Boston, MA

NJ.com

Yankees outbid Red Sox to sign former Bronx bullpen piece

The New York Yankees have made their second move during this week’s MLB Winter Meetings in San Diego, Calif. On Monday, the club announced a new four-year deal for general manager Brian Cashman. On Tuesday, Cashman went to work and found a new piece for the bullpen. The Athletic’s...
BOSTON, MA
Mets eye Yankees free-agent outfielder, MLB insider says

The New York Mets aren’t messing around. On Monday, they signed the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner, giving Justin Verlander a two-year, $86 million contract to replace Jacob deGrom. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Also on Monday, the New York Post’s Joel Sherman dropped...
QUEENS, NY
Orioles talk to ex-Mets ace

The outlook on the Baltimore Orioles changed drastically this year. The rag-tag team of the American League East didn’t get a second glance coming into this year after finishing the 2021 season with a 52-110 record, a particularly dismal showing is such an elite division. But this year, they surprised and managed a 83-79 record to secure 4th place in the AL East, surpassing the Boston Red Sox.
BALTIMORE, MD
Patriots-Bill Belichick divorce might be coming, hints NFL insider

How long will Bill Belichick be running the New England Patriots?. Well, NBC Sports’ Peter King things an end to the relationship between the veteran coach and his could be looming. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. He said on the Week 13 edition of “FMIA”: “I...
What Giants are saying about luring Yankees target Aaron Judge

SAN DIEGO — The Giants have long been considered the Yankees’ only real competition to steal Aaron Judge. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. San Francisco general manager Farhan Zaidi said “I feel good” about how the Giants have courted Judge throughout the offseason. The courtship...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Rangers sign ex-Yankees pitcher

The Texas Rangers have added yet another starting pitcher to their roster. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports that the Rangers are in agreement with Andrew Heaney, pending his physical. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports “Heaney expected to get two...
NEW YORK STATE
Yankees interested in prized free-agent slugger, report says

The New York Yankees are looking at some talent out of Japan. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi tweeted: International update: OF Masataka Yoshida has yet to be posted to @MLB teams by the Orix Buffaloes. December 15 is the deadline to do so. The #Yankees are among the teams with interest in Yoshida, a left-handed hitter.
NEW YORK STATE
Yankees trade bust could return to AL East

Well, this would be interesting. Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith covered agent Scott Boras’ availability with the media Tuesday at the MLB Winter Meetings in San Diego, Calif. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Among the nuggets uncovered by Nicholson-Smith:. Scott Boras just told @thehazelmae and me that...
Yankees talk about re-signing Andrew Benintendi, MLB insider says

Aaron Judge isn’t the only outfielder the New York Yankees are looking to hold onto. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports that the Yankees have “talked about” Andrew Benintendi. NJ Advance Media’s Brendan Kuty reports (general manager Brian) Cashman said that the Yankees would “love”...
BRONX, NY
Red Sox pursue trade for ex-Yankees prospect

The Boston Red Sox didn’t have the greatest season in 2022 but they are looking towards the future. And that means building up a 2023 roster. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Boston Sports Journal’s Sean McAdam reports: In need of offensive help, the Red Sox have,...
BOSTON, MA
