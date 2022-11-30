Read full article on original website
18 Awkward Times Hollywood Refused To Cast Someone New, And Instead Recycled The Same Actor They'd Already Used For A Part
Finding out Warwick Davis played both Flitwick and Griphook in the Harry Potter movies genuinely changed the trajectory of my life.
Harry and Meghan news: Netflix trailer criticised as couple attend awards in NYC – latest
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have arrived in New York City ahead of the 2022 Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award gala, where they and other “exemplary leaders” will be honoured for their “unwavering commitment to social change”.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who travelled via private jet from their home in California, were seen arriving on Monday, with the awards ceremony set to take place on Tuesday 6 December.It is expected that the couple will make a red carpet appearance on Tuesday ahead of the gala, where they will be honoured alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr...
These Are The 19 Reasons Why "Nope" Is Even Better With A Second Viewing
"The film stands between primitive mystery and avant-garde stupor, where all its overwhelming strangeness resides." —Jordan Peele
Bong Joon Ho's 'Mickey 17' gets trailer and release date
A first look at "Parasite" director Bong Joon Ho's new movie is here.
'Spoiler Alert' puts real-life love story on the big screen
Jim Parsons and Ben Aldridge star in the romantic comic-drama based on Michael Ausiello's best-selling memoir. David Daniel talks with the author and the stars.
Mindy Kaling Thinks "The Office" Is Too "Inappropriate" For Television Nowadays
"Tastes have changed, and honestly what offends people has changed so much now."
Hollywood Minute: Mariah Carey's 'Christmas' tops chart yet again
'All I Want For Christmas Is You' tops the chart for the third straight December, and John Waite digs deep in a new documentary. David Daniel has a look.
