Yankees make 1st big signing at Winter Meetings — and it’s not Aaron Judge
SAN DIEGO — The Yankees made their first big signing at the MLB Winter Meetings on Monday. No, it wasn’t Aaron Judge. The team announced the new, four-year contract of general manager Brian Cashman. Want to bet on MLB?. The 55-year-old Cashman had been working without a deal...
Aaron Judge market takes shape: Yankees’ free-agent slugger has 9-year offer?
Superstar slugging outfielder Aaron Judge is expected to sign a contract soon. And apparently, he may already has a nine-year offer in his hands. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here’s what MLB Network’s Jon Morosi said on the subject:. “I still believe there’s a chance...
Yankees outbid Red Sox to sign former Bronx bullpen piece
The New York Yankees have made their second move during this week’s MLB Winter Meetings in San Diego, Calif. On Monday, the club announced a new four-year deal for general manager Brian Cashman. On Tuesday, Cashman went to work and found a new piece for the bullpen. The Athletic’s...
Mets eye Yankees free-agent outfielder, MLB insider says
The New York Mets aren’t messing around. On Monday, they signed the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner, giving Justin Verlander a two-year, $86 million contract to replace Jacob deGrom. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Also on Monday, the New York Post’s Joel Sherman dropped...
Orioles talk to ex-Mets ace
The outlook on the Baltimore Orioles changed drastically this year. The rag-tag team of the American League East didn’t get a second glance coming into this year after finishing the 2021 season with a 52-110 record, a particularly dismal showing is such an elite division. But this year, they surprised and managed a 83-79 record to secure 4th place in the AL East, surpassing the Boston Red Sox.
Patriots-Bill Belichick divorce might be coming, hints NFL insider
How long will Bill Belichick be running the New England Patriots?. Well, NBC Sports’ Peter King things an end to the relationship between the veteran coach and his could be looming. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. He said on the Week 13 edition of “FMIA”: “I...
Yankees’ 6 immediate priorities at Winter Meetings: Aaron Judge, Andrew Benintendi, more
SAN DIEGO — The same way Aaron Judge looms larger than everyone he encounters on the baseball field, his name has dominated conversations at the outset of this year’s MLB Winter Meetings. Walk five feet in the long lobby of the Manchester Grand Hyatt and you’re likely to hear the star slugger’s name over and over.
Agent slams Yankees in selling the ‘rebirth’ of Gary Sanchez
Gary Sanchez’s agent is really selling his client. Sanchez made his MLB debut with the New York Yankees in 2015 and was traded in March 2022 to the Minnesota Twins. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. His agent, Francisco Marquez is sticking up for him. Per The...
Yankees’ Aaron Judge to Giants? Answer could come in next 48 hours | 10-year deal on the table?
UPDATE (5:23 p.m.): The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports “Aaron Judge appears headed to Giants. ... Giants say they have not heard on Aaron Judge, My apologies for jumping the gun.”. San Francisco Chronicle’s Susan Slusser reports “Buzz in the lobby is Judge is going to sign...
What Giants are saying about luring Yankees target Aaron Judge
SAN DIEGO — The Giants have long been considered the Yankees’ only real competition to steal Aaron Judge. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. San Francisco general manager Farhan Zaidi said “I feel good” about how the Giants have courted Judge throughout the offseason. The courtship...
Yankees’ Aaron Judge slips on new jersey but it’s not from the Giants (PHOTOS)
Yes, that was New York Yankees free-agent outfielder Aaron Judge at Monday Night Football. Now, the 30-year-old slugger isn’t considering a career change. Judge and his wife took in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 17-16 win over the New Orleans Saints. As MLB.com pointed out, “The Yankees’ Spring Training...
Rangers sign ex-Yankees pitcher
The Texas Rangers have added yet another starting pitcher to their roster. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports that the Rangers are in agreement with Andrew Heaney, pending his physical. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports “Heaney expected to get two...
Mets’ lightning strike for Justin Verlander should wake up Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner | Klapisch
It’s a flip of the coin as to who had the better day on Monday: Brazil’s World Cup team or Mets owner Steve Cohen. One put on a clinic against South Korea, the other taught the baseball community a lesson in getting things done. Nowhere on this list...
Dodgers, Rays interested in ex-Yankees, Phillies outfielder, MLB insider says
Right now teams are trying to put themselves in the best positions to be contenders in 2023. And in line with that, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays are looking at some outfield talent. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. ESPN’s Buster Olney tweeted: The...
Yankees’ Aaron Judge ‘appears headed’ to Giants? (UPDATE)
UPDATE (5:23 p.m.): The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports “Aaron Judge appears headed to Giants. ... Giants say they have not heard on Aaron Judge, My apologies for jumping the gun.”. San Francisco Chronicle’s Susan Slusser reports “Buzz in the lobby is Judge is going to sign...
Yankees interested in prized free-agent slugger, report says
The New York Yankees are looking at some talent out of Japan. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi tweeted: International update: OF Masataka Yoshida has yet to be posted to @MLB teams by the Orix Buffaloes. December 15 is the deadline to do so. The #Yankees are among the teams with interest in Yoshida, a left-handed hitter.
Yankees trade bust could return to AL East
Well, this would be interesting. Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith covered agent Scott Boras’ availability with the media Tuesday at the MLB Winter Meetings in San Diego, Calif. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Among the nuggets uncovered by Nicholson-Smith:. Scott Boras just told @thehazelmae and me that...
Yankees talk about re-signing Andrew Benintendi, MLB insider says
Aaron Judge isn’t the only outfielder the New York Yankees are looking to hold onto. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports that the Yankees have “talked about” Andrew Benintendi. NJ Advance Media’s Brendan Kuty reports (general manager Brian) Cashman said that the Yankees would “love”...
Red Sox pursue trade for ex-Yankees prospect
The Boston Red Sox didn’t have the greatest season in 2022 but they are looking towards the future. And that means building up a 2023 roster. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Boston Sports Journal’s Sean McAdam reports: In need of offensive help, the Red Sox have,...
Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner headlines list of names facing ‘scrutiny’ at Winter Meetings
Heavy is the head that wears the crown. New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner headlines The Athletic’s list of people under the “most scrutiny” at the MLB Winter Meetings in San Diego, Calif. And two words explain why: Aaron Judge. The bigger question, really, is if Steinbrenner...
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
