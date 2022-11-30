Read full article on original website
JEOPARDY! super-champion Cris Pannullo has folded on Tuesday, December 6th after 21 wins and $748K total. The former professional poker player and fan-favorite lost by missing a crucial Daily Double and Final Jeopardy, leaving fans shocked. The returning champ faced Andy Tirrell, a political science and international relations professor from...
