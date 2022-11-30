ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

NJ.com

Entire block up for sale in Jersey Shore town

Ever dream of owning an entire block at the Jersey Shore? Well, there’s an opportunity to do just that — at least for the rarified few who can afford a full block site in one of the most expensive zip codes in New Jersey. The Princeton and Whitebrier...
AVALON, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Crowds Enjoy Ocean City Christmas Parade

The Grinch gave Santa Claus a bit of competition Friday night at Ocean City’s annual Christmas Parade, making his grumpy green appearance on several floats. But in the end, Jolly Old Saint Nicholas aboard a horse-drawn carriage, complete with a white steed, had the last say, as he waved to cheering children in the grand finale of the festive event.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
shorebeat.com

Brick Approves Popeyes Restaurant, With A (Traffic) Catch

Popeyes advertises its food as “Louisiana Fast,” but it will have to slow down for a moment before opening a location in Brick Township. The township’s zoning board, in a 4-3 decision, approved an application that would bring the fast food chain to Laurelton Plaza, which currently houses a Wawa convenience store and gas station near the corner of Jack Martin Boulevard and Route 88. The applicant pursuing the Popeyes approval was developer Jack Morris, by way of his holding company JSM at Martin Boulevard LLC.
BRICK, NJ
Shore News Network

Winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in Gloucester County

GLOUCESTER, NJ – A winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. According to the New Jersey Lottery, one New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn for the Saturday, December 3, drawing winning the $50,000 third-tier prize. That ticket was sold at WAWA #480, 196 Crown Point Road, Thorofare in Gloucester County. The winning numbers for the Saturday, December 3, drawing were: 06, 13, 33, 36, and 37. The Red Power Ball number was 07. The Power Play was 4X. There were 21,983 other New Jersey players who took home The post Winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in Gloucester County appeared first on Shore News Network.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Former Jersey Shore Bank To Possibly Turn Into Luxury Hotel

A former bank located in a Jersey Shore town might be the site of a new luxury hotel. Per NJ Advance Media, Icona, a high-end resort developer, has its eyes set on a former historic bank located in Ocean County. The luxury hotel chain is reportedly looking to develop a boutique hotel pending a $6.5 million deal.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Atlantic City, NJ landmark attraction is closing for good on New Year’s Eve

ATLANTIC CITY — After opening along the Atlantic City boardwalk in the mid-1990s, the Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Museum is closing up shop for the new year. “We’re grateful for the support of our fans and guests, whose curiosity, open-mindedness, and enthusiasm have contributed to our success for over 26 years,” museum manager Chris Connelly said in a written statement on Thursday.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Man shot and killed in Atlantic City, cops say

A 27-year-old man was shot and killed in Atlantic City on Monday night, authorities said. Timothy Council was gunned down on the 600 block of Absecon Boulevard at about 10:50 p.m, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday. Council, of Atlantic City, was brought to a local hospital, where...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Marilyn Johnson

Geno’s Steaks Arrives in Cherry Hill, NJ

Geno’s Steaks has been a staple in Philadelphia since the late Joey Vento opened the shop on East Passyunk Avenue in 1966, proudly serving cheesesteaks 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For the past 56 years, people from Philadelphia and beyond have lined up for cheesesteaks at Geno’s – which are made with premium, un-chopped, thinly sliced ribeye steak with or without fried onions and a handful of cheese options. Beginning in December, South Jersey can get in on the action as Geno’s Steaks opens inside Foodiehall, the virtual food hall located at 1931 Olney Avenue in Cherry Hill, NJ.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

The future of health care is through a TV screen? A N.J. hospital thinks so.

With the press of a call button, a face fills the TV screen. It’s a reality at one New Jersey hospital — and could be coming soon to a health care network near you. As a nursing shortage threatens to cripple hospitals across the state — and the nation — Ocean University Medical Center in Brick thinks it has a solution. It is exploring a new program it believes can relieve some of the burden: virtual nursing.
BRICK, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

Sale of Ice Cream in North Wildwood up for bidding!

According to the City of North Wildwood City Council agenda on November 15th, 2022 the sale of ice cream on the beach will go out to bid. According to the agenda:. The award of the concession contract will be made to the. highest responsible bidder therefor, after advertisement of the...
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
ocnjsentinel.com

Ocean City firefighters extinguish blaze Thursday morning

OCEAN CITY – Ocean City firefighters extinguished a blaze at 411 Haven Ave. Thursday morning. The call came in at 9:46 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, reporting a fire at 411 Haven Avenue. The fire originated in an exterior doorway, according to Ocean City public information officer Doug Bergen. Three...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

