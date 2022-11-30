ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama Sees Former 5-Star Lineman Enter Transfer Portal

The Alabama Crimson Tide unfortunately missed out on the 2022 College Football Playoffs and therefore must prepare to close its season with a Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State. Additionally, the transfer portal officially opened on Monday with the regular season officially ending, meaning players must decide if they want to stay for bowl practice or look for greener pastures.
Former Thompson Warrior in the Transfer Portal For Tide

Alabama Misses College Football Playoff

The College Football Playoff bracket has been set. Georgia holds the number one seed, Michigan two, TCU three, and Ohio State four. The first two out are Alabama and Tennessee. Alabama entered last week's college football regular season finale with its playoff hopes all but evaporated. A two-loss team has...
Nick Saban Speaks On Potential Opt Outs

The Alabama football team ends its season on New Years Eve in the Sugar Bowl against the Kansas State Wildcats, but how many individual players have ended their respective seasons already?. Nick Saban spoke with the media this week to preview the Sugar Bowl and the head coach talked about...
Alabama’s Bowl Game Announced

The Alabama Crimson Tide football team narrowly missed a selection to the College Football Playoff, ranking at No. 5 on Sunday. The 10-2 program has found itself in one of six New Year's bowl games. The Tide is set to take on the Kansas State Wildcats in the Sugar Bowl on New Year's Eve.
Tuscaloosa Teacher Who Saved Student Named Teacher of the Year at Apple Awards

After he helped save a medically-distressed student last month, Tuscaloosa's Ryan Ballard was named a Teacher of the Year at the 11th annual Apple Awards Monday afternoon. The annual event, hosted by the Tuscaloosa City Schools, honors teachers throughout the district in three categories with the Teacher of the Year Award, TCS Support Employee of the Year Award and a new category, the Interdisciplinary Innovation Award.
GALLERY: Crowds Brave Rain for Tuscaloosa’s 46th Annual Christmas Parade

Hundreds of spectators braved sporadic rain to see the 46th Annual West Alabama Christmas Parade return to the streets of downtown Tuscaloosa Monday night. 132 floats, vehicles, walking groups and marching bands participated in the parade, according to a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa County Parks and Recreation Authority, and a panel of judges honored those with the most holiday spirit after the parade came to an end.
The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.

