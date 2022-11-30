Officials Investigating Chemical Hazard in Ramona

A San Diego Sheriff’s vehicle. Photo by Alexander Nguyen

Officials from multiple agencies were investigating a chemical hazard Wednesday in the Ramona area of San Diego County.

It was reported just after 8:30 a.m. in the area of 1600 Main St., where a liquid natural gas tank exploded in a vehicle, according to authorities.

Personnel from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, the California Highway Patrol and fire officials were on the scene.

No further information was immediately available.

–City News Service