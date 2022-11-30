Read full article on original website
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Alabama Sees Former 5-Star Lineman Enter Transfer Portal
The Alabama Crimson Tide unfortunately missed out on the 2022 College Football Playoffs and therefore must prepare to close its season with a Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State. Additionally, the transfer portal officially opened on Monday with the regular season officially ending, meaning players must decide if they want to stay for bowl practice or look for greener pastures.
Former Thompson Warrior in the Transfer Portal For Tide
Bill O’Brien And Pete Golding Should Be Back At Alabama In 2023
Wait, we didn't make the CFP in 2022 for only the second time. I believe we have a better team than TCU and it's not really close. The Offensive Coordinator and the Defensive Coordinator are to blame for every single bad thing in 2022. That seems to be the working...
Alabama Misses College Football Playoff
The College Football Playoff bracket has been set. Georgia holds the number one seed, Michigan two, TCU three, and Ohio State four. The first two out are Alabama and Tennessee. Alabama entered last week's college football regular season finale with its playoff hopes all but evaporated. A two-loss team has...
Nick Saban Speaks On Potential Opt Outs
The Alabama football team ends its season on New Years Eve in the Sugar Bowl against the Kansas State Wildcats, but how many individual players have ended their respective seasons already?. Nick Saban spoke with the media this week to preview the Sugar Bowl and the head coach talked about...
Alabama’s Bowl Game Announced
The Alabama Crimson Tide football team narrowly missed a selection to the College Football Playoff, ranking at No. 5 on Sunday. The 10-2 program has found itself in one of six New Year's bowl games. The Tide is set to take on the Kansas State Wildcats in the Sugar Bowl on New Year's Eve.
Tuscaloosa Teacher Who Saved Student Named Teacher of the Year at Apple Awards
After he helped save a medically-distressed student last month, Tuscaloosa's Ryan Ballard was named a Teacher of the Year at the 11th annual Apple Awards Monday afternoon. The annual event, hosted by the Tuscaloosa City Schools, honors teachers throughout the district in three categories with the Teacher of the Year Award, TCS Support Employee of the Year Award and a new category, the Interdisciplinary Innovation Award.
Progress on New Bama Basketball Arena Slowed by High Construction Costs
Plans to replace the Coleman Coliseum are not expected to proceed any time soon, according to Stuart Bell, president of the University of Alabama. During a meeting with the Rotary Club of Tuscaloosa Tuesday, Dr. Bell discussed the rapid growth the University of Alabama has experienced since he began serving as president in 2015.
SEE INSIDE Walker County Alabama’s Most Expensive Custom Lake Home
There are 30-plus pictures for you to be able to see inside Walker County Alabama’s most expensive home. It is a custom home that has about everything you need to enjoy the lake lifestyle. Situated on the Jasper, Alabama side of Smith Lake, this one-of-a-kind brick home is stunning...
GALLERY: Crowds Brave Rain for Tuscaloosa’s 46th Annual Christmas Parade
Hundreds of spectators braved sporadic rain to see the 46th Annual West Alabama Christmas Parade return to the streets of downtown Tuscaloosa Monday night. 132 floats, vehicles, walking groups and marching bands participated in the parade, according to a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa County Parks and Recreation Authority, and a panel of judges honored those with the most holiday spirit after the parade came to an end.
LOOK: Structure Damage Reported As Storms Move Through West Alabama Tuesday
The first reports of structural damage are coming in on social media Tuesday night as severe storms move from Mississippi into West Alabama. As of 9 p.m., no major tornadoes have been reported in the Yellowhammer State, but a roof has reportedly been blown off a building in Walker County.
Almost No One Can Afford a New Home in Tuscaloosa, Data Shows
Relatively low household incomes, skyrocketing construction costs and a shortage of subcontractors all contribute to a troubling statistic in the Tuscaloosa area -- almost no one can afford a new home here, according to data shared by the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama this month. Every year, the Chamber...
New Tuscaloosa Organization Collecting Items for First Coat Drive This Month
The Diamonds ITR Foundation is collecting coats through December 12 in preparation for a coat drive that will take place later this month. Founder Brittany Watson said the new organization is hosting its first coat drive. The organization's mission is "to fill the gaps between our neighbors in need and the resources needed to lead enriched lives."
Check Out Tuscaloosa’s Best Christmas Light Displays, Submit Yours for Shot at Cash
Citizens of Tuscaloosa are lighting up their homes for the chance to win a cash prize for the best holiday light display. As previously reported, participants can enter Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa's "Light Up Tuscaloosa" contest for a chance to win $1,000 by submitting photos of their best home light displays through December 16.
15 Families Displaced After Tornado Rips Roof Off Apartments in Eutaw, Alabama
15 families have been displaced after a Tuesday night tornado ripped the roof off an apartment building in Eutaw, Alabama, emergency management officials in Greene County have reported. The tornado passed through Greene County late Tuesday and continued into Hale County, damaging structures in Eutaw and Akron. Greene County EMA...
Woman Stabbed at Tuscaloosa Apartment Complex Saturday Night
Police in Tuscaloosa are investigating after a woman was stabbed at an apartment complex in the city Saturday night. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said officers were called to apartments in the 600 block of Black Bears Way around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Taylor said the incident...
ADEM Awards $5.6 Million Grant To Overhaul Water Infrastructure in Eutaw, Boligee
The Alabama Department of Environmental Management is providing $5.6 million to overhaul water and sewer infrastructure in Greene County, leaders there announced Friday morning. In a joint press conference featuring elected officials and municipal staff from all over the region, Eutaw mayor Latasha Johnson said the city provides both water...
Annual Rudolph Run 8K, Hosted by Tuscaloosa YMCA, Returns Saturday
The YMCA of Tuscaloosa will once again host the annual 8K Rudolph Run Saturday, a holiday race that will benefit programs and initiatives offered by the Y. The family-friendly run will go through downtown Tuscaloosa and along the Tuscaloosa River Walk off Jack Warner Parkway. Childcare will be provided during...
Tuscaloosa and Auburn Veteran Students Join Forces to Raise Awareness of Suicide
Students from the University of Alabama and Auburn University will march across the state in an event to raise awareness for veteran suicide. The fifth annual Operation Iron Ruck kicks off Wednesday and will run through Saturday, ending before the start of the annual Iron Bowl matchup between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers.
Tuscaloosa City and County Schools Both Cancel Afternoon Activities Tuesday As Storms Approach
Schools across West Alabama are canceling their afternoon activities Tuesday as the threat of severe weather looms. Both the Tuscaloosa City Schools and the Tuscaloosa County School System have canceled all afterschool activities and their Extended Day programs, where students can stay at school for a few hours after classes are dismissed.
