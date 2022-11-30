Read full article on original website
Related
laptopmag.com
Apple's 10th gen iPad returns to lowest price ever — just in time for the holidays
Apple's latest iPad returns to its lowest price ever this holiday shopping season. If you want to gift someone special or yourself with a shiny new tablet, here's a deal for you. Amazon currently offers the new 10th generation Apple iPad for $399 (opens in new tab). Normally $449, this...
laptopmag.com
OnePlus Buds Z2 noise-cancelling earbuds are just under $50 in limited time deal
OnePlus Buds Z2 are the best Apple AirPods alternatives for iPhone and Android users. And now, you can snap them up for just under $50. For a limited time, you can get OnePlus Buds Z2 for just $49 (opens in new tab) directly from OnePlus. They normally cost $80, so that's $30 off and just $5 shy of their all-time low price. This is one of the best wireless earbuds deals you can get right now.
laptopmag.com
Apple's 2022 iPad Air returns to all-time low Black Friday price — save $100
The latest Apple iPad Air 5 is back on sale for an all-time low price of $499 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. If you want to start ticking items off your holiday wish list, now is the time. At $100 off, the 2022 iPad Air returns to its Black...
laptopmag.com
Acer’s gaming Chromebook just hit its lowest price ever
Acer's Chromebook 516 GE is the laptop maker's first gaming Chromebook. It's also one of the best Windows laptop alternatives around. For a limited time, you can get the Acer Chromebook 516 GE for just $549 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy. That's $100 off its normal price of $649 and of course the lowest price ever for this newly released cloud gaming notebook. Sweetening the deal, Best Buy is tossing in a free SteelSeries Rival 3 Wireless RGB Gaming Mouse (valued at $50) and Webroot Internet Security With Antivirus Protection (valued at $30).
Costco Allowing Shopping Without a Membership
A partner program will allow for delivery but not in-store shopping. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com and EatThis.com.
laptopmag.com
Pixel 7 owners can turn on a free Google feature to protect against hackers — here's how
Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro owners can now access VPN by Google One for free, allowing users to reduce online tracking, stay protected from hackers on unsecure Wi-Fi networks, and surf the web with a private connection. As promised, the major Google feature landed on its latest Android...
laptopmag.com
Google Pixel 8: Everything we know so far
The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro aren’t due to arrive until the fall of 2023. But Google is notoriously bad at keeping its hardware secret and there are already a number of leaks and rumors about the forthcoming flagships. The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro...
laptopmag.com
Apple AR/VR headset release date reportedly pushed back — why it's delayed
The release date for the long-rumored Apple AR/VR headset was reportedly scheduled for Q2 of 2023, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. However, per the latest scuttlebutt from the supply chain, the head-mounted display may be delayed to the second half of 2023. What's the hold up? Kuo said that...
laptopmag.com
OnePlus 11 'official' images leak reveal design, specs, and color options
The OnePlus 11 is expected to launch soon, but a new leak has revealed "official" images of its design and color options, along with its rumored specs. What's more, it seems the company will be dropping the "Pro" this time around. Partnering with notable leaker OnLeaks on Twitter, tech site...
laptopmag.com
iPhone 15’s ‘State-of-the-art’ camera is set to be a game changer for low light photography
The iPhone 15 is set to come armed with Sony’s latest state-of-the-art image sensor, which will make for a huge upgrade in low-light photography performance. Low light photography has always been a struggle for smartphones with smaller sensors and lens apertures being a pain point that needed a workaround of holding the phone steady for a few seconds. This may help dramatically reduce the time you need to wait and increase the amount of detail captured in low light.
laptopmag.com
I spent a day in VR with my favorite coworker and ended up hating him — here’s why
“Hate?! That’s such a strong word!” you may be thinking. You’re right. Perhaps miffed is a more fitting word Laptop Mag Editor Darragh Murphy (an England resident) would use to describe our post-day-in-VR sentiments toward each other. Strapping Meta Quest 2 VR headsets (formerly known as the...
laptopmag.com
Lenovo Legion 5i RTX 3070 gaming laptop gets $750 price cut with these exclusive coupons
Lenovo laptop deals (opens in new tab) continue this week with epic discounts on its Legion series gaming notebooks. As part of the sale, the Lenovo Legion 5i with RTX 3070 is now $1,649 (opens in new tab). That's a huge $750 in savings and the lowest price ever for this gaming machine. This is one of the best gaming laptop deals going on right now.
laptopmag.com
Pop-up blockers can still let websites spy on you — how to actually avoid being tracked online
There’s no end to the cookie pop-up menace. Everywhere you go on the internet, your screen is hijacked by a giant billboard-sized pop-up that asks if it’s OK for the website to track you online. And your answer is always a resounding no. Yet, you have to click that “Decline” button each time, and often, it’s buried under some complicated jargon. Luckily, there is a browser extension on every platform to block and reject cookie consent pop-ups on your behalf.
laptopmag.com
How to control what happens when you shut your laptop lid
There are several different power options that will accommodate your laptop usage, and needs, when you close the lid. Shutting down will power your laptop down completely and save all your data safely before the laptop shuts down. Sleeping will use a minimal amount of power, but keep your PC in a state that’s ready to go as soon as you open the lid.
laptopmag.com
A guide to HEIC files on iPhone and other Apple devices
Apple first adopted the HEIC image format in 2017, though it comes from a previous protocol from 2001. Now that we’ve had a few years with HEIC as Apple’s default format it’s worth looking at whether or not it has performed as promised, and if it is indeed the future of image files on Apple devices.
laptopmag.com
How to insert a check mark in Excel
Knowing how to insert a check mark in Excel is a valuable skill to have, especially if you want to add a more professional, organized, and clean-cut look to your spreadsheets. Accessing check marks in Excel isn't intuitive as it should be, but we're here to help. Fortunately, there are...
Comments / 0