Tread Are $300 Off for the Holidays: Here's Where to Score These Deals
Cyber Monday flew by in the blink of an eye, but the end-of-year savings are still in full effect today. As the colder months of fall and winter move our workout routines indoors, we're shopping for high-quality fitness deals to complete our home gyms. Peloton, one of the world's most popular and immersive stationary bikes, is on sale at Dick's Sporting Goods right now, with bikes for $300 off — but hurry to score this Peloton deal before it's gone tomorrow.
ETOnline.com
Holiday Dresses Under $75 to Shop During Macy's Friends and Family Sale — Ralph Lauren, Vince Camuto and More
Here at ET, we'll take any excuse to buy a new dress. Thankfully, a holiday season full of office soirees, New Years' parties and family get-togethers means there are plenty of occasions to shop for. If you want to treat yourself to a new dress (or two!) without breaking the bank, Macy's Friends and Family sale is offering the perfect opportunity to shop new styles at a discount.
