Read full article on original website
Related
Women's Health
Justin Theroux Breaks His Silence After Ex Jennifer Aniston Reveals She Tried To Start A Family
Justin Theroux is here for his ex-wife and current good friend, Jennifer Aniston. The Friends actress shared a photo of her Allure cover image on Instagram following her tell-all interview with the magazine. Justin left a comment of support. Justin Theroux is here for his ex-wife and current good friend,...
NME
Jennifer Lopez responds to criticism for taking Ben Affleck’s last name: “I just feel like it’s romantic”
Jennifer Lopez has responded to the criticism that she’s received for taking Ben Affleck‘s last name after their July wedding. In a recent interview with Vogue the singer and actress explained that she’s proud to be Affleck’s wife and that taking his name was a simple matter of tradition.
Ben Affleck Makes Big Career Announcement That Potentially Indicates He's Done With 'Batman'
American actor and director Ben Affleck is well-recognized for playing Batman in the film Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice. However, with the recent reports about his plans to launch an independent production firm with his long-time friend Matt Damon, he might be done with his role as Batman. To further back up this presumption, Robert Pattinson played Batman in the 2022 film The Batman.
Sophia Loren Says She ‘Pulverized’ Marlon Brando With Her Eyes After He Touched Her Without Consent
Sophia Loren and Marlon Brando starred in Charlie Chaplin's 'A Countess from Hong Kong' and the two on-screen love interests had tension behind-the-scenes after Brando touched Loren without her consent.
Jennifer Lopez admits her children don’t like going out in public with her: ‘It hurt my feelings’
Jennifer Lopez has opened up about the difficult realities of being a parent in the spotlight.The 53-year-old singer and actor recently posed for the cover of Vogue, in which she shared details about her blended family with husband Ben Affleck. During the interview, Lopez recalled a recent moment when one of her teenage twins asked to go to the flea market.“I was like, ‘Oh, you want me and Ben to come?’” she explained. “They said, ‘You know, it’s such a thing when you go, Mom.’”Lopez said that she understood why her teenager wanted their mother to stay behind, but...
'He's Heard Too Much': Jennifer Lopez's Ex-Husband Marc Anthony 'Suspicious' Of Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez's protective baby daddy Marc Anthony wishes her all the happiness in the world — but the singer's third hubby is still leery of the man she picked for hubby number four. Mistrusting Marc, 54, was shocked when J Lo, 53, rekindled her broken romance with Ben Affleck, 50, and walked down the aisle with him nearly 20 years after their bitter split, RadarOnline.com has learned.Music superstar Marc married the Jenny From The Block singer in June 2004, just 9 months after she called off her first wedding date with Ben. J Lo and Marc ultimately split in 2014...
Gwen Stefani Concerns Fans With Extra Full Lips As They Worry She's Gone Overboard With Botox & Fillers
Gwen Stefani sparked concerns among her followers after she shared a selfie that showcased her very full lips. The No Doubt singer took to Twitter on Wednesday, November 23, posing in full glam makeup with her chin resting in her hand as her beautiful, blonde hair flowed in loose waves around her shoulders. "waiting 4 thxgiving dinner like… gx," she captioned the sultry snap. However, some of her fans appeared to be less than thrilled with the allegedly increased size of the award-winning artist's pouty lips. Some followers mocked Stefani, commenting that they had confused her for other celebrities before...
Michelle Obama Talked About Gaining Weight And Said She Doesn't Care About Having "Michelle Obama Arms"
"I have to be more mindful, not obsessive, but more mindful."
Kirstie Alley’s last photo, final TV performance before death
Kirstie Alley’s final television appearance, on “The Masked Singer” in April, was just over seven months before her death. Alley, who died at 71 after a battle with colon cancer, had a short stint in the singing competition as the Baby Mammoth. The “Cheers” star, dressed in the fuzzy costume, came out singing “Walkin’ After Midnight” by Patsy Cline during Week 7 of the show’s seventh season — getting a standing ovation from the four panelists. The following week, Alley competed in a duel competition against Space Bunny — later revealed to be Shaggy — in order to stay in the running. She sang...
Jennifer Lopez Made a Rare & Gushing Comment About Ben Affleck’s Ex Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Lopez isn’t interested in having a feud with husband Ben Affleck’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. She only has lovely things to say about the Yes Day actress when it comes to their co-parenting life together. It wouldn’t be shocking to hear that three A-list stars struggle over the...
Brad Pitt Is Reportedly ‘Really Into’ Ines de Ramon: They’ve Been Dating For ‘A Few Months’
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon first raised romance rumors after attending a Bono solo concert together (see pics here) on Nov. 15, but these two may have been an item longer than anyone thought. Brad, 58, and Ines “have been dating for a few months,” reports PEOPLE, whose source says that “Brad is really into” de Ramon, the ex-wife of Vampire Diaries and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds star Paul Wesley. PEOPLE also reports that the two “met through a mutual friend,” while one of the publication’s sources claims that “it’s not an exclusive relationship.”
Sandra Bullock's Ex Jesse James Claps Back After Pregnant Wife Bonnie Rotten Claims He Cheated: 'What The Hell'
Once a cheater, always a cheater? A dozen years after Jesse James was exposed for cheating on then-wife Sandra Bullock, the TV star is yet again being accused of infidelity — this time, by his pregnant spouse, Alaina Antoinnette "Bonnie Rotten" James.On Wednesday, November 30, the former adult film star shared but deleted a few messages on her Instagram Story, posting a sonogram alongside the words, “Jesse is busy trying to f**k other women while I’m pregnant.""I’m so hurt by everything he has done to me," she continued. "He didn’t give a f**k about anyone but himself...
Richard Gere and Wife Alejandra Silva Share Rare Family Photo With Son Alexander
Shadow fun! Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva have offered rare insight into their private family life with their sons. “Daddy, mommy and Alexander 🧡,” Silva, 39, captioned a Thursday, November 17, Instagram snap of the 3-year-old admiring his shadow. The silhouettes of the Pretty Woman star, 73, and the activist are also visible. Courtesy of Alejandra Silva/Instagram […]
Violet Affleck Celebrates 17th Birthday At White House With Mom Jennifer Garner
Like mother, like daughter! Violet Affleck looked all grown up — and just like her mom — as she joined Jennifer Garner at the White House state dinner on Thursday night. And, it just so happened to be her 17th birthday!. For the special evening honoring French President...
We Still Can’t Believe Kendall Jenner Wore This Plunging Halter Top To Her Ex Harry Styles’ Concert
Sometimes the stars align—literally. Fans are saying that—at least when it comes to newly single Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles. The supermodel recently attended her ex’s LA concert, and when we saw the plunging halter top she wore, we weren’t surprised Harry allegedly blew her a kiss while performing on stage.
Jennifer Lopez Looks Incredible In A Bustier For Exciting Announcement
Jennifer Lopez is stunning in a form-fitting bustier as she makes massive headlines for announcing her first album in eight years. The singer and actress, 53, posted to Instagram to announce that new beats are on the way recently - This Is Me...Now follows her 2002-dropped This Is Me...Then. Fans are going nuts as the newly married star promises new music, and her announcement came with a killer look as she took fans back through the years. JLo is 53 years old, but she's showing no signs of slowing down.
Jennifer Lopez Admits Workaholic Tendencies, Says She Was In 'Pain' For 'Years' Before Marrying Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez's happily ever after with Ben Affleck made her want to slow down. In a preview shared to Instagram on Sunday, November 27, the "On The Floor" singer sat down for an interview with Zane Lowe, where she explained why she let her busy career overtake her life for years before settling down with her now husband and how it inspired her to make new music in the form of her upcoming album, "This Is Me...Now." "Twenty years ago I fell i love with the love of my life and I was working on an album," Lopez revealed, presumably...
Women's Health
At 53, Jennifer Lopez's Abs Are Shredded In A Corset As She Announces 'This Is Me...Now' Album In An IG Vid
Jennifer Lopez recently let everyone know that she's releasing a new album, "This Is Me...Now" with an IG video that showed off just how strong "Jenny From The Block" is. J.Lo donned a white corset and low-rise miniskirt in the video, which included a throwback shot to the first version of the album, "This Is Me...Then."
Allure
Jennifer Lopez's Latest Pedicure Makes a Strong Case for Bedazzled Toes
Take a mocha nail polish color, throw sparkling embellishment into the mix, and you'll have yourself a pedicure that's festive yet lavish. Jennifer Lopez quite literally put a pep in her step with a holiday pedicure dripping in Swarovski crystals. The dazzling pedicure was finessed by manicurist Tom Bachik, who...
AOL Corp
Getting Cozy? Brad Pitt Spotted With Paul Wesley's Ex-Wife Ines de Ramon
Moving on? Brad Pitt was spotted at a Los Angeles concert with Paul Wesley‘s ex-wife Ines de Ramon nearly two months after the former spouses called it quits. The Bullet Train actor, 58, and the fitness coach, 29, attended a Bono show at the Orpheum Theatre on Sunday, November 13. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail show the twosome meeting up with a group of famous pals outside the venue, including Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and Sean Penn. Pitt and de Ramon kept close, with the Fight Club star pulling her into a hug at one point as they walked.
Comments / 0