Related
Live Results: Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker face off in the Georgia Senate runoff
After neither Warnock nor Walker secured a majority of the vote last month, both are fighting to finish and win the highly competitive race.
Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says Herschel Walker will 'probably go down as one of the worst candidates in our party's history'
Walker, a former NFL player, struggled in the general election compared to the other statewide GOP candidates, who all won their respective races.
Walker And Warnock Senate Run-off: A New Survey Reveals Who is Ahead in The Contentious Ga Senate Runoff
The photo was taken from a video recording on 11alive.com.Photo by11alive. Less than a week before the much-awaited Georgia runoff, a new poll shows that Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat from Georgia, is leading Herschel Walker, a Republican political rookie, and former professional football player, in the campaign for the Senate.
Ohio lawmakers try to convince GOP to legalize marijuana
Ohioans, specifically Clevelanders, have been trying to get marijuana legalized for recreational use for years now. Lawmakers are stepping in to join the fight, but it hasn’t been successful so far.
