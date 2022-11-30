Allen Iverson has revealed the biggest regret of his NBA career. Iverson appeared on the first episode of “Maxed Out!” a new podcast from his former teammate, Vernon Maxwell, on Bovada’s media network. Iverson was asked about Larry Brown, who coached the Sixers from 1997 to 2003, and prefaced his answer by saying he does not go through life with many regrets. “Love him to death man,” Iverson said. “I don’t have too many regrets in my life, on and off the court. I feel like a mistake is only a mistake [if] you make it twice. You learn from a lot...

29 MINUTES AGO