Phone Arena
Apple's most "tablety" iPad plummets below Cyber Monday pricing
Apple's 2022 10.9-inch iPad which was released a little over a month ago is currently on sale at Amazon at below Cyber Monday pricing. With so much emphasis on flashy specs that the average person doesn't need, it's easy to get coerced into buying a pricey gadget that's overkill for you. That's why, the basic iPad may not sound as appealing as the more expensive iPad Air and iPad Pro, but it's the perfect fit if all you want is a tablet that's excellent at being a tablet, and not a laptop-grade slate.
Razer's Anzu smart glasses are just $25 for a limited time
In brief: Black Friday was nearly a week ago and we're already deep into Cyber Monday week sales but the deals keep coming. The latest intriguing offer comes from Woot in the form of Razer's Anzu smart glasses, which debuted in 2021 for $199 but can be yours for a limited time for just $24.99.
reviewed.com
Intel’s NUC 13 Extreme Kit delivers desktop PC performance in a tiny form factor
Intel’s new NUC 13 Extreme Kit , its most powerful and feature-rich NUC yet, is also the largest Intel has ever made—but its incredible processor performance and support for beefy, triple-slot graphics cards make its size easy to forgive. Just be warned: this is a complex and unruly beast built for PC-building enthusiasts. You’ll need to source some of your own components, including the graphics card, and install them in an unconventional enclosure.
CNET
10 iOS 16 Hidden Features That Just Make Your iPhone Better
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Your iPhone is way more powerful than you think. Underneath all the major new features on iOS 16, like home screen widgets, Live Activities and Emergency SOS via satellite, there are impressive features and settings that Apple may not give as much shine to, but that you should definitely know about.
technewstoday.com
How to Ping an iPhone
If you lost your iPhone or simply misplaced it somewhere, you can ping it using your PC. This features works even if your iPhone is in silent mode. All iOS has a “Find My” feature that lets you locate your device. You can use the Find My web application on your PC to play an audio queue or enable the lost mode. However, it requires an internet connection or the ping will be pending until the iPhone connects.
The Verge
You deserve more than $2 for running your phone’s data through Amazon
Amazon is offering some users a whole $2 a month for only one teeny, tiny thing in return: that they route their traffic through an Amazon server so the company can keep track of which Amazon ads they’ve seen. It’s apparently been doing this for months. I’m not...
T-Mobile Tuesdays fans are getting the gift of amazing selfie lighting
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The T-Mobile Tuesdays app has been dishing out deals and even freebies on food, hotels, and sometimes actual products or subscriptions for a few years now to varying levels of benefit to and enthusiasm from its customers. For example, the carrier offered free rainbow socks during Pride Month in June It's also offered MLB.tv season passes at no cost to subscribers. Now, from the selfie department, we're learning of another gift making its way to the carrier's stores ahead of a future T-Mobile Tuesday promotion.
game-news24.com
Nintendo Switch OLEDs are on sale with Zelda being offered as a bonus
Nice plan news The Nintendo Switch OLED is on sale with Zelda being offered as a bonus!. The Nintendo Switch OLED is an excellent and popular console for fans who don’t own portable home consoles. Don’t leave your games once you’re left. Go to the car, so don’t leave your games.
knowtechie.com
How to use AirPods as a spying device
Thanks to some tech trickery Apple added to iOS 12, you can turn the combo of your iPhone and AirPods into a makeshift spy gadget to eavesdrop on conversations. The feature is called Live Listen, and it lets you turn your iPhone into a directional microphone, transforming it into an accessibility hearing aid of sorts.
ZDNet
Best VPN for streaming: Unlock Hulu, Netflix, and more
This is a sensitive topic. Owners of entertainment content go to great lengths to control the distribution of their wares, especially when it comes to international markets for movies and TV, and even local regions for black-out sporting events. By contrast, VPN vendors go to great lengths to make the case that you can use their services to bypass all those restrictions.
knowtechie.com
How to create a live wallpaper on iPhone and Android
When you look at your phone, one of the first things you see is your wallpaper. So, you might as well choose something visually appealing, right?. Some people prefer simple, unobtrusive backgrounds, while others opt for photos of pets, family members, or celebrities. But the image is a dying medium. Now, it’s all about video.
The Verge
Now one swipe is enough to see all your notifications in the latest iOS 16.2 beta
Apple released its latest iOS public beta this week, and it has one convenient new feature that could help reduce your scrolling — at least by one swipe. As pointed out by MacRumors, users who have installed iOS 16.2 beta 4 on their iPhones now only need to swipe upward once within Notification Center to see both their latest and older notifications.
Android Authority
Here's how to cancel Peacock Premium and switch to the free plan
When it's time to say "Goodbye' to Peacock Premium, we will show you how to do it. Peacock is the recently launched streaming service owned by NBCUniversal. It’s pretty unique in that, among the major streaming services, it offers a way to watch some of its content completely for free (with ads).
CNET
iOS 16's Best iPhone Features: iMessage Updates, Lock Screen and More
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. iOS 16 for the iPhone has been out for three months now and is available for anyone with a compatible phone. Installing the software on your iPhone gives you access to loads of new features and settings including a more customizable lock screen, a way to edit sent messages and a magic photo editing tool. Plus, the battery percentage is back.
Apple Names BeReal iPhone App of the Year
At the end of each calendar year, Apple selects a host of apps to honor. A relatively new social media network that asks users to share photos once a day snagged the top spot for iPhones.
