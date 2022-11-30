ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victor, NY

WUHF

"Come From Away" Comes to the Auditorium Theatre

The Rochester Broadway Theatre League present the Broadway musical "Come From Away," at the Auditorium Theatre in Rochester from December 6th through December 11th. The musical tells the true story of 7,000 airline passengers forced to land in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland on 9/11 after American airspace was closed following the attacks at the World Trade Center and Pentagon.
ROCHESTER, NY
WUHF

Comedy @ the Carlson hosts comedy event to benefit AutismUp

Andy Kuhn is a comedian with an absurd sense of humor that he has taken the stage all over the Northeast. But this week he is returning to Rochester to perform at a comedy show to benefit AutismUp, an organization that helps children with Autism and their families. We sat...
ROCHESTER, NY
WUHF

Crime Stoppers Most Wanted: Christopher Horr

On this week's edition of Crime Stoppers Most Wanted, police need your help locating Christopher Horr. Horr is wanted by several police agencies in Monroe County and Livingston County. He is the suspect in several incidents of stolen vehicles, larcenies of property from vehicles, and theft of tools and building...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WUHF

The International Theatre Program's "The Crucible"

Arthur Miller's famous play "The Crucible" will be performed this weekend by the University of Rochester's International Theatre Program. Despite being written in the 1960s and taking place during the 1690s, the themes of "The Crucible" still resonate with audiences today in a world of social media and political polarization.
ROCHESTER, NY
WUHF

Pat Metheny to headline opening night of Jazz Festival

Rochester, N.Y. — The CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival has announced legendary guitar player Pat Metheny will headline the festival's opening night on June 23rd. Metheny will perform at 8 p.m. at Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 9th only at RochesterJazz.com. Metheny this...
ROCHESTER, NY

