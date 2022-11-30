OnePlus Buds Z2 are the best Apple AirPods alternatives for iPhone and Android users. And now, you can snap them up for just under $50. For a limited time, you can get OnePlus Buds Z2 for just $49 (opens in new tab) directly from OnePlus. They normally cost $80, so that's $30 off and just $5 shy of their all-time low price. This is one of the best wireless earbuds deals you can get right now.

7 HOURS AGO