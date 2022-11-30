Read full article on original website
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer
Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
Nets look to rebound at home, take on Hornets
The Brooklyn Nets were dreaming of a perfect homestand until their offense ran into the Boston Celtics. Now the Nets
Report: Deion Sanders Adding Recently-Fired Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
Jimmy Garoppolo could return during NFL playoffs in 49ers injury twist
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo may be down, but he’s not entirely out just yet. Garoppolo left Sunday’s 33-17 win over the Dolphins with a foot injury, initially believed to be season-ending. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the 31-year-old does not need surgery and does not have a Lisfranc injury, meaning he could be back for playoff action in 7-8 weeks if all goes well. This development is a welcomed one for the 8-4 Niners, who currently reside atop the NFC West. Prior to the injury, Garappolo was enjoying one of the most efficient seasons of his career, recording 2,437 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions over 11 games. Garoppolo, who seemed destined to be traded before the season, regained the starter’s role after second-year QB Trey Lance broke his ankle in Week 2. For now, the reins will go to former Iowa State star Brock Purdy, who played well in Garappolo’s absence. Purdy tallied 210 passing yards and two touchdowns en route to the win over Miami. With their third-string QB now their starter, the 49ers signed Josh Johnson to a one-year contract on Tuesday, making it a fourth stint with the franchise for the journeyman.
