32 years ago, the fire chief said his wife went on a late-night shopping trip. The mom of two hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajNew Hyde Park, NY
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
The day a B-25 Bomber accidentally struck into the Empire State BuildingCristoval VictorialManhattan, NY
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Violence and Tragedy fail to take a Holiday - Suspects Still at LargeBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Queen Elizabeth is star of the show at museum’s Christmas tree festival (PHOTOS)
Since 2005, Morven Museum and Garden’s Festival of Trees has presented a diverse and creative assortment of artfully decorated evergreen tree and mantel displays. During the holiday season, a select group of local businesses, garden clubs, and non-profit organizations bring trees into the 18th-century house at 55 Stockton Street in Princeton — a National Historic Landmark which for nearly four decades in the twentieth century served as the governor’s mansion — and decorates with their own unique themes.
Christmas spirit fills downtown Clinton
Christmas came to downtown Clinton at the 36th Annual Clinton Christmas Parade, which was held on Friday, Dec. 2. The festivities kicked off at 7 p.m. There was music, marching groups, decked-out floats and costumed characters. And, of course, Santa Claus made an appearance.
Iconic New Jersey ice cream shop closing after 88 years
Bischoff’s Ice Cream — a family business specializing in massive sundaes, sherbets, candy and more — will close its doors permanently after more than 88 years in Bergen County. “We’re closing for good on New Year’s Eve,” Steven Mather, owner of Bischoff’s on Cedar Lane in Teaneck,...
Bayonne postpones Christmas tree lighting until Wednesday
The city of Bayonne’s annual Christmas tree lighting at Fitzpatrick Park has been moved from Tuesday, Dec. 6, to Wednesday, Dec. 7, because of rain forecasted for tomorrow, city officials said. The ceremony will begin at 4:45 p.m. at the park located immediately south of City Hall on Avenue...
The gentrification of the parking space? Hoboken to consider a $1-an-hour increase in fees
Hoboken has a message for visitors driving into town: Thanks for coming. Now thanks for leaving. In an effort to turn over parking spaces at a higher pace, the city is proposing to raise the parking fees by $1 an hour in both business and residential districts. An ordinance for the increase is up for introduction at the city council’s Wednesday meeting.
Jersey City to mark third anniversary of mass shooting at deli
Jersey City will commemorate the third anniversary of the Dec. 10, 2019 mass shooting at a kosher deli with a rally against hate and antisemitism Thursday evening at City Hall. The event, called “A Night of Remembrance, Three Years Since the Jersey City Shooting,” will begin at 5:30 p.m. on...
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 24-30, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Oct. 24-30, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Dec. 6, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Entries list property address followed by selling price,...
With servers still offline, Hudson County Schools of Technology goes old-school low tech
The Hudson County Schools of Technology (HCST) took a trip back in time to the 1980s for a second straight day Tuesday. The internal computer servers at the district, which includes High Tech High School in Secaucus and County Prep and Explore Middle School in Jersey City, remained offline, leading to a second straight half-day of classes for students.
N.J. native gives $5M gift to help revive N.J. stadium, build Negro League museum
Chuck Muth came home to Paterson on Monday with a gift for the future generations of kids who will call Hinchliffe Stadium their own field of dreams. Muth, a former executive with the Coca-Cola Bottling Company, grew up just two blocks from the historic stadium overlooking Paterson’s Great Falls that is at the center of a $109 million restoration project. On Monday, the Paterson kid who started with Coca-Cola by driving a truck gave something back to his hometown: a $5 million donation to his alma mater, Montclair State University, that will be used to create a museum to Negro League Baseball at Hinchliffe Stadium.
Our community is hurting. Police brutality complaints aired at meeting with U.S. attorney. | Opinion
Thanksgiving was terrible for twin sisters Myrlene Laurince-Hillaire and Myriam Laurince. “Bernard is the one who always cooks, who made the turkey you know. We missed that,” Myrlene said. “She took that away from us.”. Myrlene is the mother of 22-year-old Bernard Placide who was killed by Englewood...
NASA rocket launch may be visible from N.J., N.Y. and Pa.
If skies stay clear, a rocket scheduled to lift off in Virginia on Friday evening will be visible above New Jersey for as long as two minutes. Rocket Lab USA’s first Electron rocket is slated to be launched from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility at 6 p.m., officials said. The launch window runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. If the launch doesn’t take place Friday, there are backup launch days from Saturday through Dec. 20.
West New York woman in critical condition after being struck crossing North Bergen street
A West New York woman is in critical condition and another person was also hospitalized when they were struck by an SUV while trying to cross a side street off Tonnelle Avenue in North Bergen Monday night, authorities said. North Bergen police responded to the four-lane state roadway at the...
Frozen fruit recall: Frozen raspberries in 9 states recalled due to this health risk
James Farms has recalled about 1,200 cases of frozen raspberries because they might be contaminated with hepatitis A, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The recalled items include 10-pound cartons with two 5-pound bags each sold at Restaurant Depot and Jetro locations. The stores that sold the...
Gun control: It’s time to bury the Graves Act | Mulshine
The late Frank X. Graves of Paterson was the last of a lost breed here in New Jersey. He was the Democratic mayor of a big city who was also a right-winger. Graves was notorious for doing things like threatening to arrest people who were behind on their property taxes. He made national news in 1966 when he ordered the arrest of Allen Ginsberg after the poet said at a reading that he had smoked pot near the Great Falls.
Mom, son lured estranged father to N.J. town to steal his car, cops say
A woman who was unhappy with her divorce settlement was charged along with her son with robbery for luring her estranged husband to Bergen County on Monday and stealing his car, authorities said. Police were called about 10:30 a.m. to a Starbucks on Route 17 North in Rochelle Park for...
The future of health care is through a TV screen? A N.J. hospital thinks so.
With the press of a call button, a face fills the TV screen. It’s a reality at one New Jersey hospital — and could be coming soon to a health care network near you. As a nursing shortage threatens to cripple hospitals across the state — and the nation — Ocean University Medical Center in Brick thinks it has a solution. It is exploring a new program it believes can relieve some of the burden: virtual nursing.
Jersey City real estate investor pleads guilty in loan scam that netted $400K
A Jersey City real estate investor has admitted to conspiring to orchestrate a fraudulent home equity line of credit scheme that led to more than $400,000 in losses to lenders, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced Monday. Anthony Garvin, 52, of Jersey City, pleaded guilty by videoconference on Dec. 2,...
Girls swimming preview, 2022-23: Teams to watch in Non-Public B
Newark Academy cruised to the Non-Public B championship last year, going 7-1 for the season. The Minutemaids will be led by major contributing returners in Claire Wong, Laura Kim, Lauren Siegel and Meghan Lai. Keep an eye out for Our Lady of Mercy. The Villagers make the jump from Non-Public A to Non-Public B this winter and potentially cause some chaos in their new classification.
Downtown Jersey City argument ends in gunfire, police say
An argument between two people outside a homeless shelter escalated into gunfire Sunday night, Jersey City authorities said. No one was injured in the incident at 16th and Grove streets, near the St. Lucy Shelter, city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. She noted that the two people involved in the incident,...
Man charged with damaging truck, spitting on Jersey City police officers
A man accused of smashing windows of a rental truck on Kennedy Boulevard in Jersey City early Monday morning spit on police officers who responded to the incident, authorities said. Police responded to Kennedy Boulevard between Lexington and Clendenny avenues at 4:04 a.m. and were told that a man, later...
