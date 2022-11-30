ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keno, OR

KTVL

Fire department warns about lithium-ion battery explosions

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Fire Department says it has seen an increase in fires caused by lithium-ion batteries. According to officials, this fire broke out after a person was changing their scooter batteries on an apartment windowsill. The batteries overheated and exploded. MFD sent out these safety tips to...
MEDFORD, OR
Klamath Falls News

Sky Lakes Medical Center announces new strategic priorities

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Sky Lakes Medical Center’s President and Chief Executive Officer, David Cauble announced and shared revised strategic priorities for the medical center. The strategic priorities, called Pillars, were revised by Sky Lakes senior management and the board of directors earlier this year. Together Sky Lakes leaders...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
oregontoday.net

I-5 Fatal, Jackson Co., Dec. 1

On Tuesday, November 29th, at approximately 7:11 PM, the Oregon State Police responded to a reported vehicle versus pedestrian collision on Interstate 5, near mile post 27, in Jackson County. The preliminary investigation indicated Gabriel Escobar (39), of Medford, had recently fled on foot from a nearby Fred Meyer after allegedly shoplifting. Escobar attempted to run across the freeway when he was struck and killed by a commercial motor vehicle traveling northbound in the slow lane. The slow lane was closed for approximately 3 hours while the crash investigation was conducted. OSP was assisted by the Jackson County STAR Team, Medford PD, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, and ODOT.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
Klamath Alerts

Weather: City and County Schools Closed December 1st

Update: All Klamath County schools and all schools and activities in the city school district have been cancelled for December 1st due to winter weather conditions. Winter weather driving conditions exist with chain requirements in many mountain passes. Snow is expected to continue until tapering off this afternoon/evening.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY STARTS WEDNESDAY EVENING ABOVE 1,500 FEET

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 10:00 p.m. Wednesday through 10:00 a.m. Thursday for much of southern Oregon above 1,500 feet. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said total snow accumulations will range from a trace to 2 inches, but up to 4 inches above 2,500 feet. The...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Klamath Alerts

Klamath County Sheriff’s Office make arrest after a pursuit involving an individual making threats with a handgun

December 2, 2022 at approximately 1:00PM Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 400 block of Sharp Road on a report of an individual that showed up at that residence and making threats with a handgun. It was also reported that the individual was wearing a “bulletproof vest”. The individual left the scene prior to deputies arriving and began traveling southbound on highway 97. The vehicle was reported to have made various turns and the reporting party thought.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
ijpr.org

Advocates' survey says homeless residents are frustrated with Rogue Retreat

Volunteers with the street outreach project Judi’s Midnight Diner talked with 39 unhoused people over the summer along the Bear Creek Greenway. Results from their survey show 75% of respondents said they don’t trust the Rogue Retreat staff to treat them fairly. “You know, we ask people what...
KTVL

Klamath Falls News

Klamath County data breach

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Klamath County Developmental Disability Services (KCDDS) notified 547 individuals of a breach of unsecured personal patient-protected health information after discovering the event on October 21. In October, it was brought to the attention of the Klamath County Information Technology Department, that a data set was inappropriately...
KDRV

Jackson County Sheriff's Office identifies suspect in Ruch murder case

RUCH, Ore-- The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) Criminal Investigations Division (CID) has identified the suspect involved in a murder near the Ruch area. According to detectives, the suspect has been identified as Jose “Alfredo” Sotelo-Palma, 38, from Sinaloa, Mexico who is wanted on charges of second-degree murder, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of menacing.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR

Community Policy