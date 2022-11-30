Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Want to learn web scraping with Python but are confused about whether to use Beautiful Soup, Selenium, or Scrapy for your next project? While all these Python libraries and frameworks are powerful in their own right, they don't cater to all web scraping needs, and hence, it's important to know which tool you should use for a particular job.

2 DAYS AGO