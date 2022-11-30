ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warriors' James Wiseman Recalled from G League; Last Played Nov. 14

The Golden State Warriors announced they recalled center James Wiseman from their G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, on Tuesday. He has appeared in just 50 career NBA games and last played this season on Nov. 14. Wiseman missed all of 2021-22 after undergoing surgery to repair a torn...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Bleacher Report

2023 NBA Rookie of the Year: Top 10 Rankings After Season's Quarter Mark

The first quarter of the 2022-23 NBA campaign is in the books, and its freshman class continues to impress. No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero is back to living up to his top billing after losing two weeks and change to an ankle injury. Jabari Smith Jr. is showing everyone why he was so firmly in the running for that No. 1 spot on draft night. Bennedict Mathurin continues making noise in the Circle City, and he isn't the only Indiana Pacers rookie to snag a spot on these rankings.
Bleacher Report

DeRozan, Vucevic Should Top Lakers' List of Trade Targets Amid Latest NBA Rumors

The Los Angeles Lakers are on the outside looking in at the playoffs a quarter of the way through the regular season and, despite MVP-level play from center Anthony Davis, it is clear the team is a piece or two away from being legitimate contenders in the Western Conference, let alone to hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy at season's end.
Bleacher Report

Breaking Down Unlikeliest Potential 2022 NFL Playoff Qualifiers

The 2022 NFL playoff picture is beginning to take shape, but surprisingly only two teams—the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans—have been officially eliminated with just five weeks of the regular season remaining. Perhaps even more shockingly, all 14 postseason spots remain up for grabs entering Week 14. While...
Bleacher Report

Phillies' Updated Lineup, Payroll After Reported Trea Turner Contract Worth $300M

The Philadelphia Phillies got their man. Superstar shortstop Trea Turner reportedly agreed to an 11-year, $300 million deal with the team on Monday, per multiple reports:. Source: Turner is getting 11 years, $300 million with a full no trade clause <a href="https://t.co/mvpDfFLrHb">https://t.co/mvpDfFLrHb</a>. Turner gets $300 million over 11 years with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

NFL Playoff Scenarios 2022-23 Week 14: Standings and Matchups to Watch

The NFC South was under the spotlight during Monday Night Football, which wasn't exactly ideal for NFL fans. After all, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers entered play with a 5-6 record and would remain in first place with a win or a loss against the Saints. Tampa Bay ended up winning 17-16 in dramatic fashion with two Tom Brady touchdown passes in the last three minutes, but that mere fact underscores just how poorly the entire division has played this year.
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Smart Matchup Plays, Sleepers and More

With Week 13 done, the fantasy playoffs have arrived in many season-long leagues. From here on out, every wrong lineup decision could end an otherwise fruitful fantasy campaign. Finding the right fantasy matchups in Week 14 won't be easy. Players such as Lamar Jackson and Kenneth Walker III are dealing...
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Heat 'Willing to Move' Kyle Lowry amid 3-Year, $85M Contract

The Miami Heat are reportedly "willing to move" point guard Kyle Lowry in a trade, but finding a partner who would give them a desired return package may be difficult. Ric Bucher of Fox Sports reported Miami is open to such a deal but noted "at 37, and with another year left on a three-year $85 million deal, it's hard to identify a team that would take him on and provide the Heat with an upgrade."
MIAMI, FL
Bleacher Report

Tom Brady Celebrated by LeBron James, Twitter for Leading Bucs' GW Drive vs. Saints

It looked like it was finally safe to count out Touchdown Tom. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were lost on offense for the majority of Monday's NFC South showdown against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium, but Tom Brady threw two touchdown passes in the final three minutes to help them earn a dramatic 17-16 victory.
TAMPA, FL
Bleacher Report

Baker Mayfield Cut by Panthers After Lamar Jackson, Garoppolo Injuries

The Carolina Panthers released quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday, allowing the veteran quarterback to hit waivers before the stretch run of the regular season. Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported Mayfield requested his release after being informed he would be the third quarterback on the depth chart behind Sam Darnold and PJ Walker.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

NBA Twitter Praises Knicks for Beating Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers After Failed Trade

No Donovan Mitchell, no problem for the New York Knicks, who took down the Cleveland Cavaliers 92-81 on Sunday at Madison Square Garden to improve to 11-13 on the season. Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle led the charge against the Cavs. Brunson finished with 23 point, two rebounds, four assists and one block, while Randle added 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists in the win.
