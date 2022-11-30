Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania: Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'Shameel ShamsNewtown, PA
Geno’s Steaks Arrives in Cherry Hill, NJMarilyn JohnsonCherry Hill, NJ
4 Great Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in DelawareTravel MavenDelaware State
New Jersey couple questions orange lights moving northbound near Ben Franklin BridgeRoger MarshCamden, NJ
Related
Bleacher Report
Wizards' Bradley Beal Will Miss at Least 3 Games Because of Hamstring Injury
Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal will miss at least three games after suffering a hamstring strain in Sunday's 130-119 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, the team announced Monday. He will be reevaluated in one week. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium first reported the news.. Beal missed time...
Bleacher Report
Warriors' James Wiseman Recalled from G League; Last Played Nov. 14
The Golden State Warriors announced they recalled center James Wiseman from their G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, on Tuesday. He has appeared in just 50 career NBA games and last played this season on Nov. 14. Wiseman missed all of 2021-22 after undergoing surgery to repair a torn...
Familiar foes clash inside when Kings, Bucks meet
Domantas Sabonis and Giannis Antetokounmpo rekindle an old rivalry when the Sacramento Kings tip off a six-game trip with a
Bleacher Report
2023 NBA Rookie of the Year: Top 10 Rankings After Season's Quarter Mark
The first quarter of the 2022-23 NBA campaign is in the books, and its freshman class continues to impress. No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero is back to living up to his top billing after losing two weeks and change to an ankle injury. Jabari Smith Jr. is showing everyone why he was so firmly in the running for that No. 1 spot on draft night. Bennedict Mathurin continues making noise in the Circle City, and he isn't the only Indiana Pacers rookie to snag a spot on these rankings.
Bleacher Report
Warriors: Viral Video of Stephen Curry Making 5 Straight Full-Court Shots Not Real
Stephen Curry might be the greatest shooter in NBA history, but he isn't that good. On Sunday, a video went viral showing the Golden State Warriors star sinking five straight full-court heaves at the team's practice facility. There's just one problem. The Associated Press' Janie McCauley confirmed the video is...
Bleacher Report
DeRozan, Vucevic Should Top Lakers' List of Trade Targets Amid Latest NBA Rumors
The Los Angeles Lakers are on the outside looking in at the playoffs a quarter of the way through the regular season and, despite MVP-level play from center Anthony Davis, it is clear the team is a piece or two away from being legitimate contenders in the Western Conference, let alone to hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy at season's end.
Bleacher Report
Breaking Down Unlikeliest Potential 2022 NFL Playoff Qualifiers
The 2022 NFL playoff picture is beginning to take shape, but surprisingly only two teams—the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans—have been officially eliminated with just five weeks of the regular season remaining. Perhaps even more shockingly, all 14 postseason spots remain up for grabs entering Week 14. While...
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Wizards' Kyle Kuzma Interests Hawks, Suns Ahead of Deadline
Having lost six of their last seven games and fallen to 10th place in the Eastern Conference, the Washington Wizards could have some big decisions to make looking ahead to the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 9. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Kyle Kuzma has caught the...
Bleacher Report
Phillies' Updated Lineup, Payroll After Reported Trea Turner Contract Worth $300M
The Philadelphia Phillies got their man. Superstar shortstop Trea Turner reportedly agreed to an 11-year, $300 million deal with the team on Monday, per multiple reports:. Source: Turner is getting 11 years, $300 million with a full no trade clause <a href="https://t.co/mvpDfFLrHb">https://t.co/mvpDfFLrHb</a>. Turner gets $300 million over 11 years with...
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Scenarios 2022-23 Week 14: Standings and Matchups to Watch
The NFC South was under the spotlight during Monday Night Football, which wasn't exactly ideal for NFL fans. After all, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers entered play with a 5-6 record and would remain in first place with a win or a loss against the Saints. Tampa Bay ended up winning 17-16 in dramatic fashion with two Tom Brady touchdown passes in the last three minutes, but that mere fact underscores just how poorly the entire division has played this year.
Bleacher Report
Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Smart Matchup Plays, Sleepers and More
With Week 13 done, the fantasy playoffs have arrived in many season-long leagues. From here on out, every wrong lineup decision could end an otherwise fruitful fantasy campaign. Finding the right fantasy matchups in Week 14 won't be easy. Players such as Lamar Jackson and Kenneth Walker III are dealing...
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Heat 'Willing to Move' Kyle Lowry amid 3-Year, $85M Contract
The Miami Heat are reportedly "willing to move" point guard Kyle Lowry in a trade, but finding a partner who would give them a desired return package may be difficult. Ric Bucher of Fox Sports reported Miami is open to such a deal but noted "at 37, and with another year left on a three-year $85 million deal, it's hard to identify a team that would take him on and provide the Heat with an upgrade."
Bleacher Report
Tom Brady Celebrated by LeBron James, Twitter for Leading Bucs' GW Drive vs. Saints
It looked like it was finally safe to count out Touchdown Tom. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were lost on offense for the majority of Monday's NFC South showdown against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium, but Tom Brady threw two touchdown passes in the final three minutes to help them earn a dramatic 17-16 victory.
Bleacher Report
Odell Beckham Jr. Says Cowboys Have 'Good Possibility' of Signing Him to Contract
Dallas Cowboys fans hoping for their team to sign Odell Beckham Jr. might not have to wait much longer. Tim MacMahon of ESPN asked the wide receiver how likely it is that the Cowboys will sign him, and he responded by saying, "It's a good possibility." The comment came after...
Bleacher Report
Baker Mayfield Cut by Panthers After Lamar Jackson, Garoppolo Injuries
The Carolina Panthers released quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday, allowing the veteran quarterback to hit waivers before the stretch run of the regular season. Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported Mayfield requested his release after being informed he would be the third quarterback on the depth chart behind Sam Darnold and PJ Walker.
Bleacher Report
Knicks Rumors: Derrick Rose Trade Interests Mavericks After Kemba Walker Contract
The Dallas Mavericks "have interest" in trading for New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose, according to Ric Bucher of Fox Sports. Bucher noted that Rose and four first-round draft picks are among the trade assets the 10-13 Knicks can "dangle" on the trade market. The Mavericks are looking for guard...
Bleacher Report
Eagles Rumors: Robert Quinn to Undergo Surgery on Knee Injury; Out at Least 4 Games
Philadelphia Eagles veteran edge-rusher Robert Quinn is heading to injured reserve and will undergo a knee scope this week, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Quinn reportedly twisted his knee during practice last week and now is set to miss a minimum of four games. It's a tough point in the...
Bleacher Report
Giants vs. Commanders Moved to SNF and More NFL Week 15 Schedule Changes Announced
The NFL announced several changes to the Week 15 schedule Monday, including flexing the New York Giants-Washington Commanders game to Sunday Night Football. The Las Vegas Raiders were scheduled to host the New England Patriots in the prime-time game Dec. 18, but that matchup will instead air on Fox at 4:05 p.m. ET.
Bleacher Report
NBA Twitter Praises Knicks for Beating Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers After Failed Trade
No Donovan Mitchell, no problem for the New York Knicks, who took down the Cleveland Cavaliers 92-81 on Sunday at Madison Square Garden to improve to 11-13 on the season. Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle led the charge against the Cavs. Brunson finished with 23 point, two rebounds, four assists and one block, while Randle added 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists in the win.
Bleacher Report
Odell Beckham Jr. Tweets He 'Will Return to Greatness' Ahead of Cowboys Visit
Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. made a pledge to his son as he inches closer toward his return to the NFL. The three-time Pro Bowler tweeted Sunday he "WILL return to greatness" and wrote to his son, Zydn, "I gotta have u see this." Beckham is in the middle...
