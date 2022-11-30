ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NJ.com

Queen Elizabeth is star of the show at museum’s Christmas tree festival (PHOTOS)

Since 2005, Morven Museum and Garden’s Festival of Trees has presented a diverse and creative assortment of artfully decorated evergreen tree and mantel displays. During the holiday season, a select group of local businesses, garden clubs, and non-profit organizations bring trees into the 18th-century house at 55 Stockton Street in Princeton — a National Historic Landmark which for nearly four decades in the twentieth century served as the governor’s mansion — and decorates with their own unique themes.
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

Christmas spirit fills downtown Clinton

Christmas came to downtown Clinton at the 36th Annual Clinton Christmas Parade, which was held on Friday, Dec. 2. The festivities kicked off at 7 p.m. There was music, marching groups, decked-out floats and costumed characters. And, of course, Santa Claus made an appearance.
CLINTON, NJ
NJ.com

Iconic New Jersey ice cream shop closing after 88 years

Bischoff’s Ice Cream — a family business specializing in massive sundaes, sherbets, candy and more — will close its doors permanently after more than 88 years in Bergen County. “We’re closing for good on New Year’s Eve,” Steven Mather, owner of Bischoff’s on Cedar Lane in Teaneck,...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Bayonne postpones Christmas tree lighting until Wednesday

The city of Bayonne’s annual Christmas tree lighting at Fitzpatrick Park has been moved from Tuesday, Dec. 6, to Wednesday, Dec. 7, because of rain forecasted for tomorrow, city officials said. The ceremony will begin at 4:45 p.m. at the park located immediately south of City Hall on Avenue...
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. native gives $5M gift to help revive N.J. stadium, build Negro League museum

Chuck Muth came home to Paterson on Monday with a gift for the future generations of kids who will call Hinchliffe Stadium their own field of dreams. Muth, a former executive with the Coca-Cola Bottling Company, grew up just two blocks from the historic stadium overlooking Paterson’s Great Falls that is at the center of a $109 million restoration project. On Monday, the Paterson kid who started with Coca-Cola by driving a truck gave something back to his hometown: a $5 million donation to his alma mater, Montclair State University, that will be used to create a museum to Negro League Baseball at Hinchliffe Stadium.
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

NASA rocket launch may be visible from N.J., N.Y. and Pa.

If skies stay clear, a rocket scheduled to lift off in Virginia on Friday evening will be visible above New Jersey for as long as two minutes. Rocket Lab USA’s first Electron rocket is slated to be launched from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility at 6 p.m., officials said. The launch window runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. If the launch doesn’t take place Friday, there are backup launch days from Saturday through Dec. 20.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NJ.com

Gun control: It’s time to bury the Graves Act | Mulshine

The late Frank X. Graves of Paterson was the last of a lost breed here in New Jersey. He was the Democratic mayor of a big city who was also a right-winger. Graves was notorious for doing things like threatening to arrest people who were behind on their property taxes. He made national news in 1966 when he ordered the arrest of Allen Ginsberg after the poet said at a reading that he had smoked pot near the Great Falls.
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

The future of health care is through a TV screen? A N.J. hospital thinks so.

With the press of a call button, a face fills the TV screen. It’s a reality at one New Jersey hospital — and could be coming soon to a health care network near you. As a nursing shortage threatens to cripple hospitals across the state — and the nation — Ocean University Medical Center in Brick thinks it has a solution. It is exploring a new program it believes can relieve some of the burden: virtual nursing.
BRICK, NJ
NJ.com

Girls swimming preview, 2022-23: Teams to watch in Non-Public B

Newark Academy cruised to the Non-Public B championship last year, going 7-1 for the season. The Minutemaids will be led by major contributing returners in Claire Wong, Laura Kim, Lauren Siegel and Meghan Lai. Keep an eye out for Our Lady of Mercy. The Villagers make the jump from Non-Public A to Non-Public B this winter and potentially cause some chaos in their new classification.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Downtown Jersey City argument ends in gunfire, police say

An argument between two people outside a homeless shelter escalated into gunfire Sunday night, Jersey City authorities said. No one was injured in the incident at 16th and Grove streets, near the St. Lucy Shelter, city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. She noted that the two people involved in the incident,...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
