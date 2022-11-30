Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ripley's Believe It or Not museum in Atlantic City, New Jersey to close soonMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtlantic City, NJ
This Epic Christmas Village in New Jersey is a Must-VisitTravel MavenSmithville, NJ
Woman Caught Hanging Dolls In Nooses Near Black New Jersey Politician's Campaign SignsOssiana TepfenhartMiddle Township, NJ
This Christmas Town in New Jersey Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit During the HolidaysJoe MertensCape May, NJ
Related
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 24-30, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Oct. 24-30, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Dec. 6, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Entries list property address followed by selling price,...
One of the Best Pizza Restaurants in America is Right Here at the Jersey Shore
A new list is out that runs down the best pizza restaurants in the nation and obviously, New Jersey has to be on the list. Let's face it we have the best pizza in America. In fact, it's almost impossible to say where the "best" is in the Garden State, but a new article has made their selection.
Entire block up for sale in Jersey Shore town
Ever dream of owning an entire block at the Jersey Shore? Well, there’s an opportunity to do just that — at least for the rarified few who can afford a full block site in one of the most expensive zip codes in New Jersey. The Princeton and Whitebrier...
ocnjdaily.com
Crowds Enjoy Ocean City Christmas Parade
The Grinch gave Santa Claus a bit of competition Friday night at Ocean City’s annual Christmas Parade, making his grumpy green appearance on several floats. But in the end, Jolly Old Saint Nicholas aboard a horse-drawn carriage, complete with a white steed, had the last say, as he waved to cheering children in the grand finale of the festive event.
Yet another NJ location shuttered — A sad goodbye to Friendly’s
As Dino Flammia wrote in his article on New Jersey 101.5 back in November, the classic ice cream restaurant chain Friendly's has permanently closed its Toms River location along Route 37. This news was so sad. I consider the slow demise of Friendly’s to be the end of a wonderful...
Apparent Suicide Causes Delay of Ventnor, NJ, Christmas Parade
A man's apparent suicide Saturday afternoon just prior to the scheduled beginning of the annual Ventnor Christmas Parade caused a short delay in the start of the parade as police checked to make sure there was no danger to anyone. According to a release from Ventnor Police, they received a...
shorebeat.com
Brick Approves Popeyes Restaurant, With A (Traffic) Catch
Popeyes advertises its food as “Louisiana Fast,” but it will have to slow down for a moment before opening a location in Brick Township. The township’s zoning board, in a 4-3 decision, approved an application that would bring the fast food chain to Laurelton Plaza, which currently houses a Wawa convenience store and gas station near the corner of Jack Martin Boulevard and Route 88. The applicant pursuing the Popeyes approval was developer Jack Morris, by way of his holding company JSM at Martin Boulevard LLC.
Winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in Gloucester County
GLOUCESTER, NJ – A winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. According to the New Jersey Lottery, one New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn for the Saturday, December 3, drawing winning the $50,000 third-tier prize. That ticket was sold at WAWA #480, 196 Crown Point Road, Thorofare in Gloucester County. The winning numbers for the Saturday, December 3, drawing were: 06, 13, 33, 36, and 37. The Red Power Ball number was 07. The Power Play was 4X. There were 21,983 other New Jersey players who took home The post Winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in Gloucester County appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Former Jersey Shore Bank To Possibly Turn Into Luxury Hotel
A former bank located in a Jersey Shore town might be the site of a new luxury hotel. Per NJ Advance Media, Icona, a high-end resort developer, has its eyes set on a former historic bank located in Ocean County. The luxury hotel chain is reportedly looking to develop a boutique hotel pending a $6.5 million deal.
Atlantic City, NJ landmark attraction is closing for good on New Year’s Eve
ATLANTIC CITY — After opening along the Atlantic City boardwalk in the mid-1990s, the Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Museum is closing up shop for the new year. “We’re grateful for the support of our fans and guests, whose curiosity, open-mindedness, and enthusiasm have contributed to our success for over 26 years,” museum manager Chris Connelly said in a written statement on Thursday.
Man shot and killed in Atlantic City, cops say
A 27-year-old man was shot and killed in Atlantic City on Monday night, authorities said. Timothy Council was gunned down on the 600 block of Absecon Boulevard at about 10:50 p.m, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday. Council, of Atlantic City, was brought to a local hospital, where...
Geno’s Steaks Arrives in Cherry Hill, NJ
Geno’s Steaks has been a staple in Philadelphia since the late Joey Vento opened the shop on East Passyunk Avenue in 1966, proudly serving cheesesteaks 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For the past 56 years, people from Philadelphia and beyond have lined up for cheesesteaks at Geno’s – which are made with premium, un-chopped, thinly sliced ribeye steak with or without fried onions and a handful of cheese options. Beginning in December, South Jersey can get in on the action as Geno’s Steaks opens inside Foodiehall, the virtual food hall located at 1931 Olney Avenue in Cherry Hill, NJ.
'Crazy Rescue Ladies': 180 Animals Saved From Deplorable Conditions Of Jersey Shore Home
Two women who call themselves "Crazy Rescue Ladies" on social media have been charged after authorities found nearly 180 dogs and cats living in unsanitary conditions in their Jersey Shore puppy mill last week police said.Aimee Lonczak, 49, and Michele Nycz, 58 — who call themselves the "Crazy Resc…
Crash With Injuries Reported On Route 70 Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)
There was a crash with injuries after a vehicle overturned on Route 70 on the Jersey Shore, authorities said.The crash occurred after 4 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5 on Route 70 westbound west of Route 64 in Brick Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation.The right lane of two lan…
3-Alarm House Fire In Toms River
December 3, 2022 TOMS RIVER, NJ (OCEAN)–Yesterday, around 5:10 a.m., November 2, 2022 Toms River Police Department received several 9-1-1…
The future of health care is through a TV screen? A N.J. hospital thinks so.
With the press of a call button, a face fills the TV screen. It’s a reality at one New Jersey hospital — and could be coming soon to a health care network near you. As a nursing shortage threatens to cripple hospitals across the state — and the nation — Ocean University Medical Center in Brick thinks it has a solution. It is exploring a new program it believes can relieve some of the burden: virtual nursing.
Christmas gathering planned for N.J. child missing more than 3 years
Christmas has always been Dulce Alavez’s favorite holiday, according to her family. Holidays like these haven’t been the same since the little girl disappeared three years ago during a visit to a Bridgeton park, her mom said last year. Later this month, Dulce’s family and local supporters will...
watchthetramcarplease.com
Sale of Ice Cream in North Wildwood up for bidding!
According to the City of North Wildwood City Council agenda on November 15th, 2022 the sale of ice cream on the beach will go out to bid. According to the agenda:. The award of the concession contract will be made to the. highest responsible bidder therefor, after advertisement of the...
ocnjsentinel.com
Ocean City firefighters extinguish blaze Thursday morning
OCEAN CITY – Ocean City firefighters extinguished a blaze at 411 Haven Ave. Thursday morning. The call came in at 9:46 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, reporting a fire at 411 Haven Avenue. The fire originated in an exterior doorway, according to Ocean City public information officer Doug Bergen. Three...
shorebeat.com
Animal Shelter Seeking Coats, Sweaters to Keep Dogs From Brick ‘Puppy Mill’ Warm
The Southern Ocean County Animal Shelter, where many of the 180 dogs and cats that were rescued from a home in Brick Saturday were taken, is seeking coats and sweaters to keep them warm while temperatures are low. The shelter said via social media that it has been overwhelmed by...
NJ.com
NJ
231K+
Followers
135K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0